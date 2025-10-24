United States Soybean Oil Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring ADM, Wilmar Int'l, AAK, Bunge, Cargill, DuPont, Unilever, and Associated British Foods

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Soybean Oil Market Report by Type, Application, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Soybean Oil Market is anticipated to grow strongly, rising from US$ 27.06 billion in 2024 to US$ 59.85 billion during 2033. This growth is anticipated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.22% over the forecast period of 2025 to 2033.

Some of the major drivers of this growth are increasing demand for edible oils for cooking, rising application in food processing, and a surging trend towards healthier options.







Outside of cooking purposes, soybean oil is widely used in processed foods, salad dressings, margarine, and spreads as an effective fat source that adds taste and texture. This popularity is also supported by its nutritional value since it has healthy unsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids that will attract consumers who care about health.



Aside from its uses in foods, soybean oil is also used in different industrial commodities, such as biodiesel, lubricants, and plastic, to the advantage of increasing demand. The market for soybean oil in the United States is influenced by changing consumer diets towards plant-based and healthy ways, making it a staple in kitchens at home and food processing.



Growth Drivers in the United States Soybean Oil Market

Increased Demand for Plant-Based and Healthy Oils



Increasing trend towards healthier and vegetarian diets in the U.S. is a key driver of soybean oil consumption. Soybean oil is also widely perceived as a healthier substitute for animal fats owing to its low saturated fat levels and omega-3 fatty acid content. Healthy shoppers favor it for frying, baking, and cooking, and thus it finds itself on everybody's kitchen shelves.

In addition, soybean oil is used frequently in plant food products, keeping pace with the fast growth of the vegan and vegetarian market. Its nutritional value and adaptability across uses make it a desirable option, driving total demand higher. December 2022 - Bunge intended to spend $550 million on a new plant for soy protein concentrate (SPC) and textured soy protein concentrate (TSPC) in Morristown, Indiana. This new facility is intended to be able to accommodate increased demand for plant-based ingredients and will produce 70 jobs.



Growth in Processed Food and Foodservice Sectors



The American processed food industry is growing steadily, and soybean oil is an important ingredient in snacks, ready-to-eat foods, sauces, and baked goods. Quick-service restaurants and foodservice operators also use a great deal of soybean oil for frying and food preparation. As more consumers eat out or take out, demand for cost-effective and dependable cooking oil rises.

Soybean oil's generally low price and extensive availability make it the first choice of food companies and restaurants, further propelling market growth in the United States. October 2023 - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) today announced the construction of a soybean processing facility in Upper Sandusky (OH), US, with in-house crushing, vegetable oil refining and lecithin manufacturing and packaging facilities.



Increasing Industrial and Biofuel Uses



Outside of food, soybean oil has discovered considerable use in industrial uses, most notably in the creation of biodiesel. As the U.S. government encourages adoption of renewable energy, soybean oil is increasingly being used to produce sustainable fuels. This increased diversification of usage stabilizes demand in the market and benefits local soybean producers. Soybean oil is also used by non-food markets such as cosmetics and personal care for its emollient nature.

Soya oil's use in both the food and industrial markets expanding the range of applications assures sustained growth prospects for the market. In January 2025, the United Soybean Board (USB), U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), and American Soybean Association (ASA) collectively revised their national 2030 sustainability objectives together. This strategic investment will cut land use footprint by 10%, soil loss by 25%, energy consumption by 10%, and greenhouse gas emissions by 10% in U.S. soybean production, enabling a more sustainable soybean oil supply chain.



Challenges in United States Soybean Oil Market

Competing with Alternative Edible Oils



Soybean oil is increasingly competing with other edible oils like canola, sunflower, avocado, and olive oil. These oils are promoted as premium, heart-healthy, or clean-label, targeting consumers looking for alternatives. Olive oil, specifically, has robust brand identification as a healthy cooking oil, while canola oil directly competes with soybean oil based on comparable pricing and adaptability. Such ferocious competition may hold soybean oil back from growth unless brands highlight its nutritional benefits, price competitiveness, and usability.



Price Volatility and Supply Chain Challenges



Price fluctuations in soybean oil are significantly subject to variations in soybean crop production, climatic conditions, and international trade policies. Tariffs, export controls, or supply chain disruptions can have profound effects on prices, causing uncertainty for producers and consumers. Unstable feedstock prices also test those producers that use soybean oil. Supply-side problems do more than affect affordability; they also inhibit food and industrial users' long-term planning strategies. Resolving these issues is key to ensuring stability in the U.S. soybean oil market.



California Soybean Oil Market



California is a prominent market for soybean oil based on its huge population and diversified food culture. The state's restaurant and foodservice sector depends largely on soybean oil for frying and cooking purposes. Health-conscious shoppers also create demand for organic soybean oil, particularly in high-end grocery chains and natural food stores. California's food culture and technologically advanced food industry constantly test plant-based and functional foods that incorporate soybean oil as a primary ingredient. Therefore, it is a dynamic and high-growth segment of the U.S. soybean oil market.



New York Soybean Oil Market



New York soybean oil market is influenced by its large urban customer base, multicultural gastronomy, and active foodservice industry. Restaurants, fast-food chains, and bakeries rely heavily on soybean oil for frying, sauteing, and baking uses. Market demand for premium and organic oils also increases in urban areas, especially in natural food shops and higher-end retail stores. Moreover, New York's robust processed food sector generates constant demand for soybean oil in packaged foods. The state's varied consumer base guarantees balanced demand for both conventional and organic soybean oil.



Washington Soybean Oil Market



Washington is a steadily emerging soybean oil market based on its focus on sustainability and health-oriented consumer behaviors. Non-GMO and organic soybean oil products are increasingly popular in the state, consistent with customer demand for natural and environmentally friendly products. The state's foodservice segment, such as coffeehouses, restaurants, and bakeries, also predominantly uses soybean oil for daily frying and baking. Furthermore, Washington state's biofuel sector is a contributor of soybean oil demand, consistent with its position as a primary feedstock for biodiesel production. These factors combined make Washington a key niche market in the U.S. soybean oil sector.

