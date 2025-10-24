SUNWARD TO OPEN NEW BRANCH IN ALBUQUERQUE’S SOUTH VALLEY THIS FALL

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunward Federal Credit Union (formerly Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union) announced today that it will open a new branch in Albuquerque’s South Valley this fall, rooting the Credit Union’s people-first banking services in the historic New Mexico community.

The South Valley, a community that’s rich in farming heritage and entrepreneurial spirit, is the home of New Mexican families and businesses stretching back generations. Sunward’s new branch will help invest in growth throughout this proud community – from Barelas down to Isleta Pueblo.

Sunward’s South Valley branch, located at 1625 Rio Bravo Blvd. SW, Suite 6, will open for business on November 3, 2025.

Following its opening in November, Sunward plans to host a branch dedication in late January 2026, uniting South Valley business and community leaders, artists, and Credit Union leadership for a celebration and official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new branch will include staff fluent in both Spanish and English, with education materials in both languages to ensure accessibility and the opportunity to forge deeper relationships and member service. It will also incorporate a people-centered, digital-forward design that prioritizes openness and ease-of-access while providing a comfortable level of privacy for members and guests.

“Our branch reflects this community while elevating the banking experience for new and existing members, and for folks who are simply interested in learning more about what we have to offer,” said Ivan Olvera, Sunward’s South Valley Branch Manager.

The South Valley branch represents continued growth for Sunward. Once open, it will be the Albuquerque-based credit union’s 17th branch and the 10th location in the Albuquerque metro area, following its expansion into Durango, Colorado, in May and the integration of two former Mountain America Credit Union branches in Albuquerque earlier this year.

“The South Valley represents everything that makes New Mexico what it is—vibrant culture, families that span generations, and hardworking business owners dedicated to seeing their communities thrive,” said Sunward Executive Vice President Alex de la Cruz. “We’re thrilled that our investment here will help drive this community’s growth far into the future.”

Sunward’s expansion will continue with new branches opening in the Albuquerque metro area next year and enhanced digital offerings that bring more value to members every day. Combined with deeper community partnerships, innovative products, and exciting events, Sunward is improving its member experience and redefining the cooperative spirit of banking throughout the Southwest.

About Sunward

Sunward Federal Credit Union is one of New Mexico’s largest credit unions, serving over 170,000 members and managing more than $4.3 billion in assets. Formed in 1948 by employees of Sandia National Laboratories, Sunward’s footprint spans 16 branches across the Southwest.

Sunward has been named Albuquerque’s Best Bank in 2024 and 2025 by the Albuquerque Journal’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Anyone can apply to open an account, and members can enjoy access to checking, savings, mortgage, auto, credit card and investment services.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit gosunward.org.