Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2025

 Paul Mueller Company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

 
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
NINE-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
      
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
 September 30 September 30 September 30
  2025  2024   2025   2024   2025   2024 
            
Net Sales$61,375 $62,085  $192,859  $178,111  $263,333  $233,897 
Cost of Sales 45,349  41,028   131,147   121,459   175,812   160,203 
Gross Profit$16,026 $21,057  $61,712  $56,652  $87,521  $73,694 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 10,298  12,238   35,163   34,013   47,398   85,736 
Operating Income (Loss)$5,728 $8,819  $26,549  $22,639  $40,123  $(12,042)
Interest Expense (50)  (83)  (163)   (256)  (208)   (347)
Other Income 691  840   1,525   1,885   2,017   2,741 
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes$6,369 $9,576  $27,911  $24,268  $41,932  $(9,648)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 1,487  2,297   6,472   5,736   9,353   (4,306)
Net Income (Loss)       3225$4,882 $7,279  $21,439  $18,532  $32,579  $(5,342)
            
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share -         Basic and Diluted$5.25 $7.77  $23.00  $18.79  $34.90  $(5.28)
            


    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
        
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30
  2025   2024 
    
Net Income$21,439  $18,532 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:   
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 3,166   526 
Comprehensive Income$24,605  $19,058 
    


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
 September 30 December 31 
  2025   2024 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents$13,812  $21,169 
Marketable Securities 28,345   24,446 
Accounts Receivable 39,460   31,266 
Inventories (FIFO) 48,859   40,905 
LIFO Reserve (21,460)  (20,146)
Inventories (LIFO) 27,399   20,759 
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 57   39 
Other Current Assets 9,918   4,933 
Current Assets$118,991  $102,612 
    
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 68,279   50,754 
Right of Use Assets 2,403   2,235 
Other Assets 1,767   1,862 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 1,590   1,211 
Total Assets$193,030  $158,674 
    
Accounts Payable$17,462  $17,588 
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 468   3,466 
Current Lease Liabilities 412   336 
Advance Billings 39,400   26,788 
Other Current Liabilities 27,237   23,226 
Current Liabilities$84,979  $71,404 
    
Long-Term Debt 5,382   5,096 
Long-Term Pension Liabilities -   - 
Other Long-Term Liabilities 691   2,329 
Lease Liabilities 977   896 
Total Liabilities$92,029  $79,725 
Shareholders' Investment 101,001   78,949 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment$193,030  $158,674 
    


 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
    
 September 30 December 31
  2025   2024 
Book Value per Common Share$108.62  $84.27 
Total Shares Outstanding 929,883   936,837 
Backlog$250,448  $153,685 
    


            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
         Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)  
           
 Common Stock Paid-in Surplus   Treasury Stock   
   Retained Earnings   Total
Balance, December 31, 2024$1,508 $9,708  $96,037  $(22,697) $(5,607) $78,949 
Add (Deduct):           
Net Income     21,439       21,439 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax         3,166   3,166 
Dividends     (774)      (774)
Treasury Stock Acquisition       (1,779)    (1,779)
Other           - 
Balance, September 30, 2025$1,508 $9,708  $116,702  $(24,476) $(2,441) $101,001 
            


 
    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
  
  
  
Operating Activities:   
    
Net Income$21,439  $18,532 
    
Pension Contributions (Greater) than Expense -   (25)
Depreciation & Amortization 5,323   5,177 
Deferred Tax Expense 288   - 
(Gain) on Sales of Equipment (42)  (104)
Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment 647   (389)
Change in Assets and Liabilities   
(Inc) in Accounts and Notes Receivable (7,843)  (6,197)
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (870)  - 
(Inc) Dec in Inventories (5,976)  738 
(Inc) in Prepayments (4,752)  (2,724)
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (754)  (353)
Dec in Other LT Assets 2,313   1,036 
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (126)  1,962 
(Dec) in Accrued Income Tax (443)  (1,063)
Inc in Other Accrued Expenses 1,295   1,606 
Inc (Dec) in Advanced Billings 12,611   (4,686)
Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 3,190   5,842 
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating -   169 
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (251)  (188)
Inc (Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities 24   (85)
(Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities (1,739)  (119)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$24,334  $19,129 
    
Investing Activities   
Purchases of Marketable Securities (26,822)  (16,442)
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 22,923   29,403 
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 42   131 
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (21,106)  (8,637)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities$(24,963) $4,455 
    
Financing Activities   
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (70)  (149)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (5,186)  (1,637)
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 2,136   1,637 
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (2,187)  (1,152)
Dividends Paid (774)  (594)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions (1,779)  (11,910)
Net Cash Provided by (Required for) Financing Activities$(7,860) $(13,805)
    
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 1,132   357 
    
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents$(7,357) $10,136 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 21,169   5,894 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter$13,812  $16,030 
    

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30
Revenue 2025  2024 
Domestic$48,950 $52,560 
Mueller BV$12,442 $10,087 
Eliminations$(17)$(562)
Net Revenue$61,375 $62,085 
   

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

   
Nine Months Ended September 30
Revenue 2025  2024 
Domestic$157,955 $144,267 
Mueller BV$35,021 $35,076 
Eliminations$(117)$(1,232)
Net Revenue$192,859 $178,111 
   

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

   
Twelve Months Ended September 30
Revenue 2025  2024 
Domestic$215,870 $187,349 
Mueller BV$47,903 $48,043 
Eliminations$(440)$(1,495)
Net Revenue$263,333 $233,897 
   

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

   
Three Months Ended September 30
Net Income 2025  2024 
Domestic$4,682 $7,365 
Mueller BV$208 $(84)
Eliminations$(9)$(2)
Net Income (Loss)$4,881 $7,279 
   

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

   
Nine Months Ended September 30
Net Income 2025  2024 
Domestic$21,032 $17,440 
Mueller BV$408 $1,064 
Eliminations$(2)$28 
Net Income (Loss)$21,438 $18,532 
   

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

   
Twelve Months Ended September 30
Net Income 2025  2024 
Domestic$31,926 $(8,121)
Mueller BV$680 $2,775 
Eliminations$(28)$4 
Net Income Loss$32,578 $(5,342)
   

B. September 30, 2025 backlog is $250.4 million compared to $171.5 million at September 30, 2024. The September 30, 2025 backlog has been reduced by $50.2 million as we received notice that a large pharmaceutical project is to be canceled and we anticipate the cancellation to be finalized in the fourth quarter. As a result, we are publishing the September 30, 2025 backlog with this project removed. We did, however, receive a purchase order for a $20 million project around the time we received the cancellation, which will help fill in our schedule primarily in 2026.

With the cancelled order removed, our U.S. backlog is $238.4 million, compared to $165.3 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in the U.S. backlog is primarily from pharmaceutical clients of the Industrial Equipment segment. In our European Operations, the September 30, 2025 backlog of $12.9 million has almost doubled from the September 30, 2024 backlog of $6.9 million.

C. Profits are down in the third quarter compared to the first two quarters of 2025. Most of our large projects are recorded using the over-time method of revenue recognition which recognizes revenue and profit based on either the cost or hours worked compared to the estimated total cost or hours to complete. In the third quarter, we fell behind on two large pharmaceutical jobs as we encountered some challenging fabrication tasks. We pulled resources from other areas of the company and increased outside contract labor to get back on schedule.

Although these projects are still profitable, this disruption in production in the third quarter caused us to change our opinion about the estimated cost of completing these two jobs. Since we use over-time revenue recognition, these adjustments in our estimate to completion had a negative effect on third quarter earnings.

D. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is down over the prior year by $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, but up $6.2 million for six months, and $12 million for the trailing twelve months primarily from strong results in the Industrial Equipment segment.

 
Results Ending September 30th
 Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 Twelve Months Ended September 30
(In Thousands) 2025  2024  2025 2024   2025  2024 
Domestic Net Income$4,682 $7,365 $21,032$17,440  $31,926 $(8,121)
Income Tax Expense$1,411 $2,321 $6,331$5,391  $9,092 $(3,834)
Domestic EBT - GAAP$6,093 $9,686 $27,363$22,831  $41,018 $(11,955)
LIFO Adjustment$(438)$151 $1,314$(312) $(2)$(770)
Pension Adjustment$- $- $-$-  $- $41,774 
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$5,655 $9,837 $28,677$22,519  $41,016 $29,049 
                   

E. On October 24, 2025, the Company announced the board approved a tender offer at $485 per share that ends on November 21, 2025.

F. On October 24, 2025, the Company announced the board approved a thirty-cent dividend payable on December 29, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 26, 2025.

G. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.12 at September 2024; 1.04 at December 2024 and 1.17 for September 2025, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2024 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com


