Statement from NGA President & CEO Greg Ferrara on the Need to Reopen the Government and Fund SNAP/WIC

Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, issued the following statement from NGA President & CEO Greg Ferrara on the need to reopen the government and fund SNAP and WIC:

“With funding for access to healthy, nutritious food at risk of running out for the nearly 48 million combined Americans who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), the National Grocers Association (NGA) calls on leaders in Congress from both sides of the aisle to find a funding solution that reopens the government as quickly as possible.

Independent grocers are often the only source of fresh produce, dairy, and other nutritious essentials for millions of families, veterans, and seniors that rely on federal nutrition assistance to make ends meet. A lapse in funding will disrupt food access, creating instability for shoppers, retailers, and communities alike.

A powerful economic engine for communities big and small, SNAP supports over 388,000 American jobs, generating over $20 billion and $4.5 billion in wages and tax revenue, respectively. NGA urges Congress to act swiftly to ensure continuous funding for SNAP and WIC so that families can continue to put food on the table. Protecting these programs is an investment in the health, stability, and well-being of Main Street communities across the country.”

About the National Grocers Association

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.