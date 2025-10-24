CoinShares Announces Change to Financial Calendar as Part of its US Transaction

24 October 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European asset manager specialising in digital assets, announces a change to its financial calendar following the receipt of a waiver granted by Nasdaq Stockholm regarding publication of the Group’s financial results for the interim period 1 January – 30 September, 2025 (Q3). As a result of this waiver, CoinShares will not publish its financial results for Q3 2025 which was set to be published on November 11, 2025.

CoinShares' Q3 2025 performance remained strong, building on the momentum communicated in previous updates. The quarter reflected both favorable industry conditions and sustained investor confidence in our platform.

As previously announced on September 8, 2025, CoinShares proposes to change its listing venue from Sweden to the U.S. through a joint merger plan (the “Transaction”).

As part of the Transaction, and to satisfy regulatory requirements applicable to a U.S. listing, the Group’s historical financial information for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, as well as the Group’s interim financial information for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025, are required to be audited/reviewed, respectively, under the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”), which is the standard required for all companies seeking to be listed on a U.S. securities exchange.

Publication of the Group’s financial results for Q3, 2025 would, in the context of the U.S. listing process, constitute additional financial disclosure that must be incorporated into the registration statement on Form F-4. Inclusion of such information would subject it to audit procedures under the PCAOB standards. This requirement would materially delay the finalization of the Form F-4 and, consequently, impede the timely execution of the contemplated transaction.

In light of the foregoing, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has granted CoinShares a one-off waiver in respect of the release of its financial results for Q3, 2025. As a result of this waiver, CoinShares will not publish its financial results for Q3 2025 which was set to be published on November 11, 2025. The Group’s financial calendar has been updated accordingly to reflect this.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares said:

“The Company continues to progress to its next phase of development, as planned. The Transaction represents a significant step in that direction. Since our initial listing in March 2021, CoinShares has consistently published detailed quarterly financial information.

While we have received a waiver from Nasdaq on the publication of our Q3 results in light of the ongoing Transaction, we remain fully committed to keeping investors informed of any material developments in accordance with MAR and other applicable requirements. We look forward to returning to our regular reporting cadence following the completion of this important project, which we believe will deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

About CoinShares

CoinShares is the leading European asset manager specializing in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://investor.coinshares.com

