WestJet Data Breach Claims Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestJet Group (“WestJet”), a Canadian airline that flies to over 25 U.S. destinations,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over a million individuals. In the incident, a criminal third party obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”), including the following:

names

dates of birth

addresses

passport and other government-issued ID numbers

medical information



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against WestJet related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from WestJet, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

1 https://www.westjet.com/en-us