Tensora Launched the First AI-Powered Layer 2 on BNB Chain — Bringing Decentralized Machine Intelligence On-Chain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tensora ($TORA), an AI-powered Layer 2 (L2) rollup built with the OP Stack, officially announces the launch of its mainnet on BNB Chain, introducing a decentralized platform where machine intelligence meets scalable blockchain infrastructure.





With this launch, Tensora becomes the first project to bring AI inference, compute contribution, and evaluation directly onto BNB Chain — creating a permissionless marketplace for decentralized artificial intelligence.

What Tensora Brings to the Market:

Tensora transforms how AI systems are deployed and scaled by leveraging BNB Chain’s data availability layer.

Developers, node operators, and users can now participate in AI networks by contributing compute power, validating models, or joining specialized AI subnets — all while earning $TORA rewards.

Key features include:

• AI-Powered Layer 2: Built with the OP Stack and optimized for BNB Chain integration.

• Modular Architecture: Combines on-chain governance with off-chain AI inference.

• ERC-4337 Account Abstraction: Enables smart wallets and AI-based payments.

• Paymaster Integration: Allows users to pay gas fees in $TORA instead of BNB.

• Community Governance: Fully upgradeable and governed by token holders.

A New Era of Decentralized Intelligence:

Tensora’s design allows for the creation of specialized AI subnets focused on language, trading, vision, and other intelligence types. Each subnet functions as a micro-economy where participants train, evaluate, and optimize AI models collaboratively.

“Our mission is to make AI infrastructure as open and decentralized as the blockchains themselves,” said Angela Kartikeyn, Media Relations Lead at Tensora. “With Tensora’s launch on BNB Chain, we’re empowering developers and contributors to build, run, and monetize intelligence networks without relying on centralized systems.”

Why It Matters:

While many AI projects remain centralized or limited to data marketplaces, Tensora bridges the gap between AI scalability, Layer 2 efficiency, and blockchain composability.

It enables a living AI economy — one where compute, data, and intelligence flow freely across a permissionless network secured by BNB Chain.





Availability:

Tensora’s mainnet is now live, and developers can begin building or joining AI subnets today at https://tensora.sh/ .

About Tensora:

Tensora ($TORA) is an AI-powered Layer 2 (L2) rollup built using the OP Stack and secured by BNB Chain. It unites the scalability of rollups with the incentive structure of decentralized AI networks, creating open markets for machine intelligence across the EVM ecosystem.

Contact Us:

Website: https://tensora.sh/

Twitter(X): https://x.com/TensoraL2

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Tensora

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact Person: Angela Kartikeyn

Company: Tensora L2

Email: chadmarketing@tensora.sh

Website: https://tensora.sh/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Tensora L2. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df3fe2db-040f-4495-b74d-dd8eebe59a98

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da290a90-63fe-464f-a65a-65ddb6ccebb4