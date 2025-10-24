0xKevin: The Inspiration Behind UXUY from BNB’s All-Time High

Singapore, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past three months, the entire BNB Chain ecosystem — and even the broader crypto market — has been swept up in a wave of excitement. Beyond the Chinese meme craze led by “Binance Life,” the native token $BNB has continuously broken records, reaching multiple new all-time highs since its launch eight years ago.



As a product incubated by Binance Labs, UXUY has successfully secured investment from YZi Labs and has been a participant in the BNB Chain ecosystem’s journey — from 0 to 1, and from 1 to 100+. On the occasion of UXUY’s second anniversary, I’d like to share the key inspirations that the $BNB ecosystem has brought to me.





UXUY’s Original Vision: A 100% Stablecoin-Based On-Chain Exchange

Two years ago today, on October 24, 2023, UXUY was born — marking the beginning of a brand-new on-chain trading app’s crypto journey. I remember it clearly: Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at $34,000 USDT, while BNB was trading at $220 USDT.

One month after the product launch, the UXUY team was invited to Istanbul, Türkiye, for our first exchange and learning session with the BNB Chain team. During Binance Blockchain Week, we delivered a keynote speech titled “BUILDing UXUY Together with BNB Chain.”

At that time, concepts like “Chinese Meme,” “PVP,” and “24-hour Dog Slaying” hadn’t even emerged yet, and the market was dominated by CEXs. However, BNB Chain’s team members firmly told me: the future on-chain ecosystem will be a hundred times more prosperous than today, everyone will have their own on-chain wallet, and DEXs will become as convenient as CEXs. Right now is the best time to build an on-chain infrastructure, and BNB Chain is dedicating tremendous effort to make all this happen.



These words solidified UXUY’s determination to build a 100% stablecoin-based on-chain exchange.



I remember clearly that Bitcoin’s fourth halving was still five months away. At the conference, CZ mentioned: “The Bitcoin halving and the soon-to-be-approved ETF could bring massive capital into the crypto market, having a huge impact on the large-scale adoption of cryptocurrencies.” I silently thought to myself: the supercycle of the on-chain ecosystem is about to arrive, and our job is to be fully prepared before it comes.



As CZ predicted, Bitcoin then embarked on a super bull market that lasted two years.



Continuing to BUILD

In the fourth quarter of 2023, UXUY encountered a major opportunity: we were successfully selected for the sixth batch of Binance Labs’ incubation program — the final batch of the project. Even more fortunately, after the program ended, we stood out among 12 projects and secured investment from Binance Labs. Just 22 days later, CZ was officially sentenced by a U.S. court to four months in prison. Because of this, many jokingly called UXUY CZ’s “last disciple.”



Due to business collaborations, we began deeper exchanges and cooperation with the BNB Chain team. On September 26, 2024, upon learning that BNB Chain was exploring the feasibility of on-chain social scenarios, UXUY immediately completed integrations with PancakeSwap and Four.Meme, allowing community-driven memes to be launched and traded on BNB Chain.



Today, social media is buzzing about BNB reaching its all-time high (ATH), but we know that behind this achievement lies five years of day-after-day sustained development — BNB Chain gradually building a strong community, a thriving on-chain ecosystem, and a cohort of outstanding developers.



Today, BNB firmly ranks as the third-largest crypto asset globally, after BTC and ETH. Through mechanisms like Launchpad, Launchpool, periodic airdrops for holders, and transaction fee discounts, it continuously rewards ecosystem builders and community members, creating a self-sustaining growth flywheel.



Over the past two years, UXUY has also been steadily progressing, starting from a simple idea and gradually building its own crypto universe.



We have established a global crypto community of over 1.5 million users and become the world’s first 100% stablecoin-based on-chain exchange. UXUY fully supports on-chain contract trading, crypto-stock trading, and one-stop on-chain trading across dozens of major chains, including BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and Tron. To date, cumulative user transactions have exceeded 50 million.

UXUY’s Supercycle

Compared to two years ago, Bitcoin’s price has risen from $35,000 to $120,000 per BTC.



The history of Bitcoin is almost the history of the entire crypto industry:



2008: Bitcoin was born.

Ten years later, in 2018, I entered the crypto industry and founded Bitkeep — at that time, Bitcoin was still just Bitcoin.

2024: Bitcoin began to be classified as a security; I was thrilled that night the first Bitcoin ETF was approved.

2025: Crypto professionals started receiving attention from governments worldwide — Hong Kong issued the Stablecoin Regulations, the U.S. pushed the “Genius Act,” Shanghai’s Conflux explored the feasibility of a RMB-backed stablecoin, and regulatory licenses in smaller countries became a “workaround” solution. More and more listed companies established DAT digital asset treasuries, and crypto firms pursuing IPOs became commonplace.

September 2025: On-chain order book and proprietary treasury models from Aster and Hyperliquid sparked large-scale discussions about innovation in on-chain liquidity.



Bitcoin is accelerating, decentralization is advancing faster, on-chain BUILD is accelerating, and UXUY is accelerating too…



The single line of code Satoshi Nakamoto wrote in 2008 has created everything we see today. We understand clearly: the crypto industry’s boomerang has been in motion for 17 years, but the supercycle of on-chain development is only just beginning.



Today is 10/24/2025 — a holiday for programmers. As a veteran coder, I not only wish all on-chain developers a happy holiday but also celebrate UXUY’s second anniversary.



Over the past two years, Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 200%, $BNB has risen 400%, and we at UXUY are following their lead — continuing to BUILD as we embrace UXUY’s own supercycle.



Kevin, a Programmer



from UXUY.com



October 24, 2025, Dubai

