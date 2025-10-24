First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

 | Source: First Hawaiian, Inc. First Hawaiian, Inc.

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“I’m pleased to report that the third quarter was another period of market-leading performance for First Hawaiian Bank,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “These strong results reflect how well our teams and operations work together to deliver outstanding financial performance and the personalized service our customers expect and deserve.”

On October 22, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2025.  

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income of $73.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases decreased $222.5 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits increased $498.1 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.19%
  • Recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $24.1 billion at September 30, 2025 versus $23.8 billion at June 30, 2025.

Gross loans and leases were $14.1 billion as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $222.5 million from $14.4 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Total deposits were $20.7 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $498.1 million from June 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $169.3 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 3.5%, compared to $163.6 million for the prior quarter.  

The net interest margin was 3.19% in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 8 basis points compared to 3.11% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During both the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, we recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $57.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.1 million compared to noninterest income of $54.0 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $125.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.8 million compared to noninterest expense of $124.9 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 55.3% and 57.2% for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.2% and 16.9% for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The lower effective tax rate in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to the remeasurement of the California deferred tax assets as of the beginning of the year, reflecting the enactment of a recent change in the California tax code.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $165.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $167.8 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $36.2 million as of September 30, 2025 and $33.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs were $4.2 million, or 0.12% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.3 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Total non-performing assets were $30.9 million, or 0.22% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on September 30, 2025, compared to total non-performing assets of $28.6 million, or 0.20% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on June 30, 2025.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion on September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.    

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.16%, 13.24% and 14.49%, respectively, on September 30, 2025, compared with 9.12%, 13.03% and 14.28%, respectively, on June 30, 2025.

The Company repurchased 964 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $24.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the third quarter. The average cost was $24.94 per share repurchased.  

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link:  
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI72bbd4f6b30c462799fbb2d8bde29739, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings.   The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com
Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com


                 
Financial Highlights Table 1
  For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 
Operating Results:                
Net interest income $169,331 $163,583 $156,707 $493,440 $463,985 
Provision for credit losses  4,500  4,500  7,400  19,500  15,500 
Noninterest income  57,060  53,958  53,288  161,495  156,427 
Noninterest expense  125,744  124,939  126,147  374,243  377,046 
Net income  73,840  73,247  61,492  206,335  177,633 
Basic earnings per share  0.59  0.58  0.48  1.65  1.39 
Diluted earnings per share  0.59  0.58  0.48  1.64  1.38 
Dividends declared per share  0.26  0.26  0.26  0.78  0.78 
Dividend payout ratio  44.07% 44.83% 54.17% 47.56% 56.52%
Performance Ratios(1):                
Net interest margin  3.19% 3.11% 2.95% 3.13% 2.93%
Efficiency ratio  55.29% 57.23% 59.77% 56.88% 60.38%
Return on average total assets  1.22% 1.23% 1.02% 1.15% 0.99%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  1.27% 1.28% 1.06% 1.20% 1.03%
Return on average total stockholders' equity  10.81% 11.03% 9.45% 10.32% 9.37%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)  17.08% 17.61% 15.35% 16.45% 15.43%
Average Balances:                
Average loans and leases $14,209,282 $14,288,918 $14,304,806 $14,269,030 $14,325,065 
Average earning assets  21,271,827  21,167,588  21,328,882  21,203,245  21,352,739 
Average assets  23,993,685  23,859,410  24,046,696  23,914,896  24,064,208 
Average deposits  20,411,117  20,280,042  20,367,805  20,348,609  20,415,746 
Average stockholders' equity  2,710,273  2,663,850  2,588,806  2,672,284  2,532,911 
Market Value Per Share:                
Closing  24.83  24.96  23.15  24.83  23.15 
High  26.72  25.09  26.18  28.28  26.18 
Low  23.48  20.32  20.28  20.32  19.48 


              
  As of As of As of As of 
  September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2024 
Balance Sheet Data:             
Loans and leases $14,129,383 $14,351,869 $14,408,258 $14,241,370 
Total assets  24,098,728  23,837,147  23,828,186  23,780,285 
Total deposits  20,729,557  20,231,419  20,322,216  20,227,702 
Short-term borrowings    250,000  250,000  250,000 
Total stockholders' equity  2,733,921  2,694,545  2,617,486  2,648,034 
              
Per Share of Common Stock:             
Book value $22.10 $21.61 $20.70 $20.71 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)  14.05  13.63  12.83  12.92 
              
Asset Quality Ratios:             
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases  0.22% 0.20% 0.14% 0.13%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases  1.17% 1.17% 1.11% 1.15%
              
Capital Ratios:             
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.24% 13.03% 12.80% 13.03%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.24% 13.03% 12.80% 13.03%
Total Capital Ratio  14.49% 14.28% 13.99% 14.25%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio  9.16% 9.12% 9.14% 9.14%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.34% 11.30% 10.98% 11.14%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  7.52% 7.44% 7.10% 7.25%
              
Non-Financial Data:             
Number of branches  49  48  48  48 
Number of ATMs  275  274  273  273 
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees  2,001  2,006  1,997  2,022 


(1)   Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and three months ended June 30, 2025.

(2)   Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.   

                
Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
  For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income               
Loans and lease financing $196,441 $193,393 $205,682 $581,936 $607,594
Available-for-sale investment securities  13,470  12,469  12,850  39,089  41,539
Held-to-maturity investment securities  15,920  16,299  16,937  48,866  52,305
Other  16,744  14,578  14,527  44,573  38,444
Total interest income  242,575  236,739  249,996  714,464  739,882
Interest expense               
Deposits  70,851  70,289  87,500  212,849  257,252
Short-term borrowings  2,195  2,627  5,397  7,421  17,303
Other  198  240  392  754  1,342
Total interest expense  73,244  73,156  93,289  221,024  275,897
Net interest income  169,331  163,583  156,707  493,440  463,985
Provision for credit losses  4,500  4,500  7,400  19,500  15,500
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  164,831  159,083  149,307  473,940  448,485
Noninterest income               
Service charges on deposit accounts  8,096  7,830  7,783  23,461  23,122
Credit and debit card fees  15,850  15,913  17,533  46,237  49,567
Other service charges and fees  13,807  13,350  11,790  39,324  32,730
Trust and investment services income  9,212  9,154  9,077  27,736  28,857
Bank-owned life insurance  6,314  4,724  4,502  15,409  12,148
Investment securities gains, net        37  
Other  3,781  2,987  2,603  9,291  10,003
Total noninterest income  57,060  53,958  53,288  161,495  156,427
Noninterest expense               
Salaries and employee benefits  61,533  59,501  59,563  181,138  176,562
Contracted services and professional fees  15,785  15,997  14,634  46,621  46,440
Occupancy  7,098  7,934  6,945  23,132  21,263
Equipment  13,834  14,037  13,078  41,742  39,687
Regulatory assessment and fees  3,294  3,759  3,412  10,876  15,346
Advertising and marketing  2,033  2,035  1,813  6,247  6,190
Card rewards program  8,694  8,406  8,678  25,019  25,905
Other  13,473  13,270  18,024  39,468  45,653
Total noninterest expense  125,744  124,939  126,147  374,243  377,046
Income before provision for income taxes  96,147  88,102  76,448  261,192  227,866
Provision for income taxes  22,307  14,855  14,956  54,857  50,233
Net income $73,840 $73,247 $61,492 $206,335 $177,633
Basic earnings per share $0.59 $0.58 $0.48 $1.65 $1.39
Diluted earnings per share $0.59 $0.58 $0.48 $1.64 $1.38
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares  124,267,090  125,321,837  127,886,167  125,282,792  127,820,737
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares  124,970,898  125,833,064  128,504,035  125,977,271  128,362,433


             
Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
  September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) 2025  2025  2024  2024 
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $249,563  $304,624  $258,057  $252,209 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  1,606,080   1,094,411   912,133   820,603 
Investment securities:            
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,178,092 as of September 30, 2025, $2,097,906 as of June 30, 2025, $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024 and $2,290,781 as of September 30, 2024)  1,986,717   1,891,654   1,926,516   2,055,959 
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,209,883 as of September 30, 2025, $3,230,698 as of June 30, 2025, $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024 and $3,475,143 as of September 30, 2024)  3,594,188   3,658,814   3,790,650   3,853,697 
Loans held for sale  468          
Loans and leases  14,129,383   14,351,869   14,408,258   14,241,370 
Less: allowance for credit losses  165,269   167,825   160,393   163,700 
Net loans and leases  13,964,114   14,184,044   14,247,865   14,077,670 
             
Premises and equipment, net  302,983   299,149   288,530   287,036 
Accrued interest receivable  77,878   77,943   79,979   81,875 
Bank-owned life insurance  507,950   502,419   491,890   490,135 
Goodwill  995,492   995,492   995,492   995,492 
Mortgage servicing rights  4,728   4,828   5,078   5,236 
Other assets  808,567   823,769   831,996   860,373 
Total assets $24,098,728  $23,837,147  $23,828,186  $23,780,285 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Interest-bearing $13,947,385  $13,386,987  $13,347,068  $13,427,674 
Noninterest-bearing  6,782,172   6,844,432   6,975,148   6,800,028 
Total deposits  20,729,557   20,231,419   20,322,216   20,227,702 
Short-term borrowings     250,000   250,000   250,000 
Retirement benefits payable  94,504   95,357   97,135   100,448 
Other liabilities  540,746   565,826   541,349   554,101 
Total liabilities  21,364,807   21,142,602   21,210,700   21,132,251 
             
Stockholders' equity            
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,173,027 / 123,719,585 shares as of September 30, 2025, issued/outstanding: 142,173,027 / 124,683,544 shares as of June 30, 2025, issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024 and issued/outstanding: 141,735,601 / 127,886,167 shares as of September 30, 2024)  1,422   1,422   1,417   1,417 
Additional paid-in capital  2,572,156   2,567,936   2,560,380   2,558,158 
Retained earnings  1,041,573   1,000,997   934,048   915,062 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net  (388,149)  (407,008)  (463,994)  (452,658)
Treasury stock (18,453,442 shares as of September 30, 2025, 17,489,483 shares as of June 30, 2025, 15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 13,849,434 shares as of September 30, 2024)  (493,081)  (468,802)  (414,365)  (373,945)
Total stockholders' equity  2,733,921   2,694,545   2,617,486   2,648,034 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $24,098,728  $23,837,147  $23,828,186  $23,780,285 


                          
Average Balances and Interest Rates                       Table 4
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1,471.0 $16.3 4.40%$1,276.8 $14.1 4.45%$1,020.4 $13.9 5.40%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                         
Taxable  1,921.2  13.5 2.80  1,869.3  12.5 2.67  2,062.6  12.8 2.48 
Non-Taxable  1.2   5.07  1.3   5.27  1.5   5.06 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                         
Taxable  3,036.1  12.8 1.68  3,099.9  13.2 1.70  3,288.2  13.8 1.67 
Non-Taxable  595.5  3.6 2.39  596.5  3.3 2.21  602.3  3.7 2.46 
Total Investment Securities  5,554.0  29.9 2.15  5,567.0  29.0 2.08  5,954.6  30.3 2.03 
Loans Held for Sale  0.9   5.71  0.3   6.86  2.2   5.64 
Loans and Leases(1)                         
Commercial and industrial  2,144.0  33.6 6.22  2,291.5  35.2 6.16  2,165.3  38.0 6.98 
Commercial real estate  4,481.5  69.9 6.18  4,392.5  66.9 6.11  4,278.3  71.6 6.67 
Construction  891.9  15.2 6.78  900.4  14.9 6.66  1,040.7  20.3 7.74 
Residential:                         
Residential mortgage  4,077.1  40.4 3.96  4,104.1  40.2 3.92  4,204.5  40.4 3.84 
Home equity line  1,167.0  14.0 4.76  1,154.4  13.4 4.64  1,158.5  13.2 4.52 
Consumer  1,018.4  19.6 7.63  1,013.9  19.2 7.58  1,035.3  18.7 7.19 
Lease financing  429.4  4.3 3.98  432.1  4.2 3.90  422.2  4.0 3.72 
Total Loans and Leases  14,209.3  197.0 5.51  14,288.9  194.0 5.44  14,304.8  206.2 5.74 
Other Earning Assets  36.6  0.4 4.72  34.6  0.4 4.94  46.9  0.7 5.83 
Total Earning Assets(2)  21,271.8  243.6 4.55  21,167.6  237.5 4.50  21,328.9  251.1 4.69 
Cash and Due from Banks  243.3       222.3       242.3      
Other Assets  2,478.6       2,469.5       2,475.5      
Total Assets $23,993.7      $23,859.4      $24,046.7      
                          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits                         
Savings $6,331.6 $21.9 1.37%$6,247.5 $21.0 1.35%$5,963.1 $23.6 1.57%
Money Market  3,837.6  23.4 2.42  3,822.1  22.8 2.39  4,179.5  31.9 3.04 
Time  3,353.9  25.5 3.02  3,389.4  26.5 3.14  3,327.3  32.0 3.83 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  13,523.1  70.8 2.08  13,459.0  70.3 2.09  13,469.9  87.5 2.58 
Other Short-Term Borrowings  206.5  2.2 4.22  250.0  2.6 4.22  451.1  5.4 4.76 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  14.4  0.2 5.46  20.8  0.2 4.62  22.4  0.4 6.97 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  13,744.0  73.2 2.11  13,729.8  73.1 2.14  13,943.4  93.3 2.66 
Net Interest Income    $170.4      $164.4      $157.8   
Interest Rate Spread(3)       2.44%      2.36%      2.03%
Net Interest Margin(4)       3.19%      3.11%      2.95%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  6,888.0       6,821.0       6,897.9      
Other Liabilities  651.4       644.7       616.6      
Stockholders' Equity  2,710.3       2,663.9       2,588.8      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $23,993.7      $23,859.4      $24,046.7      


(1)   Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)   Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.0 million, $0.8 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(3)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4)   Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

                  
Average Balances and Interest Rates               Table 5
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1,307.4 $43.3 4.43%$884.6 $35.9 5.43%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                 
Taxable  1,894.1  39.0 2.75  2,124.4  41.5 2.61 
Non-Taxable  1.3  0.1 5.31  1.6  0.1 5.49 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                 
Taxable  3,099.5  39.6 1.70  3,354.0  42.7 1.70 
Non-Taxable  597.0  10.5 2.37  602.9  11.7 2.58 
Total Investment Securities  5,591.9  89.2 2.13  6,082.9  96.0 2.10 
Loans Held for Sale  0.5   6.03  1.3  0.1 6.11 
Loans and Leases(1)                 
Commercial and industrial  2,210.6  102.5 6.20  2,177.2  113.3 6.95 
Commercial real estate  4,431.6  203.2 6.13  4,302.4  213.4 6.62 
Construction  909.6  45.6 6.71  983.6  56.2 7.63 
Residential:                 
Residential mortgage  4,110.2  121.5 3.94  4,232.6  122.5 3.86 
Home equity line  1,157.2  40.4 4.67  1,164.9  37.8 4.34 
Consumer  1,017.2  57.7 7.58  1,057.6  54.4 6.87 
Lease financing  432.6  12.8 3.96  406.8  11.9 3.90 
Total Loans and Leases  14,269.0  583.7 5.47  14,325.1  609.5 5.68 
Other Earning Assets  34.4  1.3 5.03  58.8  2.5 5.69 
Total Earning Assets(2)  21,203.2  717.5 4.52  21,352.7  744.0 4.65 
Cash and Due from Banks  233.9       242.4      
Other Assets  2,477.8       2,469.1      
Total Assets $23,914.9      $24,064.2      
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits                 
Savings $6,270.9 $64.1 1.37%$6,007.6 $70.5 1.57%
Money Market  3,860.3  69.2 2.40  4,067.5  91.3 3.00 
Time  3,353.6  79.5 3.17  3,312.3  95.5 3.85 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  13,484.8  212.8 2.11  13,387.4  257.3 2.57 
Other Short-Term Borrowings  235.3  7.4 4.22  483.6  17.3 4.78 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  20.9  0.8 4.84  31.1  1.3 5.75 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  13,741.0  221.0 2.15  13,902.1  275.9 2.65 
Net Interest Income    $496.5      $468.1   
Interest Rate Spread(3)       2.37%      2.00%
Net Interest Margin(4)       3.13%      2.93%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  6,863.8       7,028.4      
Other Liabilities  637.8       600.8      
Stockholders' Equity  2,672.3       2,532.9      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $23,914.9      $24,064.2      


(1)   Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)   Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $3.1 million and $4.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(3)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4)   Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 6
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
  Compared to June 30, 2025
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $2.3  $(0.1) $2.2 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  0.4   0.6   1.0 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (0.3)  (0.1)  (0.4)
Non-Taxable     0.3   0.3 
Total Investment Securities  0.1   0.8   0.9 
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  (2.0)  0.4   (1.6)
Commercial real estate  1.9   1.1   3.0 
Construction  (0.1)  0.4   0.3 
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  (0.2)  0.4   0.2 
Home equity line  0.2   0.4   0.6 
Consumer  0.2   0.2   0.4 
Lease financing     0.1   0.1 
Total Loans and Leases     3.0   3.0 
Total Change in Interest Income  2.4   3.7   6.1 
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  0.4   0.5   0.9 
Money Market  0.1   0.5   0.6 
Time  (0.2)  (0.8)  (1.0)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  0.3   0.2   0.5 
Other Short-Term Borrowings  (0.4)     (0.4)
Total Change in Interest Expense  (0.1)  0.2   0.1 
Change in Net Interest Income $2.5  $3.5  $6.0 


(1)   The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.

          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 7
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
  Compared to September 30, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $5.3  $(2.9) $2.4 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  (0.9)  1.6   0.7 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (1.1)  0.1   (1.0)
Non-Taxable     (0.1)  (0.1)
Total Investment Securities  (2.0)  1.6   (0.4)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  (0.4)  (4.0)  (4.4)
Commercial real estate  3.5   (5.2)  (1.7)
Construction  (2.7)  (2.4)  (5.1)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  (1.2)  1.2    
Home equity line  0.1   0.7   0.8 
Consumer  (0.3)  1.2   0.9 
Lease financing     0.3   0.3 
Total Loans and Leases  (1.0)  (8.2)  (9.2)
Other Earning Assets  (0.2)  (0.1)  (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Income  2.1   (9.6)  (7.5)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  1.4   (3.1)  (1.7)
Money Market  (2.4)  (6.1)  (8.5)
Time  0.2   (6.7)  (6.5)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  (0.8)  (15.9)  (16.7)
Other Short-Term Borrowings  (2.6)  (0.6)  (3.2)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  (0.1)  (0.1)  (0.2)
Total Change in Interest Expense  (3.5)  (16.6)  (20.1)
Change in Net Interest Income $5.6  $7.0  $12.6 


(1)   The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.


          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 8
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
  Compared to September 30, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $14.9  $(7.5) $7.4 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  (4.7)  2.2   (2.5)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (3.1)     (3.1)
Non-Taxable  (0.2)  (1.0)  (1.2)
Total Investment Securities  (8.0)  1.2   (6.8)
Loans Held for Sale  (0.1)     (0.1)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial   1.7    (12.5)   (10.8)
Commercial real estate  6.2   (16.4)  (10.2)
Construction  (4.1)  (6.5)  (10.6)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  (3.5)  2.5   (1.0)
Home equity line  (0.3)  2.9   2.6 
Consumer  (2.1)  5.4   3.3 
Lease financing  0.7   0.2   0.9 
Total Loans and Leases  (1.4)  (24.4)  (25.8)
Other Earning Assets  (0.9)  (0.3)  (1.2)
Total Change in Interest Income  4.5   (31.0)  (26.5)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  2.9   (9.3)  (6.4)
Money Market  (4.5)  (17.6)  (22.1)
Time  1.2   (17.2)  (16.0)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  (0.4)  (44.1)  (44.5)
Other Short-Term Borrowings  (8.0)  (1.9)  (9.9)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  (0.4)  (0.1)  (0.5)
Total Change in Interest Expense  (8.8)  (46.1)  (54.9)
Change in Net Interest Income $13.3  $15.1  $28.4 


(1)   The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.


             
Loans and Leases           Table 9
  September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024
Commercial and industrial $2,027,504 $2,370,210 $2,247,428 $2,110,077
Commercial real estate  4,513,706  4,411,585  4,463,992  4,265,289
Construction  881,462  884,306  918,326  1,056,249
Residential:            
Residential mortgage  4,077,946  4,085,827  4,168,154  4,187,060
Home equity line  1,170,822  1,161,876  1,151,739  1,159,823
Total residential  5,248,768  5,247,703  5,319,893  5,346,883
Consumer  1,013,663  1,011,125  1,023,969  1,030,044
Lease financing  444,280  426,940  434,650  432,828
Total loans and leases $14,129,383 $14,351,869 $14,408,258 $14,241,370


             
Deposits           Table 10
  September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024
Demand $6,782,172 $6,844,432 $6,975,148 $6,800,028
Savings  6,691,136  6,219,801  6,021,364  5,896,029
Money Market  3,874,614  3,777,681  4,027,334  4,129,381
Time  3,381,635  3,389,505  3,298,370  3,402,264
Total Deposits $20,729,557 $20,231,419 $20,322,216 $20,227,702


             
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More           Table 11
  September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024
Non-Performing Assets            
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases            
Commercial Loans:            
Commercial and industrial $1,084 $1,184 $329 $934
Commercial real estate  3,089  3,185  411  152
Construction  904  904    
Lease financing  169      
Total Commercial Loans  5,246  5,273  740  1,086
Residential Loans:            
Residential mortgage  16,702  15,032  12,768  9,103
Home equity line  8,385  8,286  7,171  7,645
Total Residential Loans  25,087  23,318  19,939  16,748
Consumer  600      
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases  30,933  28,591  20,679  17,834
Total Non-Performing Assets $30,933 $28,591 $20,679 $17,834
             
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More            
Commercial Loans:            
Commercial and industrial $633 $942 $1,432 $529
Commercial real estate        568
Construction  2,063    536  
Total Commercial Loans  2,696  942  1,968  1,097
Residential mortgage  627  309  1,317  931
Consumer  2,566  3,187  2,734  2,515
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $5,889 $4,438 $6,019 $4,543
             
Total Loans and Leases $14,129,383 $14,351,869 $14,408,258 $14,241,370


                 
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 12
  For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2024  2025  2024  
Balance at Beginning of Period $201,172  $199,959  $193,930  $193,240  $192,138  
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                
Commercial Loans:                
Commercial and industrial  (1,106)  (688)  (1,178)  (3,253)  (2,764) 
Commercial real estate        (400)     (400) 
Lease financing  (580)  (82)     (662)    
Total Commercial Loans  (1,686)  (770)  (1,578)  (3,915)  (3,164) 
Home equity line     (16)     (30)    
Consumer  (4,719)  (4,543)  (4,192)  (14,287)  (13,228) 
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off  (6,405)  (5,329)  (5,770)  (18,232)  (16,392) 
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                
Commercial Loans:                
Commercial and industrial  410   196   160   1,009   621  
Commercial real estate           251     
Total Commercial Loans  410   196   160   1,260   621  
Residential Loans:                
Residential mortgage  14   109   31   143   89  
Home equity line  26   32   86   122   242  
Total Residential Loans  40   141   117   265   331  
Consumer  1,749   1,705   1,560   5,433   5,199  
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off  2,199   2,042   1,837   6,958   6,151  
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off  (4,206)  (3,287)  (3,933)  (11,274)  (10,241) 
Provision for Credit Losses  4,500   4,500   7,400   19,500   15,500  
Balance at End of Period $201,466  $201,172  $197,397  $201,466  $197,397  
Components:                
Allowance for Credit Losses $165,269  $167,825  $163,700  $165,269  $163,700  
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments  36,197   33,347   33,697   36,197   33,697  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $201,466  $201,172  $197,397  $201,466  $197,397  
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $14,209,282  $14,288,918  $14,304,806  $14,269,030  $14,325,065  
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)  0.12 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.10 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding  1.17 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.15 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases  5.34x  5.87x  9.18x  5.34x  9.18x 


(1)   Annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and three months ended June 30, 2025.

                            
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator  Table 13
                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
                    Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending                           
Commercial and Industrial                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass $164,270 $126,437 $58,184 $113,813 $154,746 $235,902 $986,942 $13,454 $1,853,748
Special Mention  369  873  1,975  1,552  460  951  4,901    11,081
Substandard  522    553  10,315  29  21,031  46,247    78,697
Other(1)  14,325  10,217  5,859  4,180  1,493  1,370  46,534    83,978
Total Commercial and Industrial   179,486   137,527   66,571   129,860   156,728   259,254   1,084,624   13,454   2,027,504
Current period gross charge-offs  1  60  224  528  356  2,054  30    3,253
                            
Commercial Real Estate                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass  487,374  289,898  374,448  768,901  680,910  1,622,149  77,525  7,513  4,308,718
Special Mention    3,336  1,675  45,579  41,394  20,943  11,007    123,934
Substandard    5,581  535  57,334  999  15,776  704    80,929
Other(1)            125      125
Total Commercial Real Estate  487,374  298,815  376,658  871,814  723,303  1,658,993  89,236  7,513  4,513,706
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Construction                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass  40,387  174,819  211,886  234,984  88,827  47,257  23,417    821,577
Special Mention        27,965    130      28,095
Substandard            904      904
Other(1)  4,934  12,062  5,738  4,712  948  1,801  691    30,886
Total Construction  45,321  186,881  217,624  267,661  89,775  50,092  24,108    881,462
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Lease Financing                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass  106,920  83,244  94,376  47,063  11,403  95,610      438,616
Special Mention      191    143        334
Substandard    4,643  448  239          5,330
Total Lease Financing  106,920  87,887  95,015  47,302  11,546  95,610      444,280
Current period gross charge-offs    662              662
                            
Total Commercial Lending $819,101 $711,110 $755,868 $1,316,637 $981,352 $2,063,949 $1,197,968 $20,967 $7,866,952
Current period gross charge-offs $1 $722 $224 $528 $356 $2,054 $30 $ $3,915

(continued)

                            
                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
(continued)                   Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending                           
Residential Mortgage                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater $118,602 $153,379 $183,019 $464,813 $890,038 $1,508,771 $ $ $3,318,622
680 - 739  14,318  17,797  23,479  59,890  110,055  185,858      411,397
620 - 679  3,292  4,078  4,988  23,155  17,763  45,190      98,466
550 - 619    289  443  3,898  7,554  17,861      30,045
Less than 550    156  1,151  3,606  4,591  8,836      18,340
No Score(3)  6,473  5,108  5,734  16,590  9,678  45,548      89,131
Other(2)  17,616  7,820  11,721  15,836  13,834  33,405  11,713    111,945
Total Residential Mortgage  160,301  188,627  230,535  587,788  1,053,513  1,845,469  11,713    4,077,946
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Home Equity Line                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater              932,699  1,276  933,975
680 - 739              173,826  1,405  175,231
620 - 679              36,242  643  36,885
550 - 619              14,408  538  14,946
Less than 550              8,653  391  9,044
No Score(3)              741    741
Total Home Equity Line              1,166,569  4,253  1,170,822
Current period gross charge-offs              30    30
                            
Total Residential Lending $160,301 $188,627 $230,535 $587,788 $1,053,513 $1,845,469 $1,178,282 $4,253 $5,248,768
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ $ $ $ $ $30 $ $30
                            
Consumer Lending                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater  84,749  70,671  47,226  57,234  25,525  6,915  97,360  110  389,790
680 - 739  65,723  53,325  32,726  28,693  12,675  4,404  84,865  509  282,920
620 - 679  33,601  22,847  12,376  13,283  6,706  3,470  49,756  874  142,913
550 - 619  6,331  9,720  6,752  8,322  4,309  2,776  16,575  798  55,583
Less than 550  1,409  4,204  3,925  4,272  2,226  1,571  5,203  574  23,384
No Score(3)  842  13  47  12    23  37,625  170  38,732
Other(2)  3,552    600    565  1,020  74,604    80,341
Total Consumer Lending $196,207 $160,780 $103,652 $111,816 $52,006 $20,179 $365,988 $3,035 $1,013,663
Current period gross charge-offs $389 $1,922 $1,392 $1,272 $674 $1,804 $6,223 $611 $14,287
                            
Total Loans and Leases $1,175,609 $1,060,517 $1,090,055 $2,016,241 $2,086,871 $3,929,597 $2,742,238 $28,255 $14,129,383
Current period gross charge-offs $390 $2,644 $1,616 $1,800 $1,030 $3,858 $6,283 $611 $18,232


(1)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of September 30, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(2)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. As of September 30, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(3)   No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

                 
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14
  For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 
Income Statement Data:                
Net income $73,840 $73,247 $61,492 $206,335 $177,633 
                 
Average total stockholders' equity $2,710,273 $2,663,850 $2,588,806 $2,672,284 $2,532,911 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible stockholders' equity $1,714,781 $1,668,358 $1,593,314 $1,676,792 $1,537,419 
                 
Average total assets $23,993,685 $23,859,410 $24,046,696 $23,914,896 $24,064,208 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible assets $22,998,193 $22,863,918 $23,051,204 $22,919,404 $23,068,716 
                 
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)  10.81% 11.03% 9.45% 10.32% 9.37%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)  17.08% 17.61% 15.35% 16.45% 15.43%
                 
Return on average total assets(1)  1.22% 1.23% 1.02% 1.15% 0.99%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  1.27% 1.28% 1.06% 1.20% 1.03%


              
           
  As of As of As of As of 
  September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2024 
Balance Sheet Data:             
Total stockholders' equity $2,733,921 $2,694,545 $2,617,486 $2,648,034 
Less: goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible stockholders' equity $1,738,429 $1,699,053 $1,621,994 $1,652,542 
              
Total assets $24,098,728 $23,837,147 $23,828,186 $23,780,285 
Less: goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible assets $23,103,236 $22,841,655 $22,832,694 $22,784,793 
              
Shares outstanding  123,719,585  124,683,544  126,422,898  127,886,167 
              
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.34% 11.30% 10.98% 11.14%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  7.52% 7.44% 7.10% 7.25%
              
Book value per share $22.10 $21.61 $20.70 $20.71 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $14.05 $13.63 $12.83 $12.92 


(1)   Annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and three months ended June 30, 2025.


Recommended Reading