Canatu grants license for commercial production of CNT pellicle membranes using CNT100 SEMI reactor

VANTAA, Finland, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canatu has granted a commercial production license for the first CNT100 SEMI reactor to Korean semiconductor company FINE SEMITECH CORPORATION (hereinafter “FST”). The license authorizes FST as the licensee to mass-produce CNT pellicle membranes using the CNT100 SEMI reactor, which will be operated by FST. FST will pay Canatu a one-time license fee for the commercial production rights.

The value of the one-time license fee for commercial production of CNT pellicle membranes is classified within the lower half of the “Medium” (1.0- 5.0M€) category under Canatu’s disclosure policy. The related revenue will be recognized in Q4/2025.

The commencement of commercial production will also create two new sources of future revenue streams for Canatu:

Sales of proprietary consumables used in the CNT manufacturing process by Canatu Royalties payable to Canatu on each CNT pellicle sold by FST to its end customers





The materialization of such future revenue streams is subject to uncertainties, as such revenue streams are inherently dependent on FST and its end customers, and are therefore not fully within Canatu’s control.

Juha Kokkonen, CEO of Canatu, commented: “This marks a significant milestone, bringing our customer closer to high-volume mass production of CNT pellicle membranes. It also validates the maturity of CNT pellicle technology and demonstrates market demand for CNT pellicles.”

The first CNT100 SEMI reactor was shipped to FST in September 2024. In July 2025, Canatu announced that the reactor and associated post-processing equipment had passed the customer approval (Site Acceptance Test, SAT). The mass production license now granted is part of the agreed roadmap toward commercial deployment.

Additional information

Juha Kokkonen, CEO, juha.kokkonen@canatu.com, +358 40 543 0367

Mari Makkonen, VP, IR, Communications & Marketing, mari.makkonen@canatu.com, +358 50 442 2343

Certified adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), tel. +46 (0) 8 588 685 70

About Canatu

Canatu (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) is a fast-growing deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, automotive, and medical diagnostics industries. Canatu partners with forerunner companies, together transforming products for better tomorrows with nano carbon.

Canatu's versatile platform technology has broad potential applications. Its current core includes CNT membranes for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) processes in the semiconductor industry, enabling more effective manufacturing of the most advanced chips, as well as film heaters for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry. Additionally, electrochemical sensors for medical diagnostics are in the development phase. Canatu’s patented CNT reactors and Dry DepositionTM method yield clean and pristine CNTs. The company operates through two business models: selling CNT products directly, as well as selling CNT reactors and licensing the related technology so that customers can produce CNT products under a limited license.

Headquartered in Finland, Canatu also operates in the US, Japan and Taiwan. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Aalto University’s Nanomaterials Group, Canatu currently has close to 150 employees representing over 30 nationalities, with nearly 20% holding or pursuing doctorates. Discover more at www.canatu.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

