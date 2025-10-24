EMEA PU Systems Houses Report 2025, with Major Manufactueres of Polyurethane Systems

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA PU Systems Houses 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest market report offers a comprehensive analysis of key product categories, providing vital insights for strategic decision-making. Tailored for businesses aiming to stay ahead of market trends, this report delivers a wealth of information for decision-makers by encapsulating crucial data at country, regional, and global levels.
The report is enriched with detailed insights for each system's house, covering a variety of facets essential for market analysis. This includes comprehensive contact details, company profiles, ownership structures, current employee numbers, annual turnover figures, and specifics on systems applications/types and trade names. Moreover, it evaluates system production capacity, the distribution network, and primary contact names for commercial and technical inquiries.
Information Provided For Each System's House
- Contact details
- Company profile
- Ownership
- Number of employees
- Annual turnover
- Systems applications/types
- Trade names
- System production capacity
- Distribution network
- Contact names (Commercial and Technical)
Country Coverage:
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Iran
- Israel
- Italy
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Poland
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- UAE
- UK
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope Of Study
1.2 End-Use Markets
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Units Of Volume
1.5 Definition Of A Systems House
1.6 Units Of Value
2. MARKET & TECHNICAL BACKGROUND
2.1 Technical Background
2.2 Market Background
3. MAJOR MANUFACTURERS OF POLYURETHANE SYSTEMS
3.1 Basf Polyurethanes
3.2 Dow Chemical Company
3.3 Dupont
3.4 Huntsman Polyurethanes
4. SYSTEM HOUSE PROFILES BY COUNTRY
BELARUS
- Belineco
BELGIUM
- Adcos NV
- Foam Partner
- Proviron Functional Chemicals
- Sapac P-R (Soudal)
- Systemhouse
CROATIA
- Poli-Mix
CZECH REPUBLIC
- HBS CZ
- Honter
- Plastor s.r.o.
- Sinpol s.r.o.
EGYPT
- Baalbaki Egypt
FINLAND
- Bang & Bonsomer OY
FRANCE
- A. Weber
- Allrim
- Covestro Elastomers
- SAITEC
- Synthene SAS
- TPF Industries
GERMANY
- F. Willich
- Lackfa Isolierstoff
- PUR-Systems
- Plixxent
- RAMPF Eco Solutions
- Ruhl Puromer
- Stockmeier Urethanes
- Wevo-Chemie
- Zelu Chemie
GREECE
- Coltech Marine
- Maris Polymers
- Viopol Polyurethane Systems
- Vlachos Monotiki
HUNGARY
- BorsodChem
IRAN
- Arian Polyurethane
- Caspian Polyurethane
- Imen Polymer Chemie
- Jazb Setareh Co
- Kaboodan Chemie Zarin
- Mardas Polyurethane
- Mokarrar Industrial Group
- Rasam Polymer Nami
- Sepehr Donya
- Urethane Systems Co (USC)
ISRAEL
- Caesarea Polymers
- EIN-GAL Polyurethane
- Polymer Gvulot
- Polyurethane Ltd
ITALY
- BCI Polyurethane Europe
- COIM
- DUNA-Corradini
- Elachem
- Epaflex Polyurethanes
- Europoliuretani srl
- Huntsman Tecnoelastomeri
- Kairos PU
- Pozzi-Arosio
KUWAIT
- Ahlia Chemicals
- Kuwait Polyurethane Industry (KPI)
LATVIA
- Adamantan SIA (Kimpur)
- Ritols SIA
NETHERLANDS
- Nestaan Holland
- Reomas
NIGERIA
- Vitapur
POLAND
- BSG Sp. z o.o.
- Embepur
- ICSO Chemical Production
- Interchemol S.A.
- PCC Prodex
- Polychem Systems
- Purinova
- SK pucore Europe
- Ultrapur
- ZPTS
RUSSIA
- Blockform
- Dow Izolan
- Ecotermix
- Elast-PU
- Elastokam
- Himtrust
- Huntsman-NMG ZAO
- JSC KZMH
- NPF Adhesiv
- NPU-Systems
- NVP Vladipur
- NZMP
- Permskiy Porokhovoy Zavod (Uretan)
- SK pucore Rus
- SMC Macromer
SAUDI ARABIA
- ACCPU
- Bashar Najeeb Jundi PU Factory
- Huntsman APC (HAPC)
- SUCCO
SLOVENIA
- Kansai Helios
SOUTH AFRICA
- Era Polymers (Africa) Pty
- NUI
- Resichem
SPAIN
- Aislamientos Carteya
- Formulaciones
- Krypton Chemical
- Plasfi
- Poliuretanos IGR
- Sistempur
- Synthesia Technology Europe
- TH Tecnic
- Tecnopol
SWITZERLAND
- Conica AG
- Polypag AG
TURKEY
- Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc.
- AssanChem
- BCI Baalbaki Kimya
- Baymel Kimya
- Berga Kimya
- Briman Kimya
- Cestel Kimya
- Derkim Poliuretan
- Flokser Kimya
- Huntsman EMA
- Isopol Kimya
- Kimpur-Kimteks
- Kobe Polyurethane
- Nexus Kimya
- Pluskim
- PolexChem
- Polymex
- Purkay Boya ve Kimya
- Purotto Kimya
- Ravago (Tekpol)
- Ideakim Kimya
UAE
- Baalbaki Group
- Cosmic Industries
- Harwal Polymer
- Huntsman Advanced Materials FZE
- Innova Specialty Chemicals
- Pearl Polyurethane Systems
- Recaz Chemicals
- Roof Care (Henkel Polybit)
UKRAINE
- Polyfoam
UNITED KINGDOM
- Creative Resin Systems
- Edu-Chem
- Huntsman IFS
- Isothane
- Lanxess Urethanes UK
- Linecross
- LogicFoam Ltd
- Notedome
- Polymed
- Rosehill Polymers
- Trident Foams
