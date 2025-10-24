Brompton Funds Declares ETF Distributions

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BEPR, BEPR.U, BFIN, BFIN.U, BGIE, BLOV, BMAX, BPRF, BPRF.U, EDGF, HIG, HIG.U, SPLT, TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from October to December 2025 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

 TickerAmount Per Unit
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETFBDIVCdn$  0.1200
   
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETFBEPRCdn$  0.0675
 BEPR.UUS$  0.0675
   
Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETFBFINCdn$  0.1300
 BFIN.UUS$  0.1400
   
Brompton Global Infrastructure ETFBGIECdn$  0.1350
   
Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETFBLOVCdn$  0.0850
   
Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETFBMAXCdn$  0.1200
   
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETFBPRFCdn$  0.1100
 BPRF.UUS$  0.1100
   
Brompton European Dividend Growth ETFEDGFCdn$  0.0575
   
Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETFHIGCdn$  0.0550
 HIG.UUS$  0.0550
   
Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETFSPLTCdn$  0.0550
   
Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETFTLFCdn$  0.1450
 TLF.UUS$  0.1550


Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record DatePayment Date
October 31, 2025November 14, 2025
November 28, 2025December 12, 2025
December 31, 2025January 15, 2026


About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments.  Please read the prospectus before investing.  Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


