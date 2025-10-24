Global Dental Imaging Market to Reach USD 4.69 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising Demand for Precision, Early Diagnosis, and Aesthetic Treatments Accelerates Market Expansion Worldwide

The global dental imaging market, valued at US$3.08 billion in 2024, stood at US$3.26billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.69 billion by the end of the period. The surge is fueled by rapid technological advancements in imaging solutions, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced diagnostic accuracy, and a global increase in demand for aesthetic and preventive dental care.

What’s Driving Market Growth

At the forefront of this transformation are innovations in 3D cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), intraoral scanners, and AI-assisted image analysis, all of which are redefining precision in dental diagnostics. These technologies enable clinicians to obtain high-resolution 3D images with lower radiation doses and faster turnaround times—critical factors in implantology, orthodontics, and oral surgery.

A growing patient preference for early detection and minimally invasive treatment continues to boost adoption across dental hospitals and diagnostic centers. Meanwhile, the increasing affordability of digital imaging systems is opening new opportunities in developing markets.

Why It Matters Now

As oral health gains greater recognition as a key component of overall well-being, the global dental care industry is witnessing unprecedented investment and innovation. Rising dental caries and periodontal disease rates, coupled with the expanding number of dental professionals and clinics, underscore the urgent need for accurate and efficient imaging tools.

For C-suite leaders and investors, the timing is significant: The convergence of AI technology, digital workflows, and cloud-based data management is accelerating industry modernization and reshaping patient care models across the dental ecosystem.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising outlook, high capital costs remain a constraint—particularly for small and mid-sized clinics. Advanced systems such as CBCT and 3D intraoral scanners require substantial investment in hardware, software, and ongoing training. Furthermore, the management of large imaging datasets poses challenges around storage, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure.

However, these challenges are being counterbalanced by opportunities in AI integration, which can automate pathology detection, streamline treatment planning, and reduce operational costs. AI’s growing role in image recognition and diagnostics presents a transformative advantage for both practitioners and patients.

Who’s Leading the Industry

The global dental imaging market is led by Envista Holdings Corporation (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), and VATECH (South Korea)—each leveraging innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions.

Envista Holdings Corporation, through its flagship brand DEXIS, continues to lead in intraoral scanners and 3D CBCT systems. The launch of DEXIS Digital and DEXIS Ti2 intraoral scanners in 2024 reinforces its commitment to product innovation and workflow efficiency.

DENTSPLY SIRONA drives market growth through R&D excellence, introducing Primescan 2 and partnering with Siemens Healthineers to launch the MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition, the world’s first MRI system designed for dental applications.

VATECH advances digital dentistry with next-generation AI-enhanced imaging solutions, offering superior 3D CBCT segmentation, noise reduction, and resolution improvements for precise clinical outcomes.

Other notable players include Planmeca Oy (Finland), ACTEON (UK), Carestream Dental LLC (US), Owandy Radiology (France), DÜRR DENTAL (Germany), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), Midmark Corporation (US), and Genoray Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Regional Outlook: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Accelerates

North America currently dominates the dental imaging market, driven by rising healthcare expenditures, strong R&D investment, and early adoption of AI and CBCT technologies. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate through 2030, fueled by rapid economic development, expanding dental infrastructure, and greater accessibility to digital imaging solutions.

The global push toward digital dental ecosystems—integrating cloud storage, AI analytics, and mobile connectivity—is reshaping how practitioners deliver care, paving the way for scalable, data-driven practices.

Industry Developments Strengthening Market Momentum

March 2025 – VATECH and Pearl formed a strategic alliance to integrate AI-driven pathology detection into VATECH’s imaging software, setting a new standard in diagnostic precision.

September 2024 – DEXIS expanded its digital ecosystem with three connectivity-driven innovations that streamline dental workflows.

June 2024 – DENTSPLY SIRONA and Siemens Healthineers unveiled the MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition, a groundbreaking MRI system for radiation-free dental imaging.

January 2024 – Envista Holdings Corporation partnered with Women in DSO to advance diversity and leadership in the dental industry.

Market Outlook and Strategic Implications

Executives evaluating the dental technology landscape should view this market as a strategic convergence point of healthcare, AI, and digital transformation. The adoption of AI-assisted diagnostics not only improves accuracy but also reduces clinical decision time, enhances patient trust, and creates new data-driven business models.

As dental practices shift toward integrated digital platforms, stakeholders investing in innovation, interoperability, and sustainable technology will be best positioned to capture long-term market value.

