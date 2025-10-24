Scout Clean Energy and Partners Hold Blade Signing Ceremony for Nimbus Wind Farm

GREEN FOREST, Ark., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), a leading North American renewable energy developer-owner-operator, held a blade signing event yesterday at the Nimbus Wind Farm (“Nimbus”) in Green Forest, Arkansas, joining project stakeholders to celebrate the project’s successful progress as construction continues. Joining Scout staff at the event were construction and financing partners, community members and officials, as well as many of the 50+ landowners participating in the project.

Scout began development of the 180 MW Nimbus project, located in Northwest Arkansas’ Carroll County, in 2016. Construction is expected to finish early next year, after which the project will begin commercial operations and start generating enough electricity to power more than 40,000 homes annually.

“Nimbus is nearing completion after a decade of hard work by our team and the support of our incredible landowners, stakeholders, site workers, and the community that is making the project a reality,” said Michael Rucker, Founder and CEO of Scout Clean Energy. “The blade signing honors that work and allows us to pause to memorialize their contributions by signing a turbine blade that will fly above the project.”

Joining construction officials from Scout were representatives from MasTec, the general contractor for Nimbus. Construction commenced for the project in late 2024.

“From unpredictable weather to rugged terrain, the path to completion has demanded innovation, perseverance, and teamwork,” said Brendon Lamppa, VP of Wind Construction at MasTec Renewables. “Seeing the hard work of so many skilled individuals and community partners come to fruition through those challenges is the ultimate reward. The Nimbus Wind Farm will stand as a lasting source of renewable energy and economic value for Carroll County and the surrounding region for years to come.”

Electricity generated by the project will enter the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s (MISO’s) grid at the Dry Creek Substation in Green Forest.

Scout Clean Energy is a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management, a global leader of renewable power and decarbonization solutions.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a leading renewable energy developer-owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, responsible for the development of approximately 1,600 MW of operating and under construction renewable energy assets in the US, 1,000 MW of which the company owns and operates. Led by renewable energy veterans, Scout is currently developing a pipeline of approximately 19,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 25 states, including more than 2,200 MW of advanced-stage projects. Scout is a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management, which acquired Scout in 2022. For more information, please visit www.scoutcleanenergy.com



About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. Brookfield invests client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Our operating capacity totals over 46,000 megawatts and our development pipeline stands at approximately 200,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling.

Media Contact: Will Patterson

wpatterson@scoutcleanenergy.com

240.778.3530

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6d0c18d-5659-4523-b5a6-c0ec51292597