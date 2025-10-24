Leading Microsoft Data Transformation partner Simpson Associates secures investment to accelerate growth and enhance their Data & AI capabilities

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK-based Simpson Associates today announces they have secured funding from Beech Tree Private Equity to further accelerate its business growth plans. This investment will ensure Simpson Associates can enhance their position as a leading data transformation business and continue to help organisations in regulated industries design, build, and run secure and scalable data and AI platforms.

Headquartered in York with an additional office in Sheffield, Simpson Associates partners with clients across policing and blue light services, financial services, healthcare, not-for-profit, higher education, and local and central government and helps them turn complex data into actionable intelligence and measurable outcomes.

As a long-standing Microsoft, Databricks, and IBM Cognos partner, Simpson Associates delivers an end-to-end service that spans strategic advice, technical build, and managed operations. This approach enables customers to not only define their data strategy but also implement and sustain the platforms that power it, thus ensuring performance, governance, and security alongside the outcomes these organisations need.

The business, led by Giles Horwood (CEO), Rachel Hillman (CFO), and Darren Moors (CRO), employs over 100 data and AI professionals and is known for combining deep technical expertise with a collaborative, client-focused approach.

Having already seen substantial growth in recent years, the partnership with Beech Tree will provide significant investment to accelerate organic growth, broaden service capabilities in emerging technologies such as agentic AI, expand their sector specific offerings & products, and pursue strategic acquisitions to complement and scale the business’s offering.

Giles Horwood, CEO of Simpson Associates, commented:

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Beech Tree in this next phase of our growth. We’ve built a strong relationship with the Beech Tree team, and their deep sector knowledge and aligned culture & values, makes them the ideal partner for this next chapter.

“Our mission is to help organisations in regulated industries design, build, and run trusted data and AI platforms securely that deliver improved decision-making and efficiency. With Beech Tree’s backing, we’ll continue to invest in new technologies and capabilities to deliver even greater value for our customers.”

Adam Rudd, Managing Partner at Beech Tree PE, added:

“We’ve been looking to back a high quality data and AI services partner for some time. Data governance, security, and actionable intelligence are now board-level priorities across every industry, and Simpson Associates is ideally positioned to meet that demand.

“We’re excited to partner with Giles, Rachel, Darren, and the wider team to support their continued growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions as they help clients harness the full potential of their business.”

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a data transformation services business, providing a full range of offerings – from advisory services around data strategy and data governance to AI-powered platform implementations and managed services. They help organisations in both the public and private sectors turn their data into actionable insights to drive positive change.

A Microsoft Partner of the Year 2024 Award Winner for Community Response, they are a Microsoft Solutions Partner, holding Specialisations in AI Platform on Microsoft Azure; Analytics on Microsoft Azure; Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure; and Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure. In addition, they hold Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); Infrastructure (Azure) and Security. They are also a Databricks partner and an IBM Gold Partner, specialising in Cognos Analytics and Planning Analytics.

About Beech Tree

Beech Tree Private Equity invests £10 million - £40 million in fast-growing profitable businesses in three key areas: technology, tech-enabled services, and financial services. Beech Tree works with management teams to build scale and capability, bringing capital and expertise to drive expansion strategies building category-leading companies of scale.

