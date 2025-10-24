Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Recognize 450 of America’s Greenest Companies for 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with sustainability data experts Plant-A Insights Group and GIST Impact, announced today the 2026 ranking of America’s Greenest Companies, recognizing 450 U.S. organizations that are leading the way in environmental sustainability, transparency, and impact reduction.

The America’s Greenest Companies 2026 list highlights corporations across a range of industries that have made measurable progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, managing water use, minimizing waste, and improving data transparency. These companies exemplify how business growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

“As sustainability moves from a corporate goal to a business imperative, these companies demonstrate real leadership in confronting environmental challenges with measurable action,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek. “We’re proud to honor organizations that are reducing their footprint and inspiring others to innovate and act.”

The ranking is based on a comprehensive three-part evaluation by Plant-A Insights Group and GIST Impact and includes more than 25 data points across four categories:

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

Water Usage

Waste Generation

Sustainability Data Disclosure and Commitments



To qualify, companies were required to meet stringent data transparency standards comparable to European Union sustainability criteria and to have publicly disclosed their sustainability data as of July 31, 2025. Each company’s environmental performance was validated through data verification and media screening to ensure reliability and accountability.

Among the companies recognized this year are Apple, Cardinal Health, Mastercard, Avnet, and Ralph Lauren, representing industries from technology and healthcare to retail and manufacturing.

To view the full list of America’s Greenest Companies 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greenest-companies-2026

