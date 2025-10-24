Snowball & Co. acquires Adro to strengthen Finfare Money platform and expand global access

New York, New York, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snowball & Co. (www.snowball.com), a diversified technology investment company, today announced the acquisition of Adro (www.joinadro.com), a fast-growing fintech startup that provides banking access and credit solutions for international entrepreneurs, students, and workers.

The Adro leadership team will assume management of Finfare Money Inc. and oversee all assets under Finfare Money (www.finfare.com), a financial technology subsidiary of Snowball & Co. Effective immediately, the team will lead the Finfare Money platform and technology stack. The combined organization plans to merge the products of finfare.com and joinadro.com into a single platform that represents the next phase of growth with a new strategic vision and focus. As part of this transition, Adro is being renamed and rebranded as Finfare Money.

Amarildo Gjondrekaj has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, effective immediately.

This move reinforces Snowball & Co.’s commitment to building scalable, mission-driven financial products that close gaps in access and inclusion across global markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2024, Adro quickly became a trusted financial bridge for individuals relocating to the United States for school or work, helping them establish a financial foundation from day one. In early 2025, the company expanded to offer business checking and savings accounts and credit cards for international founders and entrepreneurs.

Finfare Money, now led by Adro’s leadership team, will continue to provide uninterrupted service for all existing users and partners. Customers will receive updates about the transition in the coming months to ensure a smooth and transparent experience.

“We built Adro to make financial access simple, fair, and borderless,” said Amarildo Gjondrekaj, CEO and Co-Founder of Adro. “Joining Snowball & Co. and leading Finfare Money allows us to accelerate that mission by combining Adro’s global perspective with Snowball’s operational and financial expertise.”“Adro’s leadership team brings exceptional innovation and alignment with our vision,” said Wayne Lin, Founder and Chairman of Snowball & Co. “Their integration into Finfare Money will strengthen our platform and expand the reach of intelligent, inclusive financial tools worldwide.”

About Snowball & Co.

Snowball & Co. (www.snowball.com) is building a network of high-growth technology companies united by a shared belief in smarter, more connected digital systems. Through deep operational support and long-term investment, Snowball helps its portfolio companies turn bold ideas into enduring businesses.

About Adro

Adro (www.joinadro.com) provides accessible banking and credit tools for entrepreneurs, international students and workers. The company is backed by notable investors including Empire State Development’s NY Ventures, the venture capital arm of New York State; Era, founded by Jasper Lau; Ex Nihilo Ventures, and Rory O’Reilly and Kieran O’Reilly, co-founders of Knot. Adro is now owned by Snowball & Co. and operates as part of its growing financial technology portfolio.

About Finfare Money Inc.

Finfare Money provides modern financial tools for individuals and businesses. The platform simplifies payments, expense tracking, and credit management while helping users build long-term financial stability. Finfare Money Inc. is wholly owned by Snowball & Co.

