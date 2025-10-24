LNG Energy Group Informs Material Events

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FWB: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Colombian branch has emerged from the Proceso de Recuperación Empresarial (“PRES”), as regulated under Colombia Law 2437 of 2024, for insolvency protection, with a Reorganization Agreement (“Agreement”) that has been approved by more than 70% of all credit categories, including over 90% employee support. The Colombian branch was additionally admitted to judicial validation of the Agreement before the Superintendencia de Sociedades (the Superintendency of Corporations) on October 23, 2025. The Agreement contemplates a staggered repayment schedule, starting on the date of final judicial validation, of the different credit classes over 39 quarters (final maturity around 2034), with allowance for accelerated payments, should this be a possibility. Admittance to judicial validation of the Agreement grants the Company’s Colombian branch the continuity of the protections provided by the PRES.

The Company would like to announce the settlement of US$10,725,641 in outstanding debt with Lewis Energy Group (“LEG”). This obligation originated from the Share Purchase Agreement and the Sale and Purchase Agreement – Additional Assets (“APA”) entered on August 15, 2023. The original debt totaled US$19,115,414, of which US$8,389,773 had been repaid. The outstanding balance owed was settled in lieu of seizure via LEG’s enforcement of the collateral rights and first security established in the APA, resulting in the transfer of the Additional Assets — Rig 16, Rig 22, Rig 6, and various yellow iron equipment. The Additional Assets were valued by a third-party appraiser in October 2023 and were recorded on the September 2025 trial balance sheet of the Company at a net book value of US$7,354,416.

We expect to announce additional results of the strategic review process as LNG Energy Group continues to execute initiatives to enhance its liquidity position, optimize costs, reduce financial obligations and stabilize natural gas production.

Operational Update

The Company’s average daily production in Q3 and year to date was 9.2 Mmcf/d and 11.9 Mmcf/d, respectively, and realized sales prices were US$10.7 per Mcf and US$9.8 per Mcf, in Q3 and year to date, respectively. The productivity on some of the wells has declined due to several subsurface factors preliminarily identified, that do not seem to have impacted the original gas in place. The Company continues evaluating and taking actions to enhance value.

Cease Trade Order

The Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions (FFTCO) continues and the Company is working to file the Company’s annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the related management’s discussion and analysis, and the CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements as required by National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the “Required Documents”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Such filings will constitute the Company's application to have the FFCTO revoked. There can be no assurance that the FFCTO will be revoked on the timeline contemplated by the Company.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com .

