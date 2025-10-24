INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. - ARCT

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“Arcturus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARCT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Arcturus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 22, 2025, Arcturus issued a press release “announc[ing] interim results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of ARCT-032, an investigational inhaled mRNA therapy for people with cystic fibrosis.” The press release disclosed that patients in the trial had not shown a meaningful improvement in forced expiratory volume for one second, or FEV1, a key test for the health of cystic fibrosis patients.

On this news, Arcturus’s stock price fell $11.62 per share, or 50.17%, to close at $11.54 per share on October 22, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.