United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of United Homes Group, Inc. (“UHG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UHG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On October 20, 2025, UHG disclosed that six of its board members had resigned after the Company’s Executive Chairman had refused the group’s request to step down from his role and forego any further compensation following a “strategic review process” of UHG’s business.

On this news, UHG’s stock price fell $2.23, or 52.5%, to close at $2.03 per share on October 20, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

