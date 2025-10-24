Gangnan District, Guigang City, Guangxi: Building a Wood-Based Smart Home Industry Cluster Facing ASEAN

GUIGANG, China, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, at the platform of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo, the Government of Gangnan District, Guigang City, Guangxi successfully signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong Jinyuan Wood Industry Co., Ltd. It is planned to construct a production line and supporting facilities with an annual output of 40 million impregnated papers and 12 million decorative panels, and introduce advanced production and testing equipment. After putting into production, the annual revenue is expected to reach approximately 680 million yuan.

This cooperation is an important achievement of Gangnan District in promoting the high-end development of the wood industry cluster. The district enjoys a superior geographical location, adjacent to the ASEAN economic circle, and serves as a strategic gateway to the Southeast Asian market. It is surrounded by abundant forest resources. In recent years, the district has actively seized major opportunities such as the construction of the Western Land-Sea Corridor and the Pinglu Canal, fully leveraging the logistics advantages of Guigang's inland river hub and the Xijiang Golden Waterway. It has continuously reduced comprehensive costs, expanded the ASEAN market, and promoted the transformation of the wood industry from "wood panel manufacturing" to high-end "customized home furnishing". At present, Gangnan District has established a complete industrial chain system ranging from veneer production to whole-house customization. In 2024, the output of man-made wood panels in the district exceeded 15 million cubic meters, accounting for approximately one-fourth of Guangxi's total output.

Since 2006, the number of wood industry enterprises in Gangnan District has grown from more than 30 to over 1,400, among which more than 300 are enterprises above the designated size. Gangnan Wood Industry Industrial Park has become one of the major production bases for the top ten well-known brand wood panels in China, with an annual output of more than 10 million cubic meters of high-quality furniture and home furnishing panels. Its products cover more than ten categories including furniture panels, wall panels, and wood flooring. The wood processing industry has become a traditional advantageous and characteristic industry in the region.

In terms of the intelligent transformation of the industry, Gangnan District has actively promoted the in-depth integration of artificial intelligence with traditional manufacturing industries, introducing AI technology in key links such as quality inspection and processing, which has effectively improved production efficiency and product quality. For example, Boyite Smart Home, an enterprise in the district, has built an AI full-chain empowerment model that integrates intelligent quality inspection and an efficient trading platform, comprehensively enhancing the operational efficiency of the industrial chain. From January to August this year, enterprises above the designated size in the wood industry of Gangnan District achieved a total output value of 13.52 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.8%; the cumulative sales volume reached 10.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.3%. From January to July, the sales volume of man-made wood panels reached 6.545 million cubic meters, a year-on-year increase of 17.8%.

Tao Jianquan, Secretary of the CPC Gangnan District Committee, stated that currently, the district is advancing the construction of the "one park with multiple zones" model at a high standard, focusing on building industrial carriers such as Jiangnan Industrial Park and Suwan New District with customized furniture as the core. It is committed to building a high-end green home furnishing industry demonstration cluster based in South China and radiating to ASEAN, steadily moving towards the goal of "using good panels to create good homes" and contributing to the regional economy and the upgrading of the modern forestry industry.

Source: The Government of Gangnan District, Guigang City