Hyperscale Cloud Market Report 2025 | Major Companies Innovating in Hyperscale Cloud with Auto-Scaling Workloads

The hyperscale cloud market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $386.87 billion in 2024 to $461.17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The growth in the historic period was driven by the increasing demand for virtualization technologies, the rise of enterprise mobility trends, greater investments in data center infrastructure, the growing reliance on SaaS-based solutions, and the expanding number of internet-enabled devices.



The hyperscale cloud market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $919.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of edge computing, increasing demand for industry-specific cloud platforms, a stronger focus on energy-efficient hyperscale infrastructure, the growing integration of quantum computing capabilities, and the expanding use of sovereign cloud solutions.

Key trends anticipated include advancements in quantum computing, integration for hyperscale systems, the development of advanced orchestration tools for cloud-native applications, the creation of automated compliance and governance solutions, innovation in zero-trust security architectures, and progress in neuromorphic computing for cloud optimization.





The increasing internet penetration is expected to drive the growth of the hyperscale cloud market in the coming years. Internet penetration refers to the share of the population with access to the internet and online services. Its growth is fueled by the rising dependence on digital tools for communication and access to services, enabling people to stay connected in a globalized world. Hyperscale cloud supports this expansion by providing scalable and reliable digital infrastructure that hosts massive volumes of data and computing power across global data centers, ensuring broad access to online services and applications. For example, in November 2022, the International Telecommunication Union, a Switzerland-based organization specializing in communication and information technologies, reported that 5.3 billion people, or 66% of the global population, were using the internet, marking a 6.1% increase from 2021. This surge in connectivity has been a key factor driving the growth of the hyperscale cloud market.



Major companies in the hyperscale cloud market are advancing innovative technologies such as large-scale workloads with auto-scaling to improve efficiency, optimize resource use, and provide seamless scalability for enterprises. Large-scale workloads with auto-scaling are computing tasks that automatically scale resources up or down based on demand, ensuring both performance and cost-effectiveness. For example, in June 2025, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS), a telecommunications and digital services provider based in Thailand, introduced a hyperscale cloud service tailored for local artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. This service delivers high-performance computing power and low-latency connections to support AI model training. It is optimized for large-scale data processing and AI applications, enabling businesses and developers to manage compute-intensive workloads effectively. Additionally, it provides local cloud resources that strengthen data sovereignty and ensure compliance with regional data regulations.



In August 2024, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc., a US-based semiconductor company, acquired ZT Systems Inc. for $4.9 billion. This acquisition is intended to strengthen AMD's data center artificial intelligence systems by utilizing ZT Systems' expertise in hyperscale server design and manufacturing. ZT Systems Inc. is a US-based company that provides hyperscale cloud services.



Major players in the hyperscale cloud market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, NTT Communications Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Lumen Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., DigitalOcean LLC, Altus Group Limited, OVH Groupe SAS, Wasabi Technologies Inc.



