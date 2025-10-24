EMEA PU Systems Houses Report 2025, with Major Manufactueres of Polyurethane Systems

The report identifies strategic decision-making prospects by tracking trends and metrics across various regions and product categories. Market opportunities include leveraging detailed company profiles, distribution networks, and system capacities in multiple countries, particularly in the polyurethane industry.

The latest market report offers a comprehensive analysis of key product categories, providing vital insights for strategic decision-making. Tailored for businesses aiming to stay ahead of market trends, this report delivers a wealth of information for decision-makers by encapsulating crucial data at country, regional, and global levels.

The report is enriched with detailed insights for each system's house, covering a variety of facets essential for market analysis. This includes comprehensive contact details, company profiles, ownership structures, current employee numbers, annual turnover figures, and specifics on systems applications/types and trade names. Moreover, it evaluates system production capacity, the distribution network, and primary contact names for commercial and technical inquiries.

Information Provided For Each System's House

  • Contact details
  • Company profile
  • Ownership
  • Number of employees
  • Annual turnover
  • Systems applications/types
  • Trade names
  • System production capacity
  • Distribution network
  • Contact names (Commercial and Technical)

Country Coverage:

  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Netherlands
  • Nigeria
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • UAE
  • UK

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope Of Study
1.2 End-Use Markets
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Units Of Volume
1.5 Definition Of A Systems House
1.6 Units Of Value

2. MARKET & TECHNICAL BACKGROUND
2.1 Technical Background
2.2 Market Background

3. MAJOR MANUFACTURERS OF POLYURETHANE SYSTEMS
3.1 Basf Polyurethanes
3.2 Dow Chemical Company
3.3 Dupont
3.4 Huntsman Polyurethanes

4. SYSTEM HOUSE PROFILES BY COUNTRY

BELARUS

  • Belineco

BELGIUM

  • Adcos NV
  • Foam Partner
  • Proviron Functional Chemicals
  • Sapac P-R (Soudal)
  • Systemhouse

CROATIA

  • Poli-Mix

CZECH REPUBLIC

  • HBS CZ
  • Honter
  • Plastor s.r.o.
  • Sinpol s.r.o.

EGYPT

  • Baalbaki Egypt

FINLAND

  • Bang & Bonsomer OY

FRANCE

  • A. Weber
  • Allrim
  • Covestro Elastomers
  • SAITEC
  • Synthene SAS
  • TPF Industries

GERMANY

  • F. Willich
  • Lackfa Isolierstoff
  • PUR-Systems
  • Plixxent
  • RAMPF Eco Solutions
  • Ruhl Puromer
  • Stockmeier Urethanes
  • Wevo-Chemie
  • Zelu Chemie

GREECE

  • Coltech Marine
  • Maris Polymers
  • Viopol Polyurethane Systems
  • Vlachos Monotiki

HUNGARY

  • BorsodChem

IRAN

  • Arian Polyurethane
  • Caspian Polyurethane
  • Imen Polymer Chemie
  • Jazb Setareh Co
  • Kaboodan Chemie Zarin
  • Mardas Polyurethane
  • Mokarrar Industrial Group
  • Rasam Polymer Nami
  • Sepehr Donya
  • Urethane Systems Co (USC)

ISRAEL

  • Caesarea Polymers
  • EIN-GAL Polyurethane
  • Polymer Gvulot
  • Polyurethane Ltd

ITALY

  • BCI Polyurethane Europe
  • COIM
  • DUNA-Corradini
  • Elachem
  • Epaflex Polyurethanes
  • Europoliuretani srl
  • Huntsman Tecnoelastomeri
  • Kairos PU
  • Pozzi-Arosio

KUWAIT

  • Ahlia Chemicals
  • Kuwait Polyurethane Industry (KPI)

LATVIA

  • Adamantan SIA (Kimpur)
  • Ritols SIA

NETHERLANDS

  • Nestaan Holland
  • Reomas

NIGERIA

  • Vitapur

POLAND

  • BSG Sp. z o.o.
  • Embepur
  • ICSO Chemical Production
  • Interchemol S.A.
  • PCC Prodex
  • Polychem Systems
  • Purinova
  • SK pucore Europe
  • Ultrapur
  • ZPTS

RUSSIA

  • Blockform
  • Dow Izolan
  • Ecotermix
  • Elast-PU
  • Elastokam
  • Himtrust
  • Huntsman-NMG ZAO
  • JSC KZMH
  • NPF Adhesiv
  • NPU-Systems
  • NVP Vladipur
  • NZMP
  • Permskiy Porokhovoy Zavod (Uretan)
  • SK pucore Rus
  • SMC Macromer

SAUDI ARABIA

  • ACCPU
  • Bashar Najeeb Jundi PU Factory
  • Huntsman APC (HAPC)
  • SUCCO

SLOVENIA

  • Kansai Helios

SOUTH AFRICA

  • Era Polymers (Africa) Pty
  • NUI
  • Resichem

SPAIN

  • Aislamientos Carteya
  • Formulaciones
  • Krypton Chemical
  • Plasfi
  • Poliuretanos IGR
  • Sistempur
  • Synthesia Technology Europe
  • TH Tecnic
  • Tecnopol

SWITZERLAND

  • Conica AG
  • Polypag AG

TURKEY

  • Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc.
  • AssanChem
  • BCI Baalbaki Kimya
  • Baymel Kimya
  • Berga Kimya
  • Briman Kimya
  • Cestel Kimya
  • Derkim Poliuretan
  • Flokser Kimya
  • Huntsman EMA
  • Isopol Kimya
  • Kimpur-Kimteks
  • Kobe Polyurethane
  • Nexus Kimya
  • Pluskim
  • PolexChem
  • Polymex
  • Purkay Boya ve Kimya
  • Purotto Kimya
  • Ravago (Tekpol)
  • Ideakim Kimya

UAE

  • Baalbaki Group
  • Cosmic Industries
  • Harwal Polymer
  • Huntsman Advanced Materials FZE
  • Innova Specialty Chemicals
  • Pearl Polyurethane Systems
  • Recaz Chemicals
  • Roof Care (Henkel Polybit)

UKRAINE

  • Polyfoam

UNITED KINGDOM

  • Creative Resin Systems
  • Edu-Chem
  • Huntsman IFS
  • Isothane
  • Lanxess Urethanes UK
  • Linecross
  • LogicFoam Ltd
  • Notedome
  • Polymed
  • Rosehill Polymers
  • Trident Foams

