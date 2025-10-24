New Agentic AI for Product Manager Course Launched by Interview Kickstart - Specialized Training with FAANG+ PMs to Build AI-Powered Products

Santa Clara, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA CLARA, CA - October 24, 2025 - -

Interview Kickstart, a leading provider of advanced upskilling programs for technology professionals, has announced the launch of its Agentic AI for Product Manager course. The program is designed to help product professionals gain practical exposure to Agentic AI systems and understand how these emerging technologies are reshaping modern product management. More information is available at interviewkickstart.com/courses/agentic-ai-for-pm.

The 14-week program combines live foundational sessions with domain-specific modules, offering participants a structured and immersive learning experience. It features live interaction with industry experts from top technology companies and expert-guided, hands-on projects to ensure a balance between theoretical understanding and practical application.

The course is led by FAANG and Tier-1 Product Managers, AI/ML leads, and AI/ML engineers who bring firsthand experience in building and managing AI-driven products. Their mentorship allows participants to explore the latest applications of Agentic AI in product workflows and decision-making.

The curriculum covers a comprehensive range of topics, including Foundations of Agentic AI, Multi-Agent Systems for Product Workflows, No-Code/Low-Code AI Development, Prompt Engineering, AI PRD Writing, RAG Implementation, LLM Integration, and End-to-End Capstone Projects. Participants complete three live guided projects and two capstone projects designed to simulate real-world product management challenges in AI-first organizations.

Agentic AI, a field that focuses on creating autonomous, goal-oriented AI systems capable of independent reasoning and task execution, has recently gained prominence with the rise of tools like OpenAI's Deep Research and DeepSeek's AI agents. As organizations increasingly adopt such systems, product managers are expected to understand the foundations of AI-driven automation, system orchestration, and cross-functional collaboration between data, engineering, and AI teams.

Interview Kickstart's Agentic AI for Product Manager course addresses this industry shift by preparing professionals to integrate AI agents and multi-agent systems into product strategies, roadmaps, and user experiences. Through guided projects and instructor-led sessions, the program equips product managers to design effective AI PRDs, evaluate model behavior, and align AI capabilities with customer and business goals.

According to Rahul Subramaniam, CEO of Interview Kickstart, the course was developed to meet the growing demand for product professionals who can bridge the gap between AI technologies and market-facing strategies. "AI is no longer just a technical capability — it's a strategic differentiator. This program helps product leaders understand and apply Agentic AI concepts to drive smarter decision-making and product innovation," said Subramaniam.

The Agentic AI for Product Manager course joins Interview Kickstart's expanding suite of specialized programs in AI and engineering leadership, which includes Agentic AI in Software Engineering, Applied GenAI, and Machine Learning for Engineers. Each program is developed in collaboration with FAANG and Tier-1 experts to reflect the latest trends and real-world needs in the tech industry.

As product roles continue to evolve in the AI era, Interview Kickstart's newest offering aims to equip professionals with the technical understanding and applied expertise required to lead the next generation of AI-integrated product ecosystems. To learn more visit https://interviewkickstart.com

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a trusted upskilling platform designed to help tech professionals secure roles at FAANG and other leading technology companies. With over 20,000 success stories, it has become a go-to resource for career advancement in the tech industry.

What differentiates Interview Kickstart is its team of 700+ instructors, including hiring managers and senior tech leads from FAANG companies. These industry experts create and teach a meticulously crafted curriculum that combines advanced strategies, hands-on practice, and mock interviews to prepare learners for technical interview success and workplace excellence.

