Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2025 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $1,791,000 or $0.45 per share compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $1,408,000 or $0.36 per share. Return on Equity was 13.35% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 11.32% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $460,000 or 9.8% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $177,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $636,000, mainly due to a decrease in wholesale funding and funding costs. Non-interest income increased by $17,000 or 3.1%. Operating expenses increased by $19,000 or 0.5%.

Total assets were $548 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $574 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was mainly due to the repayment of wholesale funding and trust preferred debt totaling $24 million. While total loans decreased by $30 million or 7.3% due to the high-interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.26%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended Year to Date Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Return on Equity 13.35% 11.32% 12.36% 11.09% Return on Assets 1.30% 0.98% 1.16% 0.92% Net Interest Margin 3.97% 3.47% 3.82% 3.37% Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.26% 0.21% Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.86% 10.17% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 17.75% 16.35% Book Value Per Share $13.90 $12.80 Market Value Per Share $12.10 $9.03 (1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank





Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended Year to Date Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Interest Income $ 6,567,747 $ 6,744,483 $ 19,584,846 $ 20,069,571 Interest Expense 1,430,850 2,067,285 4,630,286 6,322,485 Net Interest Income 5,136,897 4,677,198 14,954,560 13,747,086 Provision for credit losses (22,241 ) 229 (56,454 ) (38,972 ) Non-interest income 566,870 549,612 1,579,482 1,700,596 Operating Expenses 3,536,970 3,518,227 10,709,151 10,668,945 Income before taxes 2,189,038 1,708,354 5,881,345 4,817,709 Income tax expense 398,025 300,020 1,053,975 836,080 Net Income $ 1,791,013 $ 1,408,334 $ 4,827,370 $ 3,981,629 Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 1.22 $ 1.00 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.42





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,432,608 $ 55,606,415 Time deposits with other banks 1,494,000 1,992,000 Securities 87,151,048 77,226,328 Loans 377,670,851 407,594,529 Allowance for credit losses (3,413,163 ) (3,528,332 ) Loans, net 374,257,688 404,066,197 Premises and equipment, net 9,732,492 10,092,279 Other assets 24,647,796 25,285,806 Total Assets $ 547,715,632 $ 574,269,025 Liabilities Deposits $ 481,103,001 $ 505,613,266 FHLB borrowings 1,000,000 4,000,000 Trust preferred 7,310,000 10,310,000 Other liabilities 3,605,711 3,598,596 Total Liabilities 493,018,712 523,521,862 Equity Total Equity 54,696,920 50,747,163 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 547,715,632 $ 574,269,025