Monte Rosa Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at ACR Convergence 2025 on the Potential of MRT-6160, a VAV1-directed Molecular Glue Degrader, to Treat Immune-mediated Diseases

MRT-6160 inhibited disease pathology, including proteinuria, lymphadenopathy, skin lesion formation, autoantibody production, and organomegaly, in a spontaneous autoimmune disease mouse model

Data support the potential of MRT-6160 to address multiple rheumatic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including Sjögren’s disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis

Poster presentation on October 26th at 10:30 am CDT

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the company will present preclinical data on the potential of MRT-6160, a rationally designed molecular glue degrader (MGD) that selectively degrades VAV1, to treat multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, at ACR Convergence 2025, held October 24-29 in Chicago, IL.

“In a preclinical autoimmune disease model characterized by chronic inflammation, autoantibody production, and multi-organ involvement, administration of MRT-6160 resulted in broad activity across an array of disease markers, including attenuated autoantibody levels and reduced skin and kidney pathology,” said Sharon Townson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics. “We believe these findings reinforce the breadth of MRT-6160's potential across multiple immune-mediated diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. These data also further highlight the potential capacity of MGDs to potently degrade otherwise ‘undruggable’ proteins, providing an opportunity to treat immune-mediated diseases with a novel, orally dosed modality blocking multiple pathogenic cytokines and secreted autoantibodies. We continue to work with Novartis to advance MRT-6160 towards Phase 2 studies across multiple indications where alternative treatment options are urgently needed.”

The poster, entitled, “MRT-6160, a VAV1-directed molecular glue degrader, attenuates T and B cell effector functions and inhibits disease progression in a spontaneous autoimmune MRL-Faslpr mouse model” (Poster Number #0009), will be displayed on Sunday, October 26, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm CDT in Poster Session A, “B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster I.” The poster will be presented by Marisa Peluso, Senior Director, Biology, Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary of key findings:

MRT-6160, a first-in-class VAV1-directed MGD, potently degraded VAV1 and attenuated T and B cell effector functions in both healthy and rheumatic disease patient donor-derived peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs).

In vitro data demonstrated that MRT-6160 decreased TfH cell-mediated B cell activation, differentiation, and immunoglobulin secretion.

In the spontaneous autoimmune disease MRL-Faslpr mouse model, oral administration of MRT-6160 resulted in attenuated proteinuria, lymphadenopathy, skin lesion formation, autoantibody production, organomegaly, and kidney glomerular and interstitial nephritis. MRT-6160 was equivalent or superior to prednisone or anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody treatments across multiple metrics of disease pathology.





About MRT-6160

MRT-6160 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader of VAV1, which in preclinical studies has shown deep degradation of its target with no detectable effects on other proteins. VAV1 is a key signaling protein downstream of both the T- and B-cell receptors. VAV1 expression is restricted to immune cells, including T and B cells. MRT-6160 has shown promising activity in preclinical models of multiple immune-mediated conditions. In a Phase 1, single ascending dose / multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) study in healthy subjects (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT06597799), MRT-6160 demonstrated sustained, dose-dependent VAV1 degradation in peripheral blood T and B cells after single and multiple dose administration. MRT-6160 also substantially inhibited secretion of inflammatory cytokines from whole blood derived T and B cells following ex vivo stimulation. Under the terms of an agreement announced in October 2024, Novartis has exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize MRT-6160 and other VAV1 MGDs. Monte Rosa is eligible to receive up to $2.1 billion in development, regulatory, and sales milestones, beginning upon initiation of Phase 2 studies. Monte Rosa will co-fund any Phase 3 clinical development and will share any profits and losses associated with the manufacturing and commercialization of MRT-6160 in the U.S., and is also eligible for tiered royalties on ex-U.S. net sales.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

