INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporate of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – CYTK

The class action concerns whether Cytokinetics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 17, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Cytokinetics securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On March 10, 2025, Cytokinetics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had decided not to convene an advisory committee meeting to review the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for aficamten. On May 1, 2025, Cytokinetics announced that the FDA had extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date for aficamten’s NDA from September 26, 2025 to December 26, 2025 in order to review a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) submitted at the FDA’s request after the initial NDA filing, thereby disclosing that the Company had not included a REMS in the original NDA.

On this news, Cytokinetics’ stock price fell $5.57 per share, or 12.98%, to close at $37.35 per share on May 2, 2025.

Then, on May 6, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Robert I. Blum acknowledged that Cytokinetics had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA to discuss safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials.

On this news, Cytokinetics’ stock price fell $2.70 per share, or 7.36%, to close at $33.97 per share on May 6, 2025.

