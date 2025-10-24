Discord Data Breach Claims Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discord (“Discord”), a social media platform,1 recently announced a data security breach, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records from containing personally identifiable information (“PII”), including the following:

  • names
  • Usernames
  • email addresses and other contact details
  • payment information
  • IP addresses
  • information sent to Discord customer support
  • government-issued ID information

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Discord related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Discord, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

CONTACT Jerry Wells
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL jerry@lcllp.com 
WEB lynchcarpenter.com

