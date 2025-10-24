United States Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Research 2025-2033: Increasing Research Efforts, Better Diagnostic Tools, and the Creation of New Drugs Targeting Genetic and Neurological Pathways

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Huntington's Disease Treatment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.22% from 2025 to 2033, reaching US$ 552.5 million by 2033, from US$ 154.38 million in 2024. Growth is being driven by increasing research efforts, better diagnostic tools, and the creation of new drugs targeting genetic and neurological pathways for managing Huntington's disease more effectively.







Huntington's disease (HD) is an uncommon, genetic neurodegenerative condition that leads to progressive deterioration in motor function, cognition, and mental status. Although there is no cure present yet, the treatment of Huntington's disease is aimed at controlling symptoms and enhancing the quality of life. Treatment is normally multidisciplinary involving drugs, therapy, and supportive treatment.



Treatment in the United States typically includes FDA-approved medication such as tetrabenazine and deutetrabenazine, which are used to control spasmodic movements (chorea). The off-label use of medications like antipsychotics, antidepressants, and mood stabilizers is also common for managing psychiatric manifestations like depression, anxiety, and irritability. Physical, occupational, and speech therapy interventions are also a part of care to preserve functioning and independence.



Huntington's disease therapy is becoming increasingly popular in the United States based on heightened awareness, expanding genetic testing, and enhanced access to specialized care via HD Centers of Excellence. Continuous clinical trials and novel research, including gene therapy and neuroprotection, are broadening hope for long-term treatment. Telemedicine and electronic health platforms have also further expanded access to treatment, particularly in rural settings. Consequently, the U.S. treatment landscape remains in a continuous state of development, with enhanced opportunities for HD patients and caregivers.



United States Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Growth Drivers

Enhanced Research & Development Expenditures



The United States is a biotech hotbed with a strong public and private investment base for HD research. Support of funding by organizations such as the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) and the NIH underpins gene therapy, RNA interference, and the development of neuroprotective treatments. This active R&D environment allows for expedited clinical trials and approvals, enhancing access to new therapies. Sept 2024, PTC Therapeutics reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to the PTC518 program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. Fast Track status is granted to promising treatments for conditions of high unmet medical need.



Increased Awareness and Early Detection



Public awareness campaigns and improvements in genetic testing have resulted in earlier detection of Huntington's disease in the U.S. Earlier detection permits earlier intervention, including the management of symptoms and participation in clinical trials. Physicians are increasingly informing patients and families, making possible more active and individualized treatment strategies, thus stimulating demand for both on-label and off-label therapies.

May 2025 - The Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is excited to celebrate 33 years of Huntington's Disease (HD) Awareness Month, a national effort aimed at informing the public and empowering families affected by this devastating hereditary neurodegenerative disorder. During the month of May, HDSA will organize a series of educational programs, fundraising activities, and community events aimed at increasing awareness and providing support to families touched by HD.



Growth of Telehealth and Specialty Clinics



The development of telemedicine and the creation of HD specialty centers nationwide have enhanced patients' access to neurologists and experimental treatments. Centers such as the Huntington's Disease Centers of Excellence offer multidisciplinary treatment, which facilitates improved disease control and increased drug absorption. Incorporation of virtual consultations also favors patients from rural or underserved communities, thereby increasing overall treatment rates.

May 2022, A new clinic is now available at UCF to better serve Huntington's disease (HD) patients and families. The UCF clinic and its satellite location at the AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute is an official partner site to the Huntington's Disease Society of America Center of Excellence at the University of South Florida.



Challenges in the United States Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

Lack of Disease-Modifying Treatments



In spite of advances in research, no FDA-approved medication is available at present to cure or slow significantly the course of Huntington's disease. Existing treatment is primarily symptomatic for manifestations such as chorea, depression, and irritability. The absence of disease-altering regimens restricts long-term prognosis and creates patient dependency on numerous drugs for symptom management, frequently resulting in polypharmacy and adverse effects.



High Cost of Advanced Therapies



More recent treatments, such as experimental gene therapies and targeted neurological medications, are expensive. Even when insured, out-of-pocket costs can be considerable. This cost discourages many patients from receiving the most potent therapies. Disparities in insurance coverage and access to specialist care also may interfere with regular treatment, particularly in low-income or rural communities.



United States Huntington's Disease Approved Drugs Market



FDA-approved drugs in this group include tetrabenazine and deutetrabenazine. These drugs are primarily used to treat chorea symptoms in patients with Huntington's disease, which manage involuntary movements and allow patients to improve their quality of life. Notwithstanding a lack of variety of products in the drug market, new drugs are expected to emerge as clinical trials progress. The availability of drug insurance reimbursement and physician knowledge facilitate continuous steady demand in the market.



United States Huntington's Disease Off-label Medications Market



Off-label prescriptions of antipsychotics, antidepressants, and mood stabilizers are very frequent in the treatment of Huntington's disease. They regulate behavioral symptoms such as aggression, anxiety, and depression. Although not FDA-approved for HD, they are very important in the management of patients. Their extensive usage, relatively lower price, and availability from neurologists and primary care physicians help to secure a big market share for them.



United States Huntington's Disease Hospital Pharmacy Treatment Market



Hospital pharmacies are one of the most important distribution channels for specialized, high-priced HD drugs. Patients being treated in academic hospitals or HD Centers of Excellence tend to have prescriptions filled in-house, where clinical pharmacists monitor patients for drug interactions and adverse effects. This channel is especially important for close monitoring especially of those on complex regimens as well as clinical trial drugs.



United States Huntington's Disease Online Pharmacy Treatment Market



Online pharmacies provide convenient access to both approved and off-label HD medications, especially for patients in remote areas. They offer home delivery, automatic refills, and digital consultations, improving adherence. With increasing digital healthcare adoption post-COVID-19, the online pharmacy segment is growing. However, regulations and prescription verification remain critical to ensure safe and authorized drug dispensing.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $154.38 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $552.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric Company

Hager Group

Molex, LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Approved Drugs

Offlabel Drugs

End User

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Top 10 States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

Washington

New Jersey

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/257e68

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment