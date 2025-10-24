Tidal Financial Group and FundVantage Trust Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End ETF Solutions for Advisors

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group, a leading ETF and fund services platform, and FundVantage Trust, a multi-series trust supporting advisors across ETFs, mutual funds, and private market strategies, today announced a strategic partnership to simplify and accelerate ETF creation for investment advisors.

With ETFs projected to grow in the US 75% and reach $18 trillion in AUM by 20291, advisors are increasingly seeking platforms that provide not only operational scale but also strategic guidance. By combining Tidal’s market-leading full-stack offering capabilities from product development support to launch, managing, trading and marketing support with Fund Vantage’s turnkey trust structure and governance, the two firms are delivering an exceptional pathway for advisors to bring new ETF solutions to market.



“We are excited to partner with Tidal to expand the resources available to investment advisors looking to bring new ETF solutions to market,” said Nick Marsini, Chairman of FundVantage Trust. “By combining Tidal’s deep experience in trading with FundVantage’s turnkey trust structure, we are creating a leading platform that liberates advisors from administrative tasks, so they can prioritize clients and launch new investment products.”

Through this collaboration, Tidal and FundVantage Trust will integrate their services to provide advisors with a streamlined, end-to-end route to market. The offering spans trust services, fund administration, compliance, governance, trading, and marketing under a single, scalable umbrella. “The ETF industry is at an inflection point, and advisors need scalable solutions to participate in its growth and efficiency,” added Gui Trias, Chief Executive Officer at Tidal Financial Group. “Together with FundVantage, we’re helping advisors bring differentiated strategies to market faster, with confidence and support at every stage.”

As part of the agreement, JW Fund Management, LLC - the fund management organization supporting FundVantage Trust and representing $13bn assets under service - will join Tidal Financial Group. Joel Weiss, President and CEO of FundVantage Trust, will continue in his current role while also serving as SVP of Board Management Services at Tidal.

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group is a leading ETF platform dedicated to bringing innovative and differentiated investment strategies to market. Tidal partners with asset managers to launch, manage, trade, and grow ETFs, offering end-to-end infrastructure and distribution support solutions.

For more information, visit www.tidalfinancialgroup.com.

About FundVantage Trust

FundVantage Trust is a Delaware statutory trust operating as a “multiple series trust” that provides a fully scaled platform for launching and operating registered mutual funds and ETFs - covering fund startup, daily administration, compliance, distribution support, and ongoing governance.

For more information, visit https://fundvantagetrust.com/

1 Source: PwC, ETFs 2029: The path to $30 trillion (2025). (PwC)