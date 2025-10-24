Compass Nova Scotia Expands Co-operative Housing Amid Housing Crisis Grand Opening of Unity North Neighbourhood Brings 57 New Co-op Homes to Halifax

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Nova Scotia faces a deepening housing crisis, the need for affordable, community-based solutions has never been greater. Today, Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes (Compass NS), a growing co-operative housing organization dedicated to providing inclusive homes in resilient communities, proudly celebrates the grand opening of Unity North Neighbourhood, adding 57 new co-op homes to Halifax’s housing landscape.

“In housing co-ops, members are at the heart of every decision. Each co-op member has an equal voice and vote, reflecting the principle of democratic member control,” said Karen Brodeur, Director of Development, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada (CHF Canada). “In this way, Unity North fosters inclusion and co-operation, in addition to providing secure homes that are more affordable than market rentals.”

With the addition of Unity North Neighbourhood, Compass Nova Scotia now provides 158 co-op homes across nine neighbourhoods in the province. Each community offers members affordable housing charges (rents), security of tenure, and the opportunity to participate directly in decisions that shape their homes and community.

“Compass Nova Scotia has become a home of choice for Nova Scotians seeking stable housing combined with the vibrancy of a co-operative community. This is especially important in an expensive and unpredictable housing market,” said Keith MacDonald, President of Compass Nova Scotia.

The journey to Unity North Neighbourhood has been made possible through ongoing support from CHF Canada, which helped establish Compass Nova Scotia’s founding board, develop its governance and operational framework, and built the foundation for long-term growth. Together, Compass NS and CHF Canada have worked to acquire and strengthen existing co-ops, complete major retrofit projects, and bring new co-operative homes to life.

Through this partnership, Compass Nova Scotia continues to demonstrate how collaboration, community ownership, and a commitment to affordability can deliver lasting solutions in a housing system under pressure.

About Compass NS

Compass NS is a province-wide housing co-operative offering safe, secure, and affordable homes. With a mission to strengthen co-op housing through strong governance, credible management, and thriving communities, Compass NS supports both existing co-ops and new developments, ensuring long-term stability and growth for the sector.

About CHF Canada

The Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada is the national voice of co-op housing, representing over 900 housing co-ops and regional federations across the country.