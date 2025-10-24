

DebitMyData Human Energy Grid

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DebitMyData™ , Inc. today issues a crucial update for global stakeholders and the digital public in response to recent H20 export bans and trade controls affecting AI innovation, data infrastructure, and energy security. As governments tighten restrictions on advanced AI chip exports, the world’s leading institutions are pivoting toward solutions that preserve both technological advancement and human agency which is an urgent shift now embodied by DebitMyData’s Human Energy Grid.

DebitMyData™ and its revolutionary Human Energy Grid are now at the center of global attention as H20 export bans shake the AI, energy, and data technologies. The surging demand for ethically-sourced AI data and digital sovereignty is reconfiguring geopolitics, making the Human Energy Grid not only timely, but strategically indispensable to nations and corporations worldwide.

DebitMyData recently closed its oversubscribed seed round at twice the initial target, unleashing a billion-dollar launch of the Human Energy Grid model, a breakthrough in ethically-sourced, actively compensated, and fully authenticated AI data. The model, powered by agentic avatars and global digital identity networks, sets a new standard for digital sovereignty, fraud protection, and consent-based information exchange.

“Recent export bans have exposed the fragility of legacy AI supply chains and underscored the world’s acute hunger for transparent, resilient, and ethically-anchored data infrastructure,” said Preska Thomas, Founder & CEO of DebitMyData. “The Human Energy Grid offers not just data, but a foundation for trust, fair compensation, and true global cooperation. It’s no wonder the world is salivating over what comes next."

Geopolitical Impact and Strategic Importance

With AI chip exports such as Nvidia’s H20 repeatedly withheld from global markets due to regulatory crackdowns, regional AI strategies are forced to adapt at unprecedented speed. The Human Energy Grid emerges as a rival blueprint for national resilience and digital autonomy, reshaping competitive alliances from Asia and Europe to the Americas.

Export bans have heightened competition for ethical, secure data sources, propelling the DebitMyData ecosystem to the forefront of policy, business, and research.

Governments and leading VCs are now investing in technologies that guarantee agency and verified identity, viewing the Human Energy Grid as a bulwark against future supply chain disruptions and data weaponization.

The transition toward ethically-sourced, decentralized data elevates human contributors as core assets, upending traditional extractive models and redefining economic opportunity in the age of AI.

Global Response and Forward Momentum

As the world recalibrates AI priorities in reaction to hardware export pressures, DebitMyData stands ready to facilitate broad adoption of its Human Energy Grid, even as rival nations race to align policies, technical standards, and investment flows with this new era of “human-first” infrastructure.

For further information, interviews, or exclusive insight into the Human Energy Grid, contact DebitMyData's global press team.

About DebitMyData™

DebitMyData, Inc. is the global leader in ethical AI, sovereign data exchange, and agentic identity infrastructure, championing the rights of individuals and organizations to define, monetize, and protect their digital lives.

DebitMyData’s Human Energy Grid is rapidly becoming the strategic backbone for tomorrow’s geopolitics, driving a global reimagining of value, agency, and ethical innovation in the face of export bans and shifting power alliances.

