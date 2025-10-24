



London, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking News: While Bitcoin, XRP, and gold are experiencing market turmoil, cryptocurrency industry insiders are quietly transferring funds to WOA Hash achieve stable growth of digital assets.

After months of volatile global capital markets, a growing number of investors are withdrawing from highly volatile assets like Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin, and gold, seeking more stable, sustainable, and value-backed investments.

WoaHash is a leading player in this trend—a blockchain-based real-world asset (RWA) investment platform that combines real economic output with digital returns, providing investors with a transparent, secure, and verifiable return mechanism.

From Market Shock to Value Return

In 2025, both traditional and digital markets experienced a rare period of turbulence:

XRP gave back nearly 30% of its gains amidst liquidity shifts;

Bitcoin's average daily volatility exceeded 10%;

Gold prices experienced their largest swing since 2011.

While short-term traders navigate uncertainty, long-term investors are seeking digital assets backed by real economic activity.

WoaHash was born in this context—it connects real-world projects like renewable energy, clean data centers, and institutional financing pools through tokenized tokens, allowing blockchain benefits to truly translate into productive assets.

BREWARD, Christopher Richard, Chief Investment Officer of WoaHash, said:

"WoaHash's core advantage is that every return is derived from real, measurable economic output, not price speculation. We are transforming blockchain from a speculative tool into a bridge for value transmission, allowing digital capital to serve the real world."

Why investors are turning to RWA assets

According to Boston Consulting Group, by 2030, as institutional adoption accelerates and demand for transparent sources of returns increases, the global tokenized asset market size may exceed US$16 trillion.

WoaHash's model allows users to participate directly using stablecoins like USDT or USDC, with AI-powered strategies allocating funds to audited, real-world projects in real time. All earnings are verified through on-chain smart contracts, ensuring traceability and provable returns.





Investment (USDT) Est. Daily Return * Ideal For 100 USDT ≈ 3 – 6 USDT/day Entry-level investors exploring RWA 1,000 USDT ≈ 15 – 60 USDT/day Balanced investors seeking passive income 5,000 USDT ≈ 90 – 300 USDT/day Long-term wealth allocators

* Illustrative figures based on historical averages; actual results vary.

Get involved in four easy steps

1️⃣ Register: Visit https://woahash.com

and create an account using your email or phone number.

2️⃣ Claim your rewards: New users automatically receive a 12 USDT welcome bonus.

3️⃣ Choose a plan: Select a plan based on your budget, and our AI engine will automatically optimize your configuration.

4️⃣ Track and Withdraw: View your earnings daily and securely withdraw them at any time.

Smart · Transparent · Sustainable

WoaHash combines the robust logic of traditional finance with the transparency of blockchain:

Intelligent: AI algorithms balance risk and return in real time, dynamically optimizing allocations.

Transparent: Every profit can be verified on-chain, and contracts are publicly traceable.

Sustainable: Leveraging green energy and compliance audit programs to achieve long-term growth.

For retirees and conservative investors seeking stable returns, this model provides a digital "bond"-like experience - while avoiding speculative risks, obtaining a stable cash flow from real economic activities.

A New Wealth Paradigm

While global capital markets continue to oscillate between fear and greed, WoaHash is driving a quiet revolution:

Transforming idle digital assets into verifiable, inflation-resistant, and socially valuable real-world returns. The platform currently covers over 160 countries and has millions of users, becoming a critical link between traditional wealth management and blockchain finance.

BREWARD, Christopher Richard:

"Short-term volatility will subside, but long-term value remains. RWA assets are precisely the intersection of digital finance and the real economy—the future flow of wealth is crystal clear."

About WoaHash

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in UK, WoaHash specializes in AI-driven real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solutions. By integrating blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and green infrastructure, the company provides global users with a stable, transparent, and sustainable path to digital income.

Contact Information Website: https://woahash.com Email: info@woahash.com

Address: Swale House, Mandale Businesspark, Belmont Industrial Estate Durham, England, DH1 1TH





Attachment