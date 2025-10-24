ITW Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

  • Revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 2% with organic growth of 1%
  • Record operating margin of 27.4%, an expansion of 90 bps as enterprise initiatives contributed 140 bps
  • GAAP EPS of $2.81, an increase of 6% excluding prior year divestiture gain
  • Operating cash flow of $1 billion; free cash flow of $0.9 billion, an increase of 15%
  • Narrowing full year GAAP EPS guidance range to $10.40 to $10.50 per share

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its third quarter 2025 results.

"The ITW team concluded the third quarter with solid operational and financial execution, delivering EPS of $2.81, which grew six percent year-over-year excluding the divestiture gain, alongside record operating margin of 27.4 percent, and a 15 percent increase in free cash flow. This outcome underscores the fundamental strength of the ITW Business Model, the inherent resilience of our diversified portfolio, and the high-quality execution demonstrated by our colleagues worldwide," said Christopher A. O’Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are very pleased with the significant strategic progress made throughout the year, especially how our focus on excellence in Customer-Back Innovation is enabling consistent above-market organic growth. As we head into the final quarter, we are narrowing our full year EPS guidance range, and remain committed to delivering high-quality, differentiated performance in any economic environment."

Third Quarter 2025 Results
Third quarter revenue of $4.1 billion increased by two percent as organic revenue grew one percent. Foreign currency translation impact increased revenue by two percent and product line simplification reduced revenue by one percent.

GAAP EPS of $2.81 increased six percent excluding a divestiture gain of $1.26 in the prior year quarter. Operating income of $1.1 billion increased six percent. Operating margin improved 90 basis points to 27.4 percent as enterprise initiatives contributed 140 basis points, and six of seven segments expanded margins. Operating cash flow was $1.0 billion, and free cash flow increased 15 percent to $904 million with a conversion rate of 110 percent to net income. During the quarter, the company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and raised its dividend seven percent, bringing the annualized payout to $6.44 per share. This increase marks the 62nd consecutive year of dividend increases. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.8 percent.

2025 Guidance

ITW is narrowing its full year 2025 GAAP EPS guidance range to $10.40 to $10.50. The company is projecting overall revenue growth of one to three percent, which incorporates organic growth of flat to two percent. This outlook accounts for the current demand environment, adjusted for ongoing pricing and supply chain actions intended to effectively offset tariff cost impacts and for current foreign exchange rates. Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 26 to 27 percent with a projected contribution of 125 basis points or more from enterprise initiatives. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately 100 percent of net income, and the company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The projected effective tax rate is approximately 23 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow to net income conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the potential significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Forward-looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact of tariffs, the Company’s projected pricing actions, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow to net income conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted earnings per share, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, and the Company’s 2025 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those that are detailed in ITW’s Form 10-K for 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 44,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com.


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
In millions except per share amounts 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Operating Revenue$4,059  $3,966  $11,951  $11,966 
Cost of revenue 2,253   2,230   6,685   6,637 
Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 676   658   2,075   2,020 
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 18   26   60   76 
Operating Income 1,112   1,052   3,131   3,233 
Interest expense (75)  (69)  (217)  (215)
Other income (expense) 12   379   28   421 
Income Before Taxes 1,049   1,362   2,942   3,439 
Income Taxes 228   202   666   701 
Net Income$821  $1,160  $2,276  $2,738 
        
Net Income Per Share:       
Basic$2.82  $3.92  $7.79  $9.20 
Diluted$2.81  $3.91  $7.77  $9.17 
        
Cash Dividends Per Share:       
Paid$1.50  $1.40  $4.50  $4.20 
Declared$1.61  $1.50  $4.61  $4.30 
        
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:       
Average 290.8   296.1   292.2   297.6 
Average assuming dilution 291.7   297.0   293.0   298.5 



ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
    
In millionsSeptember 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
Current Assets:   
Cash and equivalents$924  $948 
Trade receivables 3,255   2,991 
Inventories 1,725   1,605 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 416   312 
Total current assets 6,320   5,856 
    
Net plant and equipment 2,203   2,036 
Goodwill 5,028   4,839 
Intangible assets 540   592 
Deferred income taxes 573   369 
Other assets 1,471   1,375 
 $16,135  $15,067 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities:   
Short-term debt$1,267  $1,555 
Accounts payable 608   519 
Accrued expenses 1,567   1,576 
Cash dividends payable 467   441 
Income taxes payable 223   217 
Total current liabilities 4,132   4,308 
    
Noncurrent Liabilities:   
Long-term debt 7,675   6,308 
Deferred income taxes 149   119 
Other liabilities 970   1,015 
Total noncurrent liabilities 8,794   7,442 
    
Stockholders' Equity:   
Common stock 6   6 
Additional paid-in-capital 1,751   1,669 
Retained earnings 29,825   28,893 
Common stock held in treasury (26,498)  (25,375)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,876)  (1,877)
Noncontrolling interest 1   1 
Total stockholders' equity 3,209   3,317 
 $16,135  $15,067 



ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Dollars in millionsTotal
Revenue		Operating
Income		Operating
Margin
Automotive OEM$830 $182 21.8%
Food Equipment 694  202 29.2%
Test & Measurement and Electronics 698  177 25.4%
Welding 477  156 32.6%
Polymers & Fluids 441  126 28.5%
Construction Products 473  149 31.6%
Specialty Products 452  146 32.3%
Intersegment (6)  %
Total Segments 4,059  1,138 28.0%
Unallocated   (26)%
Total Company$4,059 $1,112 27.4%


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Dollars in millionsTotal
Revenue		Operating
Income		Operating
Margin
Automotive OEM$2,461 $513 20.8%
Food Equipment 2,001  557 27.8%
Test & Measurement and Electronics 2,036  473 23.2%
Welding 1,428  468 32.8%
Polymers & Fluids 1,308  361 27.6%
Construction Products 1,389  424 30.6%
Specialty Products 1,342  429 32.0%
Intersegment (14)  %
Total Segments 11,951  3,225 27.0%
Unallocated   (94)%
Total Company$11,951 $3,131 26.2%



ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)


Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating RevenueAutomotive
OEM		Food
Equipment		Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics		WeldingPolymers &
Fluids		Construction
Products		Specialty
Products		Total ITW
Organic5.0%0.7%(1.4)%2.8%(3.1)%(2.3)%1.6%0.7%
Acquisitions/
Divestitures		%%%%%%%%
Translation2.3%1.8%1.7%0.5%1.3%0.9%1.7%1.6%
Operating Revenue7.3%2.5%0.3%3.3%(1.8)%
(1.4)%
3.3%2.3%


Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating MarginAutomotive
OEM		Food
Equipment		Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics		WeldingPolymers &
Fluids		Construction
Products		Specialty
Products		Total ITW
Operating Leverage90 bps10 bps(30) bps50 bps(60) bps(40) bps20 bps20 bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs170 bps50 bps60 bps10 bps120 bps190 bps100 bps80 bps
Total Organic260 bps60 bps30 bps60 bps60 bps150 bps120 bps100 bps
Acquisitions/
Divestitures
Restructuring/Other(20) bps20 bps(60) bps(30) bps(10) bps(10) bps
Total Operating Margin Change240 bps80 bps(30) bps30 bps60 bps140 bps120 bps90 bps
         
Total Operating Margin % *21.8%29.2%25.4%32.6%28.5%31.6%32.3%27.4%
         
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 30 bps 130 bps 10 bps 140 bps 10 bps 20 bps 50 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.05) on GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025.



ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)


YTD 2025 vs. YTD 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating RevenueAutomotive
OEM		Food
Equipment		Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics		WeldingPolymers &
Fluids		Construction
Products		Specialty
Products		Total ITW
Organic2.0%0.9%(2.5)%1.9%(1.8)%(5.6)%0.9%(0.4)%
Acquisitions/
Divestitures		%%%%%%%%
Translation0.4%0.4%0.9%(0.2)%(0.2)%%0.2%0.3%
Operating Revenue2.4%1.3%(1.6)%1.7%(2.0)%(5.6)%1.1%(0.1)%


YTD 2025 vs. YTD 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating MarginAutomotive OEMFood
Equipment		Test & Measurement and
Electronics		WeldingPolymers &
Fluids		Construction
Products		Specialty
Products		Total ITW
Operating Leverage40 bps20 bps(80) bps30 bps(30) bps(110) bps20 bps(10) bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs110 bps30 bps30 bps(20) bps60 bps160 bps90 bps(60) bps
Total Organic150 bps50 bps(50) bps10 bps30 bps50 bps110 bps(70) bps
Acquisitions/
Divestitures		(10) bps
Restructuring/Other(20) bps10 bps(40) bps10 bps50 bps(10) bps
Total Operating Margin Change130 bps60 bps(100) bps20 bps30 bps100 bps110 bps(80) bps
         
Total Operating Margin % *20.8%27.8%23.2%32.8%27.6%30.6%32.0%26.2%
         
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets30 bps20 bps140 bps150 bps10 bps10 bps50 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.16) on GAAP earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025.



ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
 
AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
Dollars in millions 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Numerator:       
Net Income$821  $1,160  $2,276  $2,738 
Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025 (27)     (27)   
Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025       (21)   
Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024    (121)     (121)
Interest expense, net of tax(1) 57   53   165   164 
Other (income) expense, net of tax(1) (10)  (288)  (22)  (320)
Operating income after taxes$841  $804  $2,371  $2,461 
        
Denominator:       
Invested capital:       
Cash and equivalents$924  $947  $924  $947 
Trade receivables 3,255   3,226   3,255   3,226 
Inventories 1,725   1,817   1,725   1,817 
Net plant and equipment 2,203   2,071   2,203   2,071 
Goodwill and intangible assets 5,568   5,597   5,568   5,597 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,175)  (2,211)  (2,175)  (2,211)
Debt (8,942)  (8,346)  (8,942)  (8,346)
Other, net 651   291   651   291 
Total net assets (stockholders' equity) 3,209   3,392   3,209   3,392 
Cash and equivalents (924)  (947)  (924)  (947)
Debt 8,942   8,346   8,942   8,346 
Total invested capital$11,227  $10,791  $11,227  $10,791 
        
Average invested capital(2)$11,293  $10,682  $10,863  $10,466 
        
Net income to average invested capital(3) 29.1%  43.4%  27.9%  34.9%
After-tax return on average invested capital(3) 29.8%  30.0%  29.1%  31.3%
                

(1)  Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was 24.3% and 23.7%, respectively. Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was 24.3% and 23.9%, respectively.

(2)  Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented.

(3)  Returns for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4. Returns for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were converted to an annual rate by dividing the calculated return by 3 and multiplying it by 4.

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025, excluding the third quarter 2025 net discrete tax benefit of $27 million, which included a favorable discrete tax benefit of $43 million related to the estimated U.S. federal tax liability for 2024, partially offset by a $16 million discrete tax expense related primarily to the resolution of a foreign tax audit, and excluding the first quarter 2025 discrete tax benefit of $21 million related to the reversal of a valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards, is as follows:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025
Dollars in millionsIncome Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes Tax Rate
As reported$228 21.8% $666 22.7%
Net Discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025 27 2.5%  27 0.9%
Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025  %  21 0.7%
As adjusted$255 24.3% $714 24.3%
            

After-tax ROIC for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included 110 basis points of favorable impact related to the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax) in the first quarter of 2024.

A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024, excluding the third quarter 2024 net discrete tax benefit of $121 million, which included favorable discrete tax benefits of $107 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards upon the sale of Wilsonart and $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, is as follows:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024
Dollars in millionsIncome Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes Tax Rate
As reported$202 14.9% $701 20.4%
Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024 121 8.8%  121 3.5%
As adjusted$323 23.7% $822 23.9%



AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
  
 Twelve Months Ended
Dollars in millionsDecember 31, 2024
Numerator: 
Net income$3,488 
Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024 (121)
Interest expense, net of tax(1) 215 
Other (income) expense, net of tax(1) (336)
Operating income after taxes$3,246 
  
Denominator: 
Invested capital: 
Cash and equivalents$948 
Trade receivables 2,991 
Inventories 1,605 
Net plant and equipment 2,036 
Goodwill and intangible assets 5,431 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,095)
Debt (7,863)
Other, net 264 
Total net assets (stockholders' equity) 3,317 
Cash and equivalents (948)
Debt 7,863 
Total invested capital$10,232 
  
Average invested capital(2)$10,419 
  
Net income to average invested capital 33.5%
After-tax return on average invested capital 31.2%
    

(1)  Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 23.8%.

(2)  Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within the period presented.

A reconciliation of the 2024 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter 2024 net discrete tax benefit of $121 million, which included favorable discrete tax benefits of $107 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards upon the sale of Wilsonart and $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, is as follows:

 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2024
Dollars in millionsIncome Taxes Tax Rate
As reported$934 21.1%
Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024 121 2.7%
As adjusted$1,055 23.8%



FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
      
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30, December 31,
Dollars in millions 2025   2024   2025   2024   2024 
Net cash provided by operating activities$1,021  $891  $2,163  $2,167  $3,281 
Less: Additions to plant and equipment (117)  (108)  (314)  (319)  (437)
Free cash flow$904  $783  $1,849  $1,848  $2,844 
          
Net income$821  $1,160  $2,276  $2,738  $3,488 
          
Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate 124%  77%  95%  79%  94%
Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 110%  68%(1)  81%  67%  82%(2)
                    

(1)  Excluding the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes, and a discrete tax benefit of $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 102% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

(2)  Excluding the impact of the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax), the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes, and a discrete tax benefit of $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.


ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)
    
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024
As reported$3.91  $11.71 
Cumulative effect of change in inventory accounting method, net of tax(1)    (0.30)
Impact of sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart(2) (1.26)  (1.26)
As adjusted$2.65  $10.15 
        

(1)  Represents the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses in the first quarter of 2024 ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax).

(2)  Includes the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes in the third quarter of 2024.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Erin Linnihan
Tel: 224.661.7431 
investorrelations@itw.com | mediarelations@itw.com


