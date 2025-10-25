EXEED Showcases Four Upcoming Models on Track, Expanding Its Lineup Across BEV, REEV, PHEV, and ICE Powertrains

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track Test Drive: From October 15 to 16, the EXEED International User Summit launched its track test drive in Shanghai. A total of 124 guests from 24 countries attended. The event featured on-track experiences and static displays, allowing participants to witness EXEED’s industry-leading “firsts” and “onlys” in person.

BEV Highlights: As a premium global NEV brand, EXLANTIX showcased its BEV lineup with outstanding performance. The models can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 3 seconds, delivering supercar-level power. They also feature a turning radius of just 5.65 meters — the smallest in their class.

Hybrid Highlights: In hybrid technology, EXEED combines the industry’s first REEV Golden Extended-Range system with the world’s exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV. During the event, four upcoming global hybrid models also made appearances.

From October 15 to 16, the EXEED International User Summit launched its track test drive in Shanghai. A total of 124 guests from 24 countries attended. Through immersive on-track experiences and static displays, EXEED presented its latest achievements in electrification, hybrid technology, intelligence, and design. The event allowed guests to experience multiple industry “firsts” and “onlys” in person.

After test-driving several EXEED models including the ES, ET, E01 PHEV, and VX PHEV, top Qatari auto influencer Mohammad Nehad Ahmad Alomari-Zrdifd from Horsepower commented: All of these cars deliver a great driving experience, each with its own strengths. For instance, the ES has a futuristic design, the ET handles turns very well. But what they all share is impressive acceleration and excellent handling!

BEV Highlights: ES BEV and ET BEV, High-Performance Electric Models

As one of the key models on the track, the ES BEV demonstrates exceptional aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of just 0.205Cd and delivers an impressive 8,000 N·m of wheel-end torque. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.7 seconds. Equipped with the IAS intelligent air suspension and CDC adaptive damping system, the ES BEV continuously adjusts ride height and damping stiffness according to road conditions and driving modes. This intelligent coordination effectively minimizes body roll during high-speed cornering, enhancing handling precision and overall stability.

The ET BEV also delivered impressive performance, with an electric motor producing a peak output of 353 kW. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, unleashing strong power from the very first moment on the track. Its chassis features class-leading IAS intelligent air suspension and CDC adaptive damping, capable of completing dynamic adjustments within 1 second. Paired with an advanced double-wishbone structure, the ET BEV maintains a stable body posture even under aggressive track driving. Notably, its 5.65-meter turning radius—the smallest in its class—ensures agile handling during slalom tests and adds practical convenience for everyday driving.

Norwegian top 3 auto KOL Falch Krister Riis also shared his feedback after testing the ES and ET: Both cars offer great handling. The ES accelerates quickly, while the ET is very comfortable to drive — and its charging speed is amazing!

Hybrid Highlights: ET REEV and RX PHEV Lead the Way, Balancing Performance and Efficiency Across the Hybrid Range

In the hybrid lineup, the ET REEV and RX PHEV served as the key models for the track test. The VX PHEV and E01 PHEV also made appearances, showcasing the breadth of EXEED’s hybrid offerings. The ET REEV features the industry-first Golden Extended-Range technology, equipped with a high-efficiency engine achieving 44.5% thermal efficiency. One liter of fuel can generate 3.7 kWh of electricity, the highest in its class. It also comes with front and rear electric motors, delivering a total system output of 345 kW. The AWD system provides robust power, enabling 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 4.9 seconds. Even in a discharged state, the vehicle can reach 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. On the track, the ET REEV’s electric-motor-driven system ensures rapid throttle response during straight-line acceleration, delivering a driving feel on par with that of pure electric vehicles.

The RX PHEV is equipped with the world’s exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV system. It delivers a combined output of 395 kW and 650 N·m of torque, accelerating from 0–100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds. This demonstrates the performance advantages of its four-motor hybrid system. On the track, the vehicle’s hybrid “Sport Mode” coordinates power delivery, providing strong acceleration during straight-line runs. Additionally, with a combined range exceeding 1,300 km, the RX PHEV eliminates range anxiety for everyday driving.

Intelligent Technology: ET and ES Feature VPD + RPA for an Enhanced Parking Experience

Beyond performance, EXEED also showcased its advancements in intelligent technology during the track event. Both the ET and ES models are equipped with VPD (Valet Parking Drive) and RPA (Remote Parking Assistance), offering a new level of convenience and safety for parking.

As the only model in its segment equipped with VPD, the system features two modules: Remote Valet Parking and Remote Smart Summon. Once the vehicle enters a designated area, the driver can activate Remote Valet Parking and leave. The system autonomously searches for a parking space, parks the car, and then automatically locks, closes the windows, and powers down. For the next use, drivers can activate Remote Smart Summon via the mobile app. The system will then bring the vehicle out of the parking spot and drive it to the designated pick-up point.

The RPA addresses the common problem of parking in tight spaces where exiting the vehicle is difficult. The driver selects a suitable parking space, engages the P gear, and applies the handbrake. Using Bluetooth or the key fob, the system is activated with a single command, and the vehicle parks itself automatically. For tight spaces where getting back in is difficult, the vehicle can also be remotely controlled to exit the spot with ease.

Premium Highlights: E02 and MX Presented, Showcasing New Technology Premium

In the static display area, the all-new E02 and MX drew significant attention. Their striking design language captivated media and KOLs, who stopped to admire and photograph the vehicles. The E02 features a distinctive “Cloud Waterfall” grille, conveying strength and presence. Its side profile highlights the “Wind-Flow Horizon” beltline. This line stretches from the headlights to the rear and runs parallel to the roofline, creating an elegant and cohesive silhouette. At the rear, the “Sunset Glow” through-tail lamps feature a clean, sculpted design. When illuminated at night, they showcase the fusion of Eastern aesthetics and modern technology.

The MX features a “Starwing” light strip that runs parallel from the headlights to the taillights. Its minimalist yet profound design creates a dreamlike effect, as if the entire vehicle is surrounded by starlight. The light strip houses 472 LEDs, stretching a total length of 3,499.3 mm, to deliver a dazzling starry visual experience. The MX is paired with five-spoke star-pattern wheels, crafted with a hollow multi-layer structure. The interplay of light and shadow creates a three-dimensional starburst effect, enhancing the vehicle’s refined, tech-premium appeal.

The track test drive in Shanghai offered more than 120 guests an immersive experience. It showcased EXEED’s achievements and capabilities across performance, intelligent technology, and design in the new energy sector. Looking ahead, EXEED plans to introduce its new energy vehicles to high-regulation markets such as Norway and Denmark, providing local customers with more premium mobility solutions.

Contact: Ting Li, lixueting@mychery.com