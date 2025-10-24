Dexian Investments Launches AI Market Intelligence Division to Capitalize on Global AI Growth Boom





HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dexian Investments today announced the official launch of its AI Market Intelligence Division, a new research and analytics arm dedicated to identifying investment opportunities arising from the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence across global industries.

This new division builds upon Dexian’s extensive work in financial analytics and data-driven forecasting, leveraging machine learning models to provide advanced insights into market efficiency, innovation potential, and long-term shareholder value.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer just a disruptive trend—it is becoming a structural pillar of tomorrow’s economy,” said James Drentford, Head Analyst at Dexian Investments. “With the formation of our AI Market Intelligence Division, Dexian is taking a proactive role in helping clients navigate this transformation. Our research indicates that companies with strong AI integration strategies are consistently outperforming their peers in innovation and value creation.”

The division will focus on three key areas:

AI-Driven Market Forecasting: Enhancing prediction models for sector performance and capital flows.

Enhancing prediction models for sector performance and capital flows. Automation in Portfolio Management: Developing tools that optimize asset allocation through AI-based decision-making.

Developing tools that optimize asset allocation through AI-based decision-making. Emerging AI Investment Classes: Identifying new sectors and digital assets created by the rise of AI applications.





Dexian Investments’ leadership believes that the global economy is entering a new era of AI-led growth, one that will continue to redefine investment strategies and reshape capital markets. The company’s teams are actively monitoring developments in automation, predictive analytics, and machine learning that are expected to influence future asset valuations and risk dynamics.

“With this initiative, we are aligning Dexian’s investment framework with the technologies driving the next wave of financial innovation,” Drentford added. “Our goal is to ensure clients gain early, strategic exposure to the most promising AI opportunities worldwide.”

The launch of the AI Market Intelligence Division underscores Dexian’s ongoing commitment to combining data science, quantitative analysis, and market expertise to deliver forward-looking investment solutions in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Media Contact:

Mr. James Drentford

Email: info@dexianil.com

Tel: +852 5803 0885

Website: https://dexianil.com

