Enovis announces webcast and conference call for Third Quarter 2025 Results and participation in upcoming investor conferences

Dallas, TX, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (“Enovis” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company, announced today it will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and issue an earnings press release earlier that morning. A presentation related to the call, as well as a webcast, will be made available on the "Investors" section of Enovis' website at www.enovis.com. Additionally, the company also announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference: Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 9th at 2:45 p.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 18th at 3:30 p.m. GMT (10:30 a.m. ET)



A link to the live audio webcasts, as well as a replay of these events, will be available on the Company’s website under the Investors tab at Events and Presentations.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call/Webcast Information

Investors can access the live webcast via a link on the Enovis website. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S. callers) and (646) 307-1963 (International callers) and use conference ID 1691901. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later that day.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Availability of Information on the Enovis Website

Investors and others should note that Enovis routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Enovis Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Enovis Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in Enovis to review the information that it shares on ir.enovis.com.

Kyle Rose

Vice President, Investor Relations

Enovis Corporation

investorrelations@enovis.com