INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. - COOP

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Mr. Cooper and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The offering materials for the Merger (the “Offering Materials”) stated that the Merger will potentially “generate $100 million in additional pre-tax revenue from higher recapture rates and attaching Rocket’s title, closing and appraisal services to Mr. Cooper’s existing originations,” “provide the combined company with $500 million in run-rate pre-tax cost savings from streamlining operations, corporate expense and technology investments,” and help the combined Company to “drive significant incremental client acquisition and accelerate Rocket’s origination-servicing flywheel.” Further, the Offering Materials stated that the Merger will be “accretive to Rocket’s earnings per share immediately after closing, and mid-teens accretive on a percentage basis to Rocket’s estimated 2026 earnings per share.” On September 30, 2025, the day before the Merger closed, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it sued Zillow Group, Inc. and Zillow, Inc. (collectively, “Zillow”), and Rocket subsidiary Redfin Corporation (“Redfin”) over an unlawful agreement that eliminates Redfin as a competitor in the market for placing advertising of rental housing on internet listing services. In its lawsuit, the FTC alleges that in exchange for a $100 million payment and other compensation from Zillow, Redfin agreed to end its contracts with advertising customers and help Zillow take over that business, stop competing in the advertising market for multifamily properties for up to nine years, and to serve merely as an exclusive syndicator of Zillow listings, making Redfin sites effectively a copy of the listings that appear on Zillow’s sites.

Since the closing of the Merger on October 1, 2025, Rocket’s share price has declined significantly.

