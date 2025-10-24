Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 24 October 2025 – 6PM CET

Fagron’s share buy-back program: Weekly update

In the period from 20 October 2025 through 24 October 2025, Fagron purchased 45,000 of its owns shares at an average price of €21.0115 per share corresponding to a total amount of €945,517.50.

These purchases are part of the share buy-back program of up to 200,000 Fagron shares to fulfill Fagron’s obligations under its long-term incentive scheme, which was announced on 9 October 2025.

The total number of own shares purchased to date is 65,000.

More information, including a detailed overview of the purchase transactions under this program, is available on our share buy-back webpage.

Financial calendar

12 February 2026 Full year results 2025

9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026

30 July 2026 Half year results 2026

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Investor Relations Leader

Ignacio.artola@fagron.com

