RedCloud CEO to Meet Global Leaders at FII9 Following Strong H1 2025 Performance and Eyes Saudi Market Entry

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company") the RedAI trading platform used by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (‘FMCG’) businesses, today announced that CEO Justin Floyd will participate in the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 27–30, 2025.

FII9, one of the world's largest convenings of policymakers, investors, and innovators, brings together more than 600 speakers and global leaders under the theme "The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth." Featured participants span finance and technology—including senior executives from Aramco alongside leaders from JPMorgan Chase, Nasdaq, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and HSBC—together with executives from advanced-compute and AI companies such as Alphabet/Google, Intel, OpenAI, and Groq2.

Floyd's participation comes after RedCloud more than doubled its customer base year-over-year in the first half of 2025, expanding its AI-powered trading platform for the global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market. The Company is addressing an estimated $2 trillion inventory gap in the FMCG sector—where empty store shelves coexist with stockpiled warehouse supplies—through its RedAI platform, which uses artificial intelligence and data to optimize trade operations for businesses worldwide.

The global FMCG market is projected to grow from approximately $13 trillion today to $21.8 trillion by 20343, creating significant opportunities for algorithmic infrastructure to transform trade efficiency and capital deployment.

"FII9's focus on geoeconomics, capital formation, artificial intelligence, and energy transition aligns directly with RedCloud's growth and market-entry priorities," said Floyd. "As we build algorithmic infrastructure for global trade, engaging with the world's leading investors and innovators at this pivotal moment is essential to our mission."

RedCloud has recently announced strategic partnerships and joint ventures, including expansion into the Middle East market through its partnership with Kayanat and Founder Majid Alghaslan, positioning the Company at the intersection of AI innovation and global commerce infrastructure.

RedCloud Business Performance and Market Position

RedCloud previously reported full-year 2024 revenue of $46.5 million4, representing 135% year-over-year (YoY) growth, with Total Transaction Value (TTV) of $2.5 billion processed across its platform. In the first half of 2025 the Company more than doubled its active retailer base to 68,089 customers (up 110% YoY) while expanding its distributor network to 1,017 active customers (up 136% YoY).

During 2024, the Company’s platform traded 184,713 products from 6,765 FMCG brands and manufacturers across high growth markets (Argentina, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa) serving independent retailers, small-chain grocery stores, restaurants, and bars in urban markets where supply chain fragmentation creates persistent inventory inefficiencies.

RedCloud completed its $20 million initial public offering on Nasdaq in March 2025 (Ticker “RCT”). Analyst consensus 4 maintains a "Buy" rating with a $5.00 price target.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform ("RedAI"), that facilitates the exchange of digitized FMCG inventory—everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to facilitate smarter supply-chain trade through the aggregation of market and inventory data surrounding brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud's Platform, supply chain businesses are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence ("AI") to help make faster and easier business-to-business ("B2B") purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About Kayanat

Kayanat Holding, led by Majid Alghaslan, is a family office, and a visionary enterprise driven by a quest for wisdom, innovation, and stewardship over nature and technology. Guided by values of integrity, knowledge, and harmony, Kayanat invests in advanced fields such as AI, autonomous systems, energy, space, security, and sustainability, aspiring to harness these tools to serve humanity and honor the world around them.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Kayanat is dedicated to building local expertise and fostering a self-sustaining economy through the localization of products and services. Kayanat seeks to inspire growth, create meaningful opportunities, and ensure their ventures leave a positive, lasting impact on society and the environment — contributing to a legacy of progress, stewardship, and enduring prosperity.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as "expect," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "predict," "may," "should," "would," "could," and "will," the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the Company's participation in FII and investor conferences, the Company's joint venture in Saudi Arabia and ability to engage the Saudi Arabia market, the launch of RedCloud Arabia operations, and the continued growth of the Company's customer base. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud's described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in RedCloud's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

1 Press Release: RedCloud Delivers Stellar Year-Over-Year Customer Growth In H1 With Positive Retailer Purchasing Behavior



2 FII Event Details FII 9th Edition 2025 - FII Institute Site +2



3 FMCG Market Growth: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fmcg-market



4 Press Release: RedCloud Reports Full Year 2024 Results

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Ryan Flanagan

Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com



Corporate & Media Relations

James McCarthy

media@redcloudtechnology.com

