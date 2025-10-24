Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Next Price Step With 60% of Phase 6 Already Sold

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project developing in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, is steadily advancing through its presale stages. The project has now sold 75% of its Phase 6 allocation, setting the stage for the next price adjustment. With the presale price currently at $0.035, the upcoming Phase 7 will raise the token price by nearly 20% to $0.04, continuing the step-based model outlined in its tokenomics.





Strong Presale Momentum and Growing Community

Mutuum Finance has raised more than $17.8 million to date, drawing in over 17,400 token holders. Since launching at $0.01 in its first phase, the MUTM token price has climbed by 250% to reach the current level, with a final launch price set at $0.06. In total, 4 billion MUTM tokens have been minted, with 1.82 billion allocated for the presale. So far, over 750 million tokens have been sold, leaving nearly half of the allocation still available.

Phase 6 of the presale is already 75% sold out, signaling strong and steady participation from investors. This level of progress indicates that the current stage is moving closer to its next price adjustment, which will see the token rise from $0.035 to $0.04, a nearly 20% increase.

This structured, phase-by-phase approach has helped sustain demand while creating a clear price progression for participants. The current stage’s rapid progress reflects growing investor attention following the team’s recent updates shared on X, which included the announcement of Mutuum Finance’s upcoming V1 lending and borrowing protocol launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

Lending, Borrowing and Passive Income Opportunities

Mutuum Finance is building a platform that combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) liquidity pools with a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace to offer users multiple ways to earn and access liquidity.

In the P2C model, users can deposit assets such as ETH or USDT into shared pools and start earning interest through APY-based returns. In the P2P marketplace, users will be able to create customized lending or borrowing agreements directly with each other, including for tokens not available in the main pools such as SHIB or DOGE giving the system more flexibility and expanding opportunities for niche assets.

Lenders receive mtTokens, issued 1:1 as proof of their deposits. These tokens automatically accrue interest and can be staked to earn additional MUTM rewards. A portion of platform fees will be used to buy MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to stakers, creating ongoing incentives while supporting token demand.

To build trust ahead of launch, Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score, which places it among well-rated DeFi projects. In partnership with CertiK, the team also launched a $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage external security reviews and strengthen the platform before its public release.

On the community side, Mutuum Finance has introduced a $100,000 giveaway, giving participants a chance to win one of ten $10,000 MUTM token prizes. Additionally, the dashboard lets investors track their holdings and calculate potential ROI, while a Top 50 leaderboard rewards the largest holders with bonus MUTM allocations. These initiatives add a gamified layer to the presale experience and help sustain engagement as the project moves toward launch.

A Key Milestone on the Roadmap

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance plans to launch its lending and borrowing platform alongside the token’s exchange debut, a coordinated move that could improve the project’s chances of listing on major exchanges and boost its early visibility. The V1 of its lending protocol is set to go live on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, featuring key components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. This phase will play a crucial role in refining the platform’s functionality before the full mainnet release.

Meanwhile, the presale is progressing steadily, with Phase 6 already 75% sold out and the next price increase on the horizon. With the Sepolia testnet launch approaching and strong momentum building around the presale, Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive stage in its roadmap that’s drawing growing attention across the DeFi crypto space.

