Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) (the “Company”) announced today that its net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $1,202,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,399,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $197,000, or 14.1%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in revenue, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $2,036,000 compared to approximately $2,313,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $277,000 or 12.0%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period-over-period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, approximately $1,770,000 and $1,953,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offered to real estate investors, and approximately $265,000 and $360,000, respectively, of its revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $3,988,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $4,285,000, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $297,000, or 6.9%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $6,665,000 compared to approximately $7,330,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $665,000, or 9.1%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period-over-period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, revenues of approximately $5,504,000 and $6,128,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offered to real estate investors, and approximately $1,161,000 and $1,201,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of September 30, 2025, total stockholders' equity was approximately $43,317,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The good news is that paid off loans during the third quarter exceeded our average, reflecting the strength and high quality of our loans even in rough times. However, the slow real estate markets in the geographic areas in which we operate causes longer time to redevelopment. Thus the decline in revenue and income. We continue to work tirelessly to deploy the available funds into safe and secure loans.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses the slow real estate markets, as well the deployment of available funds into safe and secure loans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to redeem our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


 
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
AssetsSeptember 30, 2025
(unaudited)
 December 31, 2024
(audited)
Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees$57,961,155  $65,405,731 
Interest and other fees receivable on loans 1,578,806   1,521,033 
Cash
 186,435   178,012 
Cash – restricted 13,847   23,750 
Other assets 128,431   62,080 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net 114,429   154,039 
Deferred financing costs, net 5,775   16,171 
Total assets$59,988,878  $67,360,816 


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Liabilities:   
Line of credit$9,049,624  $16,427,874 
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $40,672 and $96,985, respectively) 5,959,328   5,903,015 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 171,558   232,236 
Operating lease liability 126,051   167,119 
Loan holdback 50,000   50,000 
Dividends payable 1,315,445   1,315,445 
Total liabilities 16,672,006   24,095,689 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding ---   --- 
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding 11,757   11,757 
Additional paid-in capital 45,571,739   45,561,941 
Less: Treasury shares, at cost – 318,407 shares (1,070,406)  (1,070,406)
Accumulated deficit (1,196,218)  (1,238,165)
Total stockholders’ equity 43,316,872   43,265,127 
        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$59,988,878  $67,360,816 


 
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months
Ended September 30,		Nine Months
Ended September 30,
  2025 2024 2025  2024 
Revenue:
Interest income from loans		$1,770,377$1,952,957$5,503,694 $6,128,131 
Origination fees 265,376 360,376 1,161,008  1,201,494 
Total revenue 2,035,753 2,313,333 6,664,702  7,329,625 
     
Operating costs and expenses:    
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 421,980 537,218 1,379,595  1,831,037 
Referral fees 2,575 847 4,242  1,847 
General and administrative expenses 413,518 380,482 1,304,873  1,225,041 
Total operating costs and expenses 838,073 918,547 2,688,710  3,057,925 
Income from operations 1,197,680 1,394,786 3,975,992  4,271,700 
Other income 4,500 4,500 13,500  13,500 
Income before income tax expense 1,202,180 1,399,286 3,989,492  4,285,200 
Income tax expense --- --- (1,210) (650)
Net income$1,202,180$1,399,286$3,988,282 $4,284,550 
     
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:    
--Basic$0.11$0.12$0.35 $0.37 
--Diluted$0.11$0.12$0.35 $0.37 
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:    
--Basic 11,438,651 11,438,651 11,438,651  11,438,658 
--Diluted 11,438,651 11,438,651 11,438,651  11,438,658 


 
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)
 
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
 Common SharesAdditional Paid in CapitalTreasury SharesAccumulated DeficitTotals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, July 1, 202511,757,058$11,757$45,568,473318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,082,953)$43,426,871 
Non-cash compensation   3,266    3,266 
Dividends declared and payable      (1,315,445) (1,315,445)
Net income                                                   1,202,180  1,202,180 
Balance, September 30, 202511,757,058$11,757$45,571,739318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,196,218)$43,316,872 

 

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
 Common SharesAdditional Paid in CapitalTreasury SharesAccumulated DeficitTotals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, July 1, 202411,757,058$11,757$45,555,408318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,312,947)$43,183,812 
Non-cash compensation   3,266    3,266 
Dividends declared and payable      (1,315,445) (1,315,445)
Net income                                          1,399,286  1,399,286 
Balance, September 30, 202411,757,058$11,757$45,558,674318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,229,106)$43,270,919 


FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
 Common SharesAdditional Paid in CapitalTreasury SharesAccumulated DeficitTotals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, January 1, 202511,757,058$11,757$45,561,941318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,238,165)$43,265,127 
Non-cash compensation   9,798    9,798 
Dividends paid      (2,630,890) (2,630,890)
Dividends declared and payable      (1,315,445) (1,315,445)
Net income                                          3,988,282  3,988,282 
Balance, September 30, 202511,757,058$11,757$45,571,739318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,196,218)$43,316,872 


FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
 Common SharesAdditional Paid in CapitalTreasury SharesAccumulated DeficitTotals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, January 1, 202411,757,058$11,757$45,548,876316,407$(1,060,606)$(1,567,321)$42,932,706 
Purchase of treasury shares   2,000 (9,800)  (9,800)
Non-cash compensation   9,798    9,798 
Dividends paid      (2,630,890) (2,630,890)
Dividends declared and payable      (1,315,445) (1,315,445)
Net income                                          4,284,550  4,284,550 
Balance, September 30, 202411,757,058$11,757$45,558,674318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,229,106)$43,270,919 


 
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
 
  Nine Months
Ended September 30,
   2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $3,988,282  $4,284,550 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -    
Amortization of deferred financing costs  66,710   66,427 
Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability  (1,459)  121 
Depreciation  4,007   3,480 
Non-cash compensation expense  9,798   9,798 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Interest and other fees receivable on loans  (70,895)  (484,660)
Other assets  (69,940)  (35,005)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (60,678)  (83,505)
Deferred origination and other fees  (59,801)  (100,207)
Net cash provided by operating activities  3,806,024   3,660,999 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Issuance of short-term loans  (27,957,494)  (29,019,000)
Collections received from loans  35,474,993   33,749,887 
Purchase of fixed assets  (418)  (4,018)
Net cash provided by investing activities  7,517,081   4,726,869 
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayment of line of credit  (40,751,845)  (37,297,880)
Proceeds from line of credit  33,373,595   31,315,810 
Dividends paid  (3,946,335)  (3,917,963)
Purchase of treasury shares  ---   (9,800)
Deferred financing costs incurred  ---   (2,167)
Net cash used in financing activities  (11,324,585)  (9,912,000)
     
Net decrease in cash  (1,480)  (1,524,132)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period(1)  201,762   1,691,995 
Cash and restricted cash, end of period(2) $200,282  $167,863 
     
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:    
Cash paid during the period for taxes $1,210  $650 
Cash paid during the period for interest $1,346,361  $1,816,980 
Cash paid during the period for operating leases $47,973  $47,779 
     
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:    
Dividend declared and payable $1,315,445 $1,315,445 
Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $--- $50,000 
     
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:    
Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable $13,122 $343,922 

(1) At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.
(2) At September 30, 2025, cash and restricted cash included $13,847 of restricted cash.

 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading