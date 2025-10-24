Humanoid Global Announces Closing of Special Warrant Financing

Vancouver, BC , Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce, further to its news release of October 14, 2025, that the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of special warrants (the “Special Warrants”) at a price of $0.80 per Special Warrant (the “Offering”). The Company issued 2,500,000 Special Warrants at a price of $0.80 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Each Special Warrant will automatically convert into one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the date of issuance of the Special Warrants.

Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, for no additional consideration, into one Share and one Warrant on the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company files a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus with the applicable securities commissions qualifying the distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants (the “Prospectus Supplement”); and (ii) the date that is four months and one day after the closing of the Offering.

The filing of a Prospectus Supplement will be at the sole discretion of the Company, and the Company is under no obligation to file a Prospectus Supplement or qualify the distribution of the Shares and Warrants underlying the Special Warrants. The Company may, at its discretion, determine not to proceed with the filing of a Prospectus Supplement, in which case the Special Warrants will automatically convert into Shares and Warrants following the expiry of the statutory four-month hold period.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder’s fees to eligible finders consisting of $133,000 in cash and 166,250 common share purchase warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”). Each Finder’s Warrant is exercisable for one Share at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) ending on February 25, 2026.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

In parallel with the Offering, during the current year, the Company has realized gross proceeds of $74,425 from the sale of certain investments. In addition, ahead of the Offering’s closing, a number of previously issued warrants were exercised, providing $229,710 in additional cash proceeds to the Company.

Humanoid Global has received a demand letter from its former CEO, which is currently under review. At this time, no legal proceedings have been commenced. The Company believes the allegations are without merit. Management remains confident in the Company’s strategic direction and continues to advance its operations and growth initiatives without interruption.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, developments or performance that the Company expects to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “targets,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the automatic conversion of the Special Warrants and timing thereof; the Company’s discretion regarding the filing of any Prospectus Supplement; the potential participation of insiders; the intended use of proceeds; and the Company’s general business plans, growth strategy and expectations for the development of its portfolio and investments in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector.

Although Humanoid Global believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; changes in capital markets; the speculative nature of investment and development in early-stage technology sectors; and the additional risks described in the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.