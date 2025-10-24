ECARX Antora® and Cloupeak® Solutions Expand into UK with Launch of Geely EX5

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its AI Enhanced Antora® 1000 computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack will drive the launch of Geely Galaxy EX5 in the United Kingdom themed “Intelligent Everyday”. This marks the start of the large‑scale deliveries of these solutions in core European markets following their rollouts in 33 countries across Southeast Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, and Oceania. This milestone symbolizes the wide adoption of the Antora series as a mature automotive intelligent solution globally.

Antora® 1000 was designed from the ground up to meet automotive safety requirements around the world, integrated with world-leading 7nm SE1000 SoC developed by SiEngine. With ISO 26262 ASIL‑D certification, including SecurityBoot support, ECARX also obtained several certifications that are prerequisites for European market entry including CE-RED, EN18031, and USB-IF to ensure safety and privacy protection. Together, these certifications provide the foundation for the Company to expand the deployments of its next-generation AI cockpit across Europe and engage with automakers in the region.

Cloudpeak® builds upon this by enabling a unified, cross‑domain software foundation that can seamlessly be adapted and localized globally. Galaxy EX5 supports multilingual voice control, personalized UI, and deep integration with local navigation and automotive ecosystem services. With native support for smartphone integration, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Cloudpeak delivers a smooth, feature‑rich, multi‑device intelligent cockpit experience for drivers across the globe.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “The successful launch of Galaxy EX5 in the UK marks another milestone in our global expansion. Our solutions are increasingly being adopted by global automakers across different markets, validating the competitiveness, seamless adaptability, and reliability of our solutions as well as the growing trust being placed in them. We will continue to expand our portfolio of certifications to accelerate the adoption of our technologies by industry participants to create a smarter, more intelligent, and safer driving experience.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,600 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

