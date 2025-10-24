Granular Permissions Market Report 2025, with Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles of Major and Innovative Companies

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Granular Permissions Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The granular permissions market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.79 billion in 2024 to $3.32 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The expansion during the historical period is due to increased demand for detailed access control in multi-cloud settings, wider adoption of attribute-based access control models, heightened security needs in remote work environments, and a growing necessity for audit-compliant access management systems.



The granular permissions market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by increasing demand for real-time permission management, a stronger emphasis on automating regulatory compliance, greater integration with cloud-native security platforms, and a rising need for adaptive, context-aware access solutions.

Key trends expected to shape this period include progress in zero-trust security frameworks, the creation of unified identity management platforms, innovations in automated access governance, improvements in cross-platform permission integration, and the emergence of blockchain-based access control systems.





The increasing frequency of cyber threats is anticipated to drive the expansion of the granular permissions market in the future. Cyber threats involve any malicious efforts by individuals or groups to harm, disrupt, or gain unauthorized access to computer systems, networks, or digital data. This rise in cyber threats is linked to the growing centralization of digital asset storage, which creates single points of failure that attract hackers. Granular permissions help mitigate these threats by providing detailed access controls, making them suitable for organizations handling sensitive information and complex IT systems. They minimize the risk of unauthorized access by allowing precise role- and attribute-based permissions, thereby enhancing data security and overall cybersecurity. For example, in July 2024, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., an Israel-based cybersecurity firm, reported a 30% increase in weekly cyberattacks on corporate networks in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, and a 25% rise from the first quarter of 2024. Consequently, the growing incidence of cyber threats is fueling the growth of the granular permissions market.



Leading companies in the granular permissions sector are emphasizing the development of sophisticated solutions that offer enhanced granularity in permissions, enabling highly precise, role- and attribute-specific access control. Enhanced granularity means providing users with very specific access rights, determining exactly what actions they can take and which data they can access, ensuring both security and compliance with least-privilege principles. For instance, in August 2022, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based tech giant, introduced new granular permissions for SQL Server 2022 to bolster security and regulatory compliance. This update features detailed permission controls, including SQL Ledger permissions and over 32 additional rights related to system metadata, extended events, and security objects. These improvements help organizations better implement least-privilege access by granting or restricting particular activities without interfering with current deployments, thereby enhancing access management, audit capabilities, and reducing exposure to sensitive information.



In October 2022, Thoma Bravo LLC, a US software investment firm, acquired Ping Identity Corporation for roughly $2.8 billion. This acquisition aims to accelerate innovation in identity and access management, enhancing secure and seamless digital experiences for enterprises worldwide. Ping Identity Corporation, based in the US, specializes in identity and access management (IAM) and offers granular permissions to control user access to digital resources with precision.



Major players in the granular permissions market are Google LLC, WSO2 Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Okta Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., Delinea Corporation, Ping Identity Corporation, Saviynt Inc., Lepide Software Pvt. Ltd., NextLabs Inc., Cerbos Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Axiomatics AB, ObjectSecurity Ltd., Zitadel AG, and Velotix Inc.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Attribute-Based Access Control; Policy-Based Access Control; Other Types

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises

By Applications: Financial Services; Healthcare; Government and Public Institutions; Other Applications

Subsegments:

By Attribute-Based Access Control: User-Based Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC); Role-Based Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC); Environment-Based Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC); Time-Based Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC)

By Policy-Based Access Control: Discretionary Access Control (DAC); Mandatory Access Control (MAC); Rule-Based Access Control (RBAC)

By Other Types: Hybrid Access Control; Context-Aware Access Control; Risk-Adaptive Access Control

Granular Permissions Market Regional and Country Analysis



Granular Permissions Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

WSO2 Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Granular Permissions Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Broadcom Inc.

Okta Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Delinea Corporation

Ping Identity Corporation

Saviynt Inc.

Lepide Software Pvt. Ltd.

NextLabs Inc.

Cerbos Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Axiomatics AB

ObjectSecurity Ltd.

Zitadel AG

Velotix Inc.

Global Granular Permissions Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Granular Permissions Market



Recent Developments in the Granular Permissions Market



Granular Permissions Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvudeh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment