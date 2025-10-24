EMEA PU Systems Houses Report 2025, with Major Manufactueres of Polyurethane Systems

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA PU Systems Houses 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market report offers a comprehensive analysis of key product categories, providing vital insights for strategic decision-making. Tailored for businesses aiming to stay ahead of market trends, this report delivers a wealth of information for decision-makers by encapsulating crucial data at country, regional, and global levels.

The report is enriched with detailed insights for each system's house, covering a variety of facets essential for market analysis. This includes comprehensive contact details, company profiles, ownership structures, current employee numbers, annual turnover figures, and specifics on systems applications/types and trade names. Moreover, it evaluates system production capacity, the distribution network, and primary contact names for commercial and technical inquiries.

Information Provided For Each System's House

Contact details

Company profile

Ownership

Number of employees

Annual turnover

Systems applications/types

Trade names

System production capacity

Distribution network

Contact names (Commercial and Technical)

Country Coverage:

Belarus

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Iran

Israel

Italy

Kuwait

Latvia

Netherlands

Nigeria

Poland

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

UAE

UK

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope Of Study

1.2 End-Use Markets

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Units Of Volume

1.5 Definition Of A Systems House

1.6 Units Of Value

2. MARKET & TECHNICAL BACKGROUND

2.1 Technical Background

2.2 Market Background

3. MAJOR MANUFACTURERS OF POLYURETHANE SYSTEMS

3.1 Basf Polyurethanes

3.2 Dow Chemical Company

3.3 Dupont

3.4 Huntsman Polyurethanes

4. SYSTEM HOUSE PROFILES BY COUNTRY

BELARUS

Belineco

BELGIUM

Adcos NV

Foam Partner

Proviron Functional Chemicals

Sapac P-R (Soudal)

Systemhouse

CROATIA

Poli-Mix

CZECH REPUBLIC

HBS CZ

Honter

Plastor s.r.o.

Sinpol s.r.o.

EGYPT

Baalbaki Egypt

FINLAND

Bang & Bonsomer OY

FRANCE

A. Weber

Allrim

Covestro Elastomers

SAITEC

Synthene SAS

TPF Industries

GERMANY

F. Willich

Lackfa Isolierstoff

PUR-Systems

Plixxent

RAMPF Eco Solutions

Ruhl Puromer

Stockmeier Urethanes

Wevo-Chemie

Zelu Chemie

GREECE

Coltech Marine

Maris Polymers

Viopol Polyurethane Systems

Vlachos Monotiki

HUNGARY

BorsodChem

IRAN

Arian Polyurethane

Caspian Polyurethane

Imen Polymer Chemie

Jazb Setareh Co

Kaboodan Chemie Zarin

Mardas Polyurethane

Mokarrar Industrial Group

Rasam Polymer Nami

Sepehr Donya

Urethane Systems Co (USC)

ISRAEL

Caesarea Polymers

EIN-GAL Polyurethane

Polymer Gvulot

Polyurethane Ltd

ITALY

BCI Polyurethane Europe

COIM

DUNA-Corradini

Elachem

Epaflex Polyurethanes

Europoliuretani srl

Huntsman Tecnoelastomeri

Kairos PU

Pozzi-Arosio

KUWAIT

Ahlia Chemicals

Kuwait Polyurethane Industry (KPI)

LATVIA

Adamantan SIA (Kimpur)

Ritols SIA

NETHERLANDS

Nestaan Holland

Reomas

NIGERIA

Vitapur

POLAND

BSG Sp. z o.o.

Embepur

ICSO Chemical Production

Interchemol S.A.

PCC Prodex

Polychem Systems

Purinova

SK pucore Europe

Ultrapur

ZPTS

RUSSIA

Blockform

Dow Izolan

Ecotermix

Elast-PU

Elastokam

Himtrust

Huntsman-NMG ZAO

JSC KZMH

NPF Adhesiv

NPU-Systems

NVP Vladipur

NZMP

Permskiy Porokhovoy Zavod (Uretan)

SK pucore Rus

SMC Macromer

SAUDI ARABIA

ACCPU

Bashar Najeeb Jundi PU Factory

Huntsman APC (HAPC)

SUCCO

SLOVENIA

Kansai Helios

SOUTH AFRICA

Era Polymers (Africa) Pty

NUI

Resichem

SPAIN

Aislamientos Carteya

Formulaciones

Krypton Chemical

Plasfi

Poliuretanos IGR

Sistempur

Synthesia Technology Europe

TH Tecnic

Tecnopol

SWITZERLAND

Conica AG

Polypag AG

TURKEY

Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc.

AssanChem

BCI Baalbaki Kimya

Baymel Kimya

Berga Kimya

Briman Kimya

Cestel Kimya

Derkim Poliuretan

Flokser Kimya

Huntsman EMA

Isopol Kimya

Kimpur-Kimteks

Kobe Polyurethane

Nexus Kimya

Pluskim

PolexChem

Polymex

Purkay Boya ve Kimya

Purotto Kimya

Ravago (Tekpol)

Ideakim Kimya

UAE

Baalbaki Group

Cosmic Industries

Harwal Polymer

Huntsman Advanced Materials FZE

Innova Specialty Chemicals

Pearl Polyurethane Systems

Recaz Chemicals

Roof Care (Henkel Polybit)

UKRAINE

Polyfoam

UNITED KINGDOM

Creative Resin Systems

Edu-Chem

Huntsman IFS

Isothane

Lanxess Urethanes UK

Linecross

LogicFoam Ltd

Notedome

Polymed

Rosehill Polymers

Trident Foams

