3D Secure 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Report 2025: Regional and Country Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D secure 2 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.43 billion in 2024 to $1.65 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth during the historic period was driven by the increase in online payment fraud, greater consumer adoption of digital payments, the expansion of cross-border transactions, regulatory compliance requirements, and the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms.



The 3DS 2.0 payer authentication market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to be fueled by more sophisticated payment fraud, wider adoption of buy now pay later (BNPL) options, the expansion of cryptocurrency and Web3-based payments, and the rise of online fraud and cybersecurity risks.

Key trends projected for the forecast period include integration with digital identity verification, the adoption of cloud-based authentication solutions, the use of blockchain for transaction security, advancements in adaptive authentication, and the application of AI-powered behavioral biometrics.





The rising online payment frauds are expected to drive the growth of the 3D secure 2 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication market in the coming years. Online payment fraud refers to the unauthorized use of payment details to conduct fraudulent transactions over the internet. The increase in fraud is linked to the rise in digital transactions as more users share sensitive payment data across unsecured or unverified platforms. 3D secure 2 (3DS 2.0) payer authentication helps counter this challenge by enabling real-time, risk-based identity verification during transactions. It strengthens security while ensuring a seamless user experience, reducing fraud and enhancing consumer trust in digital payments. For example, in May 2025, UK Finance, a UK-based government department, reported that unauthorized fraud losses rose by 2% to about $915 million (£722 million), with 3.13 million confirmed cases in 2024, marking a 14% increase compared to 2023. This indicates that rising online payment frauds are fueling the demand for 3D secure 2 payer authentication.



Companies in the 3D secure 2 payer authentication market are increasingly focusing on innovative solutions such as authentication services to strengthen transaction security, improve user experience, and minimize fraud risks. Authentication services are systems or processes that verify the identity of a user, device, or system before permitting access to a digital resource, transaction, or service. For example, in February 2023, PayU Payments Private Limited, an India-based online payments solution provider, launched a 3DS 2 SDK authentication service for Indian merchants. This EMVCo-certified service offers a next-generation solution to streamline online card payments, providing businesses with the ability to deliver seamless in-app or web checkouts. It uses biometrics and frictionless flows to ensure faster, more secure authentication, reducing both payment times and cart abandonment.



In December 2023, Entersekt Pty Ltd., a South Africa-based fintech company, acquired the 3-D secure payment authentication business of Modirum Limited for an undisclosed sum. Through this acquisition, Entersekt aims to strengthen its global position in the digital payment security market by expanding its capabilities in secure authentication solutions for banks, card issuers, and merchants. Modirum Limited, based in Finland, specializes in 3D secure 2 payer authentication technology.



Major players in the 3DS 2.0 payer authentication market are American Express Company, Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Fiserv Inc., Adyen N.V., Naspers Payments Private Limited, Worldline S.A., Elavon Inc., Nets A/S, ACI Worldwide Inc., Marqeta Inc., CardConnect LLC, GMO Payment Gateway Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., BlueSnap Inc., Entersekt (Pty) Ltd., Modirum MDPay Ltd., Braintree Payment Solutions LLC, GPayments Pty Ltd., Cardstream Limited.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Markets Covered:



By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

By Deployment: on-Premises; Cloud-Based

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

By Application: E-Commerce; Banking; Payment Gateways; Other Applications

By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Retail; Healthcare; Travel and Hospitality; Other End Users

Subsegments:



By Software: Payment Gateway Software; Security and Encryption Software; Terminal Management Software (TMS); Point of Sale (POS) Operating Systems; Fraud Detection and Risk Management Software; Tokenization Solutions; Digital Wallet Integration

By Hardware: Payment Terminals; Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pads; Biometric Devices; Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Devices; Smart Card Readers; Contactless or Near Field Communication (NFC) Devices; Embedded Chipsets; Peripheral Devices

By Services: Installation and Integration Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Consulting and Training Services; Managed Services; Software-as-A-Service (SaaS); Hardware Leasing Services; Remote Troubleshooting; Compliance and Certification Services

3DS 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Regional and Country Analysis



3DS 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

American Express Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Visa Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Mastercard Incorporated Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Fiserv Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Adyen N.V. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

3DS 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Naspers Payments Private Limited

Worldline S.A.

Elavon Inc.

Nets A/S

ACI Worldwide Inc.

31.6. Marqeta Inc.

CardConnect LLC

GMO Payment Gateway Inc.

UnionPay International Co. Ltd.

BlueSnap Inc.

Entersekt (Pty) Ltd.

Modirum MDPay Ltd.

Braintree Payment Solutions LLC

GPayments Pty Ltd.

Cardstream Limited

3DS 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the 3D Secure 2.0 Payer Authentication Market



Recent Developments in the 3D Secure 2.0 Payer Authentication Market



3D Secure 2.0 Payer Authentication Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mahzia

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment