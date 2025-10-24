As Inflation Rises, Smart Investors Turn to NB HASH — The AI Hashrate Platform Redefining Digital Wealth





As inflation accelerates and fiat currencies weaken, capital is shifting toward technology-driven productivity assets.

UK-based NB HASH is redefining digital wealth through its AI Hashrate Infrastructure, delivering transparent, automated, and inflation-resistant income — including a USDT 20 welcome bonus for all new users worldwide.

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As global economies face sustained inflation and currency devaluation, investors are moving away from speculative markets toward tangible, productivity-based income.

At the forefront of this transformation is NB HASH , a UK-registered digital wealth infrastructure company that converts artificial-intelligence computing power ( AI Hashrate ) into measurable, verifiable daily returns for users in more than 180 countries.





AI Hashrate: Turning Computing Power into Real Digital Growth

NB HASH integrates next-generation AI computing clusters with blockchain transparency to create a fully verifiable productivity-based economy.

Each user’s participation represents a real share of computational power — the same infrastructure that fuels AI models, data processing, and blockchain networks.

“The true evolution of digital finance isn’t speculation,” said an NB HASH spokesperson.

“It’s about turning real computational productivity into transparent, sustainable income that everyone can access.”

The Global Shift Toward AI Infrastructure

The timing could not be more favorable:

Federal Reserve rate cuts are injecting liquidity back into technology and productivity assets.





are injecting liquidity back into technology and productivity assets. AI-driven industries are becoming the backbone of modern economic growth.





are becoming the backbone of modern economic growth. Europe and Asia are opening regulatory gateways for AI-based digital participation.





In this new economic landscape, NB HASH stands out as a secure, transparent, and scalable bridge connecting investors to the trillion-dollar AI-infrastructure economy.

Built on Security, Transparency & Productivity

NB HASH’s platform architecture is designed on four key foundations:

On-chain traceability — Every user plan and transaction is verifiable in real time.





Every user plan and transaction is verifiable in real time. Anti-inflation resilience — Yields are powered by computational output, not fiat dilution.





Yields are powered by computational output, not fiat dilution. AI-driven optimization — Smart algorithms dynamically allocate hashrate for maximum efficiency.





Smart algorithms dynamically allocate hashrate for maximum efficiency. Global 24/7 access — Investors can participate anytime, anywhere, with complete visibility.





These pillars ensure that every NB HASH user can convert passive capital into continuously compounding digital growth.

Effortless Participation — No Hardware or Maintenance Required

NB HASH simplifies digital participation so that anyone can join:

1️⃣ Register via https://nbhash.ai

New users instantly receive a USDT 20 welcome bonus.

2️⃣ Select a Plan according to your budget and preferred duration.

3️⃣ Earn Automatically — Rewards are distributed daily and transparently to your wallet.





Example Plans

Plan Type Starting Cost Avg. Daily Return Duration Free Plan 0 USDT (+ 20 USDT bonus) 0.8 – 100 USDT / day Open (ongoing) Standard Plan 100 USDT 5 USDT / day 2 days Mid-Level Plan 3,000 USDT 42.6 USDT / day 15 days Advanced Plan 10,000 USDT 175 USDT / day 26 days

All rewards are algorithmically generated from verified AI Hashrate performance, fully visible on-chain via public analytics dashboards.





The AI Hashrate Revolution: A New Era of Wealth Creation

AI Hashrate is no longer just a technical term — it’s a new asset class that blends technology with tangible value.

By transforming computational power into measurable returns, NB HASH allows both institutional and retail investors to participate in the digital infrastructure economy without owning physical equipment.

This shift marks the birth of a new, inflation-proof digital economy where productivity equals profit.

A Future-Focused Vision

“In a world where currencies lose value by the day, NB HASH empowers investors to build wealth through innovation, not speculation.”

By merging AI intelligence, blockchain transparency, and real computational productivity, NB HASH is building a global platform where digital assets continuously generate real-world economic value — securely, sustainably, and autonomously.

About NB HASH

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in London, NB HASH is a global digital-wealth infrastructure company combining AI computing and blockchain transparency to deliver sustainable, verifiable returns.

Its mission is to make the AI-driven digital economy accessible to everyone, with fairness, openness, and efficiency at its core.

Slogan: Real World Value, Real Digital Growth

CONTACT：

Website: https://nbhash.ai

Email: info@nbhash.ai

Address：23 Manor Fields, Bratton, Westbury, England, BA13 4ST

Phone：+44 7352248588

Follow us: LinkedIn | X (Twitter) | Telegram | WhatsApp







Attachment