Web3 Gaming Market Report 2025, Featuring Profiles of Wemade, Animoca, Mythical, Immutable. and Fractal Gaming

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web3 Gaming Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The web3 gaming market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $32.33 billion in 2024 to $39.65 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The growth in the historic period was driven by the rising adoption of cross-chain compatibility in games, greater emphasis on community governance and player voting, increasing interest in tokenized in-game economies, expanding use of decentralized finance (DeFi) features in gaming, and growing demand for interoperable digital assets across different games.



The web3 gaming market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $88.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by the increasing availability of developer tools for blockchain game creation, the expansion of cross-platform play enabled by blockchain integration, rising demand for transparent and fair gameplay mechanisms, broader global internet connectivity allowing more players to participate, and growing adoption of wallets and cryptocurrency payment methods.

Key trends anticipated during this period include zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), layer 2 scaling solutions, standardized non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized storage systems, cross-chain bridges, smart contract oracles, and real-time blockchain data indexing.





The growing interest in blockchain-based gaming is expected to fuel the expansion of the Web3 gaming market. Blockchain-based gaming leverages blockchain technology to provide players with true ownership of in-game assets through secure and transparent transactions. This allows players to buy, sell, and trade digital items as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), creating new opportunities for earning and engagement.

The growth of blockchain-based gaming is largely driven by play-to-earn models, which reward players with real-world value for their in-game activities, attracting users seeking both entertainment and income. Web3 gaming supports this ecosystem by offering decentralized platforms that ensure secure asset ownership and transparent transactions, enabling smooth integration of blockchain features and fostering community-driven virtual environments. For example, in July 2024, DappRadar, a US-based Web3 analytics company, reported that Q2 2024 was the strongest quarter since Q3 2022 for blockchain gaming investments, raising $1.1 billion, a 314% increase compared to the previous quarter. Thus, the rising interest in blockchain-based gaming is driving the growth of the Web3 gaming market.



Leading companies in the Web3 gaming market are emphasizing the adoption of innovative technologies, such as Ethereum's Layer-2 solutions, to boost scalability, lower transaction costs, and enhance the overall gaming experience while ensuring seamless asset interoperability across decentralized platforms. Ethereum's Layer-2 technology comprises scaling solutions built atop the Ethereum mainnet that process transactions off-chain or in batches, increasing speed, reducing fees, and maintaining network security. For example, in January 2024, Immutable Pty Ltd, an Australia-based cryptocurrency company, launched a zkEVM blockchain designed to deliver scalable, gas-free gaming experiences while remaining fully compatible with Ethereum. This platform allows developers to create high-performance Web3 games with smooth user onboarding. Immutable's zkEVM blockchain supports gas-free player transactions, full Ethereum compatibility, and integration with popular game development tools such as Unity and Unreal Engine. It also provides smart contract functionality optimized for gaming logic, enabling faster and more scalable deployment of games on Layer 2.



In January 2023, Mythical Inc., a US-based Web3 game development company, acquired DMarket Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enables Mythical Inc. to broaden its ecosystem, strengthen its Web3 gaming capabilities, and accelerate the adoption of player-owned economies. DMarket Ltd., also based in the US, specializes in blockchain-based solutions for virtual item trading, NFT marketplaces, and digital asset monetization within the gaming industry.



Major players in the web3 gaming market are Wemade Co. Ltd., Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, Mythical Inc., Immutable Pty Ltd., Fractal Gaming Inc., Dapper Labs Inc., LeewayHertz Technologies Inc., Illuvium Pty Ltd., The Sandbox, Decentraland Foundation, Gala Games Inc., SoluLab Inc., Ultra Stiftung, StudioKrew Pte. Ltd., Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd., Enjin Pte. Ltd., Vulcan Forged Ltd., Big Time Gaming Inc., Nakamoto Games Ltd., Moonstream Entertainment Inc.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $39.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $88.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Markets Covered:

By Game Type: Puzzle and Trivia Games; Role-Playing Games (RPGs); Sports and Racing Games; Strategy Games; Virtual Worlds; Other Game Types

By Mode: Play-to-Earn (P2E); Free-to-Play (F2P); Subscription-Based; Hybrid Models

By Device Type: Personal Computer (PC) or Desktop; Mobile; Consoles; Virtual Reality (VR) or Augmented Reality (AR)

By in-Game Purchase: U.S. Dollar (USD); Ethereum; USD Coin (USDC); Other in-Game Purchases

By End-Use: Casual Gamers; Hardcore Gamers; Investors or Speculators; Collectors; Community Builders

Subsegments:

By Puzzle and Trivia Games: Word Games; Quiz-Based Games; Logic Puzzle Games; Memory Games; Sudoku-Style Games; Blockchain-Based Trivia Contests

By Role-Playing Games (RPGs): Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs); Action Role-Playing Games (RPGs); Turn-Based Role-Playing Games (RPGs); Blockchain-Based Fantasy Role-Playing Games (RPGs); Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Character-Based Games; Sci-Fi Role-Playing Games (RPGs)

By Sports and Racing Games: Fantasy Sports Games; Non-Fungible Token (NFT)-Based Football Games; Blockchain Racing Simulators; Play-to-Earn Car Racing Games; Cricket and Basketball Web3 Games; eSports-Integrated Games

By Strategy Games: Real-Time Strategy Games (RTS); Turn-Based Strategy; Tower Defense Games; War and Empire Building Games; Blockchain Chess or Board Strategy Games; Resource Management Games

By Virtual Worlds: Metaverse Platforms; Sandbox Gaming Worlds; Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Land Ownership Games; Social Interaction Worlds; Digital Real Estate Games; Open-World Blockchain Simulators

By Other Game Types: Card Games; Casino and Gambling Games; Music and Rhythm Games; Horror-Themed Blockchain Games; Educational Games; Mixed-Genre Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games

Web3 Gaming Market Regional and Country Analysis

Web3 Gaming Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Wemade Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Mythical Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Immutable Pty Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Fractal Gaming Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Web3 Gaming Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Dapper Labs Inc.

LeewayHertz Technologies Inc.

Illuvium Pty Ltd.

The Sandbox

Decentraland Foundation

Gala Games Inc.

SoluLab Inc.

Ultra Stiftung

StudioKrew Pte. Ltd.

Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd.

Enjin Pte. Ltd.

Vulcan Forged Ltd.

Big Time Gaming Inc.

Nakamoto Games Ltd.

Moonstream Entertainment Inc.

Global Web3 Gaming Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Web3 Gaming Market



Recent Developments in the Web3 Gaming Market



Web3 Gaming Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6x8jut

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment