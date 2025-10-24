A Ukrainian's Story About Joe Biden: An Interview with Viktor Shokin

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viktor Shokin, former Ukrainian Prosecutor breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with James Bradley available on UncensoredBeat.com. Shokin returns to the public eye with his new book “Biden’s Corruption and War.” The book is his autobiographical account of Joe Biden’s immense influence in Ukraine, which resulted in the capture of the Ukrainian legal and law enforcement system by foreign entities and the diversion of billions in economic foreign aid.

Shokin was removed from office by Joe Biden in 2016 due to a quid pro quo agreement. In a viral video, Joe Biden bragged about withholding foreign aid funds to Ukraine unless the president of Ukraine fired the prosecutor general. Shokin, who WAS that prosecutor general now speaks after.

Join host James Bradley on UncensoredBeat.com. Shokin unveils deep greed and corruption spurred by Democrats as he shares his personal experience. Per Shokin, the party’s actions, allegedly spearheaded by Joe Biden at the time, helped root the corrupt institutions we see in that country today. His story recounts familiar names and headlines like Hunter and Joe Biden, Mikola Zlochevsky and Burisma. These are the same names that filled the halls of Congress during President Trump’s first impeachment, and the more recent attempt to ignite an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, which failed.

Shokin claims to have more dirt on Biden and the Democrats contained in his book “Biden’s Corruption and War” scheduled for publication November 3rd and available for presale. In his book Shokin gives his reasons why many legal claims against Biden and Burisma have failed in the US. In Shokin’s upcoming interview with Bradley on UncensoredBeat.com, Shokin reveals shocking news about Ukraine-Russian tensions originating in the Obama era. He also describes how the destructive Democratic foothold established by Biden as vice president continues today. Watch the Shokin interview on UncensoredBeat.com to learn more. Lookout for Viktor Shokin’s book “Biden’s Corruption and War” to be released on November 3rd for presale purchase at shokin.beniprod.com or at a bookstore near you.

