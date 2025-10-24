Bundled Pay Management Software Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Infosys, EClinicalWorks, Deel, Rippling, Tipalti, Papaya Global, Ramco Systems, Quikchex, CheckMark, GreytHR, SumHR, and CompUp

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bundled Pay Management Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bundled pay management software market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.58 billion in 2024 to $3.08 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The growth during the historic period was driven by the rising complexity of payroll across multi-state and multi-country operations, stricter regulatory and tax compliance requirements, and the growing use of cloud HR systems that required integrated payroll and benefits solutions. It was also supported by the increasing need to minimize errors and ensure auditability compared to manual payroll processes, along with the rising demand for employee self-service options for payslips, benefits, and time-off.



The bundled pay management software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.15 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by the expansion of remote and hybrid workforces requiring multi-jurisdiction payroll support, the rising demand for bundled solutions that combine payroll, billing, benefits, and time tracking to reduce vendor fragmentation, and the growing focus on real-time payments, earned wage access, and flexible pay options. It will also be influenced by increasing data security and privacy requirements and the globalization of the workforce, which calls for consolidated pay management.

Key trends anticipated include advancements in cloud computing, improvements in data security technologies, the development of mobile and self-service applications, the integration of analytics and business intelligence tools, and the adoption of blockchain solutions.





The rise of cloud-based solutions is expected to drive the growth of the bundled pay management software market. Cloud-based solutions are software, services, or platforms hosted on remote servers and accessed through the internet instead of being installed locally. Their growth is fueled by the ability to deliver scalable, flexible, and cost-effective computing resources that enable businesses to adapt quickly to changing demands without major investment in physical infrastructure. Bundled pay management software supports this shift by combining payroll, HR, and compliance processes into a single platform, making management simpler and more efficient. For example, in July 2025, IT Desk UK, a UK-based provider of managed IT support, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and digital transformation services, reported that 78% of enterprises were using cloud-native app development, an increase from 58% in 2022. This trend has significantly contributed to the expansion of the bundled pay management software market.



Major companies in the bundled pay management software market are emphasizing technological advancements such as serverless in-memory computing to achieve faster processing, lower infrastructure costs, improved scalability, and real-time payroll insights. Serverless in-memory computing is a cloud-based method that allows data to be processed and stored directly in memory without the need to manage servers or infrastructure. For example, in February 2024, Ramco Systems Limited, an India-based global enterprise software provider, introduced Ramco Payce, a payroll platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics. This solution delivers high-speed payroll processing, real-time compliance, and smooth integration with human capital management (HCM) systems. It also offers no-code rule building, on-demand reporting, guided implementation, and a user-friendly design, enabling organizations to set up payroll systems within weeks instead of months while maintaining accuracy and efficiency.



In February 2023, IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a UK-based information technology solutions provider, acquired Apex HCM (Apex) for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition allowed IRIS to expand its payroll and human capital management (HCM) offerings in the US, supporting payroll service bureaus (PSBs) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firms in serving more than 40,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) with a comprehensive cloud-based HCM suite. It also strengthened IRIS' presence and growth across the Americas. Apex HCM is a US-based payroll technology company that provides a fully cloud-based system, scalable for large payroll service bureaus and integrated with an extensive suite of advanced HCM services.



Major players in the bundled pay management software market are UnitedHealth Group, McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys Limited, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), eClinicalWorks, Deel Inc., Rippling, Tipalti, Papaya Global, MHR, Ramco Systems, Quikchex, CheckMark Inc., GreytHR, Dynafios, sumHR, CompUp.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Markets Covered:

By Type: on-Premise; Cloud-Based

By Functionality: Payroll Management; Billing and Invoicing; Employee Benefits Management; Compliance Management; Other Functionalities

By Pricing Model: Subscription-Based; One-Time License Fee; Freemium; Pay-Per-Use

By End-User: Healthcare Providers; Insurance Companies; Government Agencies; Employers

Subsegments:

By on-Premise: Enterprise Payroll Solutions; Human Resources (HR) and Payroll Integrated Systems; Compliance-Focused Payroll Software; Legacy Payroll Systems

By Cloud-Based: Software as A Service (SaaS) Payroll Platforms; Mobile-Enabled Payroll Solutions; Artificial intelligence (AI) and Automation-Driven Payroll Platforms; Multinational Payroll Solutions

Bundled Pay Management Software Market Regional and Country Analysis



Bundled Pay Management Software Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

UnitedHealth Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

McKesson Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Tata Consultancy Services Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Cognizant Technology Solutions Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Bundled Pay Management Software Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Infosys Limited

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)

EClinicalWorks

Deel Inc.

Rippling

Tipalti

Papaya Global

MHR

Ramco Systems

Quikchex

CheckMark Inc.

GreytHR

Dynafios

SumHR

CompUp

Global Bundled Pay Management Software Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Bundled Pay Management Software Market



Recent Developments in the Bundled Pay Management Software Market



Bundled Pay Management Software Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

