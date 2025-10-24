Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2025 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $1,791,000 or $0.45 per share compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $1,408,000 or $0.36 per share. Return on Equity was 13.35% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 11.32% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $460,000 or 9.8% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $177,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $636,000, mainly due to a decrease in wholesale funding and funding costs. Non-interest income increased by $17,000 or 3.1%. Operating expenses increased by $19,000 or 0.5%.

Total assets were $548 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $574 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was mainly due to the repayment of wholesale funding and trust preferred debt totaling $24 million. While total loans decreased by $30 million or 7.3% due to the high-interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.26%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):      
 Quarter Ended Year to Date
 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024
Return on Equity 13.35%   11.32%  12.36%  11.09% 
Return on Assets 1.30%   0.98%  1.16%  0.92% 
Net Interest Margin 3.97%   3.47%  3.82%  3.37% 
      
 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024    
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.26%   0.21%     
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.86%   10.17%     
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 17.75%   16.35%     
Book Value Per Share$13.90  $12.80     
Market Value Per Share$12.10  $9.03     
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank       


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):      
 Quarter Ended Year to Date
 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024
Interest Income$6,567,747  $6,744,483 $19,584,846  $20,069,571 
Interest Expense 1,430,850   2,067,285  4,630,286   6,322,485 
Net Interest Income 5,136,897   4,677,198  14,954,560   13,747,086 
Provision for credit losses (22,241)  229  (56,454)  (38,972)
Non-interest income 566,870   549,612  1,579,482   1,700,596 
Operating Expenses 3,536,970   3,518,227  10,709,151   10,668,945 
Income before taxes 2,189,038   1,708,354  5,881,345   4,817,709 
Income tax expense 398,025   300,020  1,053,975   836,080 
Net Income$1,791,013  $1,408,334 $4,827,370  $3,981,629 
        
Net Income per share – diluted$0.45  $0.36 $1.22  $1.00 
Dividends declared$0.14  $0.14 $0.42  $0.42 
        


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):  
  
 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$50,432,608  $55,606,415 
Time deposits with other banks 1,494,000   1,992,000 
Securities 87,151,048   77,226,328 
Loans 377,670,851   407,594,529 
Allowance for credit losses (3,413,163)  (3,528,332)
Loans, net 374,257,688   404,066,197 
Premises and equipment, net 9,732,492   10,092,279 
Other assets 24,647,796   25,285,806 
Total Assets$547,715,632  $574,269,025 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits$481,103,001  $505,613,266 
FHLB borrowings 1,000,000   4,000,000 
Trust preferred 7,310,000   10,310,000 
Other liabilities 3,605,711   3,598,596 
Total Liabilities 493,018,712   523,521,862 
    
Equity   
Total Equity 54,696,920   50,747,163 
Total Liabilities and Equity$547,715,632  $574,269,025 
    

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


