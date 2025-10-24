Kura Oncology Receives $30 Million Development Milestone Payment in Ziftomenib AML Program with Kyowa Kirin

- Milestone triggered by dosing of first patient in frontline AML Phase 3 clinical program-

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced receipt of a $30 million milestone payment under its collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin in connection with the dosing of the first patient in the KOMET-017 Phase 3 registrational trials of ziftomenib, a once-daily, investigational oral menin inhibitor. Kura and Kyowa Kirin announced the launch of the KOMET-017 trials on September 29, 2025.

KOMET-017 (NCT07007312) comprises two independent, global, randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with both intensive and non-intensive chemotherapy regimens in patients with newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated (NPM1-m) or KMT2A-rearranged (KMT2A-r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Kura believes KOMET-017 is the only menin inhibitor program actively pursuing registrational trials across both intensive and non-intensive chemotherapy settings.

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura is developing ziftomenib, a menin inhibitor targeting certain genetic drivers of acute myeloid leukemias and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition for acute leukemias and solid tumors and in farnesyl transferase inhibition to address mechanisms of adaptive and innate resistance in the treatment of solid tumors. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

